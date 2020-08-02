Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 10.5

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 10.x, die als codenaam 'Buster' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. De release notes voor versie 10.5, waarin onder meer het grub2 'BootHole'-beveiligingsprobleem wordt verholpen, kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Debian 10.5 buster released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the fifth update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename buster). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

This point release also addresses Debian Security Advisory: DSA-4735-1 grub2 -- security update which covers multiple CVE issues regarding the GRUB2 UEFI SecureBoot 'BootHole' vulnerability.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations.

Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Debian 10 "buster" desktop

Versienummer 10.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Debian

+1Raven
2 augustus 2020 10:56
@Drobanir "waarin onder meer het grub2 'BootHole'-beveiligingsprobleem wordt verholpen"
De "fix" zorgde toch voor problemen? Of is dit de echte fix?
nieuws: Patch voor BootHole-bug in Grub2 zorgt voor opstartproblemen in Linux...
Auteur+1Drobanir
@Raven2 augustus 2020 11:34
Ik weet er het fijne ook niet van, maar dit is wat ze er zelf over zeggen:
This point release also addresses Debian Security Advisory: DSA-4735-1 grub2 -- security update which covers multiple CVE issues regarding the GRUB2 UEFI SecureBoot 'BootHole' vulnerability.

