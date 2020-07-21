Versie 3.14.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This is a maintenance release which includes a few minor improvements and bug fixes. The new feature is documented in the FAQs: How do I use Matomo Analytics without consent or cookie banner, and How do I track a visitor without cookies when they have not given consent for tracking cookies.

Also, the first line of the default JavaScript Tracking code has changed and now reads var _paq = window._paq = window._paq || []; (You don’t need to do anything, any existing tracking code will still be compatible.)

We’ve been actively working hard on Matomo 4.0.0, and hope to have a beta release available in the next few weeks.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

55 tickets have been closed by more than 16 contributors!