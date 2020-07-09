Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 451.67 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition en F1 2020, en verhelpt diverse problemen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Death Stranding. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and F1 2020.Fixed Issues in this Release
Windows 7 Open Issues
- The refresh rate of 144Hz-capable HDMI displays cannot be set above 120 Hz. [3038540]
- [Kepler GPUs]: With SLI/multi-GPU and G-SYNC enabled, TDRs may occur soon after launching an application. [200628981]
- [Detroit: Become Human]: The game may randomly crash. [3037846]
- [Adobe Premiere]: Adjustments in Lumetri color panel causes video to appear noisy. [3038602]
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1050 Ti]: Blue-screen crash, application hang, or system hang may occur. [3038621]
- [Notebook][The Witcher 3 WILD HUNT]: The game remains minimized when the NVIDIA Control Panel >3D Settings >Manage Display Mode is set to Automatic or Optimus, and cannot be restored to full screen. [200628973]
- [Notebook][G-SYNC]: Graphical corruption occurs when windowed G-SYNC+V-Sync is On while running applications in Clone/Duplicate mode. [200628911]
- [Notebook]: LVDS-display goes blank upon rebooting the system after driver installation on some systems. [200627952]
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [Mechwarrior 5 DirectX 12]: The game crashes randomly with TDR and "Video driver crashed and was reset” error. [200634109]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched if Hardwareaccelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3037544] To workaound, disable Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling.
- [Horizon Zero Dawn Complete][DirectX 12]: Colored corruption occurs during the game-load menu if Image Sharpening is enabled. [200633655]
- Several games randomly freeze for a few seconds during gameplay. Affected games include Assassin's Creed Origins, Planetside 2, Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. [3038632]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
- [VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]
- [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Color banding can occur in the game after enabling Image Sharpening from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2889337/3028436]
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
- [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641] To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.
- Video playback on the secondary display lags/freezes while playing a game on the primary display if Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling is enabled [200586262]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]