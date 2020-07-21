Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Matomo 3.14.0

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 3.14.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo, voorheen Piwik, is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

This is a maintenance release which includes a few minor improvements and bug fixes. The new feature is documented in the FAQs: How do I use Matomo Analytics without consent or cookie banner, and How do I track a visitor without cookies when they have not given consent for tracking cookies.

Also, the first line of the default JavaScript Tracking code has changed and now reads var _paq = window._paq = window._paq || []; (You don’t need to do anything, any existing tracking code will still be compatible.)

We’ve been actively working hard on Matomo 4.0.0, and hope to have a beta release available in the next few weeks.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

55 tickets have been closed by more than 16 contributors!

Matomo

Versienummer 3.14.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://builds.matomo.org/matomo-latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 18,38MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-07-2020 07:180

21-07-2020 • 07:18

0 Linkedin

Bron: Matomo

Update-historie

26-05 Matomo 4.10.1 4
16-05 Matomo 4.10.0 0
28-04 Matomo 4.9.1 0
16-04 Matomo 4.9.0 1
09-03 Matomo 4.8.0 0
02-02 Matomo 4.7.0 1
30-11 Matomo 4.6.0 4
07-10 Matomo 4.5.0 1
08-'21 Matomo 4.4.1 0
07-'21 Matomo 4.4.0 14
Meer historie

Lees meer

Matomo

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True