Software-update: Apple macOS 10.15.6

Apple macOS 10.15 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft kort geleden een update uitgebracht voor macOS 10.15, beter bekend als Catalina. Nieuw in versie 10.15, die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, is onder meer Sidecar, waarmee gebruikers hun bureaublad van bijvoorbeeld de MacBook Pro kunnen uitbreiden met de iPad als een tweede scherm. Verder is het mogelijk om de Mac met stemcommando's te bedienen en is iTunes vervangen door de afzonderlijke programma's Apple Music, Apple Podcasts en Apple TV. Sinds versie 10.15.3 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

macOS Catalina 10.15.6

macOS Catalina 10.15.6 introduces local news in your Today feed in Apple News and improves the security and reliability of your Mac.

Apple News

  • Local news in your Today feed provides extensive coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City
  • More stories available from local news providers with a subscription to Apple News+
  • Your daily newsletter from Apple News can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.

  • Adds a new option to optimize video streaming on HDR-compatible Mac notebooks for improved battery life
  • Fixes an issue where the computer name may change after installing a software update
  • Resolves an issue where certain USB mouse and trackpads may lose connection

Enterprise content:

  • When using the built-in keyboard with a non-U.S. keyboard layout on some Mac models, passwords with certain characters are no longer rejected at the Mac login window
  • Allows command-line tools that don't use CFNetwork, such as curl(1), to continue connecting to TLS servers that use certificates issued by the recently expired AddTrust External CA Root
  • Major new releases of macOS can be hidden when using the softwareupdate(8) command with the --ignore flag, if the Mac is enrolled in Apple School Manager, Apple Business Manager, or a user-approved MDM.
    This change also affects macOS Mojave and macOS High Sierra after installing Security Update 2020-004.
macOS Catalina 10.15.5

macOS Catalina 10.15.5 introduces battery health management in the Energy Saver settings for notebooks, a new option to disable automatic prominence in Group FaceTime calls, and controls to fine-tune the built-in calibration of your Pro Display XDR. The update also improves the stability, reliability, and security of your Mac.

Battery Health Management

  • Battery health management to help maximize battery lifespan for Mac notebooks
  • Energy Saver preference pane now displays battery condition and recommends if the battery needs to be serviced
  • Option to disable battery health management
    For more information, please visit https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211094

FaceTime Prominence Preference

  • New option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls, so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks

Calibration Fine-Tuning for Pro Display XDR

  • Controls to fine-tune the built-in calibration of your Pro Display XDR by adjusting the white point and luminance for a precise match to
    your own display-calibration target

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements:

  • Fixes an issue that may prevent Reminders from sending notifications for recurring reminders
  • Addresses an issue that may prevent password entry on the login screen
  • Fixes an issue where System Preferences would continue to show a notification badge even after installing an update
  • Resolves an issue where the built-in camera may not be detected when trying to use it after using a video conferencing app
  • Addresses an issue for Mac computers with the Apple T2 Security Chip where internal speakers may not appear as a sound output device in Sound preferences
  • Fixes a stability issue with uploading and downloading media files from iCloud Photo Library while your Mac is asleep
  • Resolves a stability issue when transferring large amounts of data to RAID volumes
  • Fixes an issue where the Reduced Motion Accessibility preference did not reduce the speed of animations in a Group FaceTime call

Enterprise content:

  • Improves performance on certain Mac models when enabling hardware acceleration in GPU-intensive apps such as those used for video conferencing
  • Addresses an issue where Microsoft Exchange accounts were unable to sign in during account setup when using Conditional Access
  • Apple Push Notification Service traffic now uses a web proxy when specified in a PAC file via the Proxies payload
  • Resolves an issue that prevented some displays connected to MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) from waking from sleep when the Mac wakes
  • Major new releases of macOS are no longer hidden when using the softwareupdate(8) command with the --ignore flag
    This change also affects macOS Mojave and macOS High Sierra after installing Security Update 2020-003.
macOS Catalina 10.15.4

macOS Catalina 10.15.4 introduces iCloud Drive folder sharing, Screen Time communication limits, Apple Music time-synced lyrics view, and more. The update also improves the stability, reliability, and security of your Mac.

Finder

  • iCloud Drive folder sharing from Finder
  • Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite, or to grant access to anyone with the folder link
  • Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files, and who can only view and download files

Screen Time

  • Communication limits for controlling who your children can communicate with and be contacted by throughout the day and during downtime
  • Playback control of music videos for your children

Music

  • Time-synced lyrics view for Apple Music, including the ability to jump to your favorite part of a song by clicking a line in lyrics view

Safari

  • Option to import Chrome passwords into your iCloud Keychain for easy AutoFill of your passwords in Safari and across all your devices
  • Controls for duplicating a tab and for closing all tabs to the right of the current tab
  • HDR playback support on compatible computers for Netflix content

App Store with Apple Arcade

  • Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Pro Display XDR

  • Customized reference modes that you can tailor to specific workflow needs by selecting from several color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options

Accessibility

  • Head pointer preference for moving a cursor on the screen based on the precise movements of your head

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements:

  • High Dynamic Range output to HDR10-compatible third-party displays and TVs connected with DisplayPort or HDMI
  • OAuth authentication support with Outlook.com accounts for improved security
  • CalDav migration support when upgrading to iCloud reminders on a secondary device
  • Addresses an issue where text copied between apps may appear invisible when Dark Mode is active
  • Resolves an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly
  • Fixes an issue where you may receive notifications for updated or completed reminders
  • Fixes an issue with screen brightness for the LG UltraFine 5K display after waking from sleep

Enterprise content:

  • Apple Push Notification Service traffic now uses a web proxy when specified in a PAC file
  • Resolves an issue where updating the login keychain password after resetting a user password would cause a new keychain to be created
  • After enabling ”Search directory services for certificates” in Keychain Access preferences, searching by email address in Keychain Access or Mail now locates a user certificate stored in directory services
  • When setting the DisableFDEAutoLogin key in com.apple.loginwindow, you can now sync your FileVault password with the Active Directory user password after updating the user password
  • Reinstates the ability to update or restore iOS, iPadOS, or tvOS devices by dragging .ipsw files to the device in an Apple Configurator 2 window
  • Addresses an issue where sending the EraseDevice MDM command might not cause the device to be erased
  • When logging in as an Active Directory user after using deferred FileVault enablement, the user is now prompted for their password to enable FileVault

Versienummer 10.15.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/kb/DL2047?locale=en_US
Licentietype Freeware

Feedback • 20-07-2020 14:49

20-07-2020 • 14:49
submitter: Baseboy

20-07-2020 • 14:49

Submitter: Baseboy

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

17-05 Apple macOS 12.4 27
16-03 Apple macOS 12.3 34
12-02 Apple macOS 12.2.1 23
28-01 Apple macOS 12.2 19
26-10 Apple macOS 12.0.1 100
08-'21 Apple macOS 11.5.2 94
07-'21 Apple macOS 11.5.1 54
05-'21 Apple macOS 11.4 4
04-'21 Apple macOS 11.3 52
03-'21 Apple macOS 11.2.3 5
Apple macOS

Reacties (13)

+2wica
20 juli 2020 15:25
Wat er geüpdatet is vind ik altijd wel vrij summier, veel security updates staan er niet. Terwijl ik deze wel van belang vind.
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT211289
macOS Catalina 10.15.6, Security Update 2020-004 Mojave, Security Update 2020-004 High Sierra
Released July 15, 2020

Audio
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted audio file may lead to arbitrary code execution
  • Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
  • CVE-2020-9884: Yu Zhou(@yuzhou6666) of 小鸡帮 working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
  • CVE-2020-9889: JunDong Xie and XingWei Li of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab
Audio
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted audio file may lead to arbitrary code execution
  • Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.
  • CVE-2020-9888: JunDong Xie and XingWei Li of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab
  • CVE-2020-9890: JunDong Xie and XingWei Li of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab
  • CVE-2020-9891: JunDong Xie and XingWei Li of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab
Clang
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: Clang may generate machine code that does not correctly enforce pointer authentication codes
  • Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
  • CVE-2020-9870: Samuel Groß of Google Project Zero
CoreAudio
  • Available for: macOS High Sierra 10.13.6
  • Impact: A buffer overflow may result in arbitrary code execution
  • Description: A buffer overflow was addressed with improved bounds checking.
  • CVE-2020-9866: Yu Zhou of 小鸡帮 and Jundong Xie of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab
CoreFoundation
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: A local user may be able to view sensitive user information
  • Description: An issue existed in the handling of environment variables. This issue was addressed with improved validation.
  • CVE-2020-9934: an anonymous researcher
Crash Reporter
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: A malicious application may be able to break out of its sandbox
  • Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.
  • CVE-2020-9865: Zhuo Liang of Qihoo 360 Vulcan Team working with 360 BugCloud
Graphics Drivers
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
  • Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.
  • CVE-2020-9799: ABC Research s.r.o.
Heimdal
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: A local user may be able to leak sensitive user information
  • Description: This issue was addressed with improved data protection.
  • CVE-2020-9913: Cody Thomas of SpecterOps
ImageIO
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
  • Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
  • CVE-2020-9936: Mickey Jin of Trend Micro
Kernel
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: An attacker in a privileged network position may be able to inject into active connections within a VPN tunnel
  • Description: A routing issue was addressed with improved restrictions.
  • CVE-2019-14899: William J. Tolley, Beau Kujath, and Jedidiah R. Crandall
Mail
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: A remote attacker can cause a limited out-of-bounds write, resulting in a denial of service
  • Description: An input validation issue was addressed.
  • CVE-2019-19906
Messages
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: A user that is removed from an iMessage group could rejoin the group
  • Description: An issue existed in the handling of iMessage tapbacks. The issue was resolved with additional verification.
  • CVE-2020-9885: an anonymous researcher, Suryansh Mansharamani, of WWP High School North (medium.com/@suryanshmansha)
Model I/O
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted USD file may lead to unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
  • Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
  • CVE-2020-9878: Holger Fuhrmannek of Deutsche Telekom Security
Security
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
  • Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved restrictions.
  • CVE-2020-9864: Alexander Holodny
Vim
  • Available for: macOS High Sierra 10.13.6, macOS Mojave 10.14.6
  • Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution
  • Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
  • CVE-2019-20807: Guilherme de Almeida Suckevicz
Wi-Fi
  • Available for: macOS Catalina 10.15.5
  • Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected system termination or corrupt kernel memory
  • Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.
  • CVE-2020-9918: Jianjun Dai of 360 Alpha Lab working with 360 BugCloud (bugcloud.360.cn)
+1pBook
@wica20 juli 2020 17:50
De release notes bevatten altijd een link naar deze opsomming. De meeste gebruikers zullen niet geïnteresseerd zijn in deze specifieke fixes, voor hun is 'improved security' voldoende informatie.
+1wica
@pBook20 juli 2020 18:24
Daar heb je gelijk in, de meeste gebruikers interesseert het niet.
Maar we zijn hier toch op tweakers? Waar we ook de security updates vieren of dat we willen weten waar we vatbaar voor waren.

/edit
In plaats van wat er in 10.15.4 en 10.15.5 is geüpdate, is het misschien beter om de security updates te tonen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wica op 20 juli 2020 18:25]

+1Keypunchie

20 juli 2020 14:55
Waarom de features van 10.15.5 er ook bij staan? In ieder geval gewoon installeren vanwege de security patches als je al op Catalina draait.
+1sypie
@Keypunchie20 juli 2020 14:58
Deze is al een aantal dagen uit, deze download melding komt iets aan de late kant.
+1Anoniem: 162126
20 juli 2020 17:01
Ik ben benieuwd of deze patch ook de kernel panics bij sleep fixed. Ik had in een eerder tweakers.net artikel al meegekregen dat het euvel in Big Sur al was opgelost.
+1Myaimistrue
@Anoniem: 16212620 juli 2020 17:05
Dat lijkt volgens diverse berichten inderdaad het geval te zijn in 10.15.6
0Anoniem: 162126
@Myaimistrue20 juli 2020 17:09
Ik ben aan het updaten, hou m'n vingers gekruist!

edit: so far so good, nog geen kernel panics gezien na 3 sleeps waarvan 1 langer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 162126 op 20 juli 2020 19:36]

+1Brainy1978
20 juli 2020 18:52
Voor diegene die het nog niet weten.
Alleen beschikbaar voor;
MacBook (begin 2015 of nieuwer)
MacBook Air (medio 2012 of nieuwer)
MacBook Pro (medio 2012 of nieuwer)
Mac mini (eind 2012 of nieuwer)
iMac (eind 2012 of nieuwer)
iMac Pro (2017)
Mac Pro (eind 2013 of nieuwer)
+1lqvd
@Brainy197820 juli 2020 19:19
of ouder en met meer getweak (:-)) als je op dosdude1 googled....
0Brainy1978
@lqvd20 juli 2020 19:57
FF Off topic... Heb zelf win 10 op mijn mid 2011 27” mac en draait nog prima ;)

Wel jammer dat apple niet die “oude” hardware meer ondersteund op zijn nieuwste os. Snap wel dat het een keer over is maar goed. Nog ff we gaan naar arm based mac’s dus win 10 zal dan wel geen optie meer zijn.
0laptopleon
@Brainy197820 juli 2020 22:57
Mijn dagelijkse werk doe ik op een Mac Pro 3,1 (dus uit 2008), gepatched naar 10.14 Mojave, met dank aan dosdude1. De videokaart uit die tijd kan geen 4K scherm aansturen, dus daarvoor gebruik ik een minimale, maar wel fanloze GT 730. De HDD is uiteraard vervangen door een SSD. WiFi en Bluetooth geüpdate naar versie 4 door middel van een nieuw kaartje omdat AirDrop dan werkt 8) en vooruit – een PCI USB 3 kaartje erbij gezet.

De dagwaarde is maar een paar honderd euro maar het is nog steeds een prima computer.

Ik heb 10.15 / Catalina ook al eens geïnstalleerd – uiteraard ook met patcher – en ook die werkt, maar dan krijg je weer dat sommige oudere apps niet 100% 64-bits blijken te werken.
+1TheBigBlue
21 juli 2020 00:11
Sinds de install van 10.15.6 op mijn Macbook Pro early 2015 13" is deze uiterst instabiel, In het bijzonder in combinatie met een extern display (blijft constant zoeken naar een juiste resolutie).
Door terug te gaan naar 10.15.5 is dit opnieuw opgelost.

