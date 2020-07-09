Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 451.67 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition en F1 2020, en verhelpt diverse problemen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

This new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Death Stranding. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and F1 2020.

The refresh rate of 144Hz-capable HDMI displays cannot be set above 120 Hz. [3038540]

[Kepler GPUs]: With SLI/multi-GPU and G-SYNC enabled, TDRs may occur soon after launching an application. [200628981]

[Detroit: Become Human]: The game may randomly crash. [3037846]

[Adobe Premiere]: Adjustments in Lumetri color panel causes video to appear noisy. [3038602]

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 1050 Ti]: Blue-screen crash, application hang, or system hang may occur. [3038621]

[Notebook][The Witcher 3 WILD HUNT]: The game remains minimized when the NVIDIA Control Panel >3D Settings >Manage Display Mode is set to Automatic or Optimus, and cannot be restored to full screen. [200628973]

[Notebook][G-SYNC]: Graphical corruption occurs when windowed G-SYNC+V-Sync is On while running applications in Clone/Duplicate mode. [200628911]

[Notebook]: LVDS-display goes blank upon rebooting the system after driver installation on some systems. [200627952]

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]