Apple heeft kort geleden een update uitgebracht voor macOS 10.15, beter bekend als Catalina. Nieuw in versie 10.15, die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, is onder meer Sidecar, waarmee gebruikers hun bureaublad van bijvoorbeeld de MacBook Pro kunnen uitbreiden met de iPad als een tweede scherm. Verder is het mogelijk om de Mac met stemcommando's te bedienen en is iTunes vervangen door de afzonderlijke programma's Apple Music, Apple Podcasts en Apple TV. Sinds versie 10.15.3 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

macOS Catalina 10.15.6 introduces local news in your Today feed in Apple News and improves the security and reliability of your Mac.

Apple News

Local news in your Today feed provides extensive coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City

More stories available from local news providers with a subscription to Apple News+

Your daily newsletter from Apple News can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.

Adds a new option to optimize video streaming on HDR-compatible Mac notebooks for improved battery life

Fixes an issue where the computer name may change after installing a software update

Resolves an issue where certain USB mouse and trackpads may lose connection

Enterprise content:

When using the built-in keyboard with a non-U.S. keyboard layout on some Mac models, passwords with certain characters are no longer rejected at the Mac login window

Allows command-line tools that don't use CFNetwork, such as curl(1) , to continue connecting to TLS servers that use certificates issued by the recently expired AddTrust External CA Root

, to continue connecting to TLS servers that use certificates issued by the recently expired AddTrust External CA Root Major new releases of macOS can be hidden when using the softwareupdate(8) command with the --ignore flag, if the Mac is enrolled in Apple School Manager, Apple Business Manager, or a user-approved MDM.

This change also affects macOS Mojave and macOS High Sierra after installing Security Update 2020-004.

macOS Catalina 10.15.5 introduces battery health management in the Energy Saver settings for notebooks, a new option to disable automatic prominence in Group FaceTime calls, and controls to fine-tune the built-in calibration of your Pro Display XDR. The update also improves the stability, reliability, and security of your Mac.

Battery Health Management

Battery health management to help maximize battery lifespan for Mac notebooks

Energy Saver preference pane now displays battery condition and recommends if the battery needs to be serviced

Option to disable battery health management

For more information, please visit https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211094

FaceTime Prominence Preference

New option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls, so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks

Calibration Fine-Tuning for Pro Display XDR

Controls to fine-tune the built-in calibration of your Pro Display XDR by adjusting the white point and luminance for a precise match to

your own display-calibration target

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements:

Fixes an issue that may prevent Reminders from sending notifications for recurring reminders

Addresses an issue that may prevent password entry on the login screen

Fixes an issue where System Preferences would continue to show a notification badge even after installing an update

Resolves an issue where the built-in camera may not be detected when trying to use it after using a video conferencing app

Addresses an issue for Mac computers with the Apple T2 Security Chip where internal speakers may not appear as a sound output device in Sound preferences

Fixes a stability issue with uploading and downloading media files from iCloud Photo Library while your Mac is asleep

Resolves a stability issue when transferring large amounts of data to RAID volumes

Fixes an issue where the Reduced Motion Accessibility preference did not reduce the speed of animations in a Group FaceTime call

Enterprise content:

Improves performance on certain Mac models when enabling hardware acceleration in GPU-intensive apps such as those used for video conferencing

Addresses an issue where Microsoft Exchange accounts were unable to sign in during account setup when using Conditional Access

Apple Push Notification Service traffic now uses a web proxy when specified in a PAC file via the Proxies payload

Resolves an issue that prevented some displays connected to MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) from waking from sleep when the Mac wakes

Major new releases of macOS are no longer hidden when using the softwareupdate(8) command with the --ignore flag

This change also affects macOS Mojave and macOS High Sierra after installing Security Update 2020-003.

macOS Catalina 10.15.4 introduces iCloud Drive folder sharing, Screen Time communication limits, Apple Music time-synced lyrics view, and more. The update also improves the stability, reliability, and security of your Mac.

Finder

iCloud Drive folder sharing from Finder

Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite, or to grant access to anyone with the folder link

Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files, and who can only view and download files

Screen Time

Communication limits for controlling who your children can communicate with and be contacted by throughout the day and during downtime

Playback control of music videos for your children

Music

Time-synced lyrics view for Apple Music, including the ability to jump to your favorite part of a song by clicking a line in lyrics view

Safari

Option to import Chrome passwords into your iCloud Keychain for easy AutoFill of your passwords in Safari and across all your devices

Controls for duplicating a tab and for closing all tabs to the right of the current tab

HDR playback support on compatible computers for Netflix content

App Store with Apple Arcade

Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Pro Display XDR

Customized reference modes that you can tailor to specific workflow needs by selecting from several color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options

Accessibility

Head pointer preference for moving a cursor on the screen based on the precise movements of your head

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements:

High Dynamic Range output to HDR10-compatible third-party displays and TVs connected with DisplayPort or HDMI

OAuth authentication support with Outlook.com accounts for improved security

CalDav migration support when upgrading to iCloud reminders on a secondary device

Addresses an issue where text copied between apps may appear invisible when Dark Mode is active

Resolves an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

Fixes an issue where you may receive notifications for updated or completed reminders

Fixes an issue with screen brightness for the LG UltraFine 5K display after waking from sleep

Enterprise content: