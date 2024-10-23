Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 566.03 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 566.03 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, No More Room In Hell 2, Red Dead Redemptionen The Axis Unseen. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, No More Room In Hell 2, Red Dead Redemption, and The Axis Unseen.

Fixed Gaming Bugs
  • N/A
Fixed General Bugs
  • Digital Vibrance custom setting does not persist on reboot or wake from sleep [4801216]
Open Issues
  • [Bluestacks/Corsair iCUE] May display higher than normal CPU usage [4895184][4893446]

Versienummer 566.03 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 711,66MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: nVidia

ODF 6 november 2024 18:16
Het is zeer aan te raden om te updaten naar versie 566.03 vanwege veiligheidsrisico's die hackers toegang kunnen geven tot je systeem, voor Windows en Linux gebruikers.

Link artikel: https://wccftech.com/nvid...sk-vulnerabilities-found/
Mr Nielsson 23 oktober 2024 14:34
Meer mensen bij wie de Control Panel settings resetten na iedere boot/reboot? Heb t sinds de vorige versie en lijkt nog niet gefixt te zijn.
RaidenSigma @Mr Nielsson23 oktober 2024 14:43
Bij mij was het eigenlijk alleen Digital Vibrance, gek genoeg.
Dat en contrast +5% is eigenlijk het enige wat ik er gebruik, en die bleef wel gewoon staan.
Deze update zou het resetten na reboots moeten fixen, maar heb zelf nog geen tijd gehad het te testen.
Kaler @Mr Nielsson23 oktober 2024 21:39
Je zou eens kunnen proberen om via de tool Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU), de volledige software van NVidia te verwijderen.

Daarna kun je dan met een schone start de laatste drivers installeren.
Zelf gebruik ik de tool NVCleanstall voor de installatie. Hiermee kun je de laatste-, maar ook eerdere driver-versies, downloaden en installeren. Tegelijk kun je met de tool per onderdeel selecteren wat je wilt installeren. Ikzelf kies enkel voor de core driver en PhysX, mogelijk zou je zelf ook andere onderdelen willen installeren uit het 'bovenste gedeelte', zoals 'HD Audio via HDMI'. Maar het 'onderste gedeelte', of GeForce Experience componenten, kunnen 90% van de mensen volledig negeren.


Edit: waarom kan Nvidia de-installeren en opnieuw installeren helpen? Omdat het wel eens voor wil komen dat wanneer je keer op keer de drivers/software over elkaar heen installeert er bugs kunnen ontstaan die niet in een schone installatie aanwezig zijn. Vandaar dat die DDU-tool überhaupt ontwikkeld is.

Mr Nielsson @Kaler24 oktober 2024 08:11
Thanks, dit werkt!
turkeyhakan @Mr Nielsson24 oktober 2024 08:08
Ik kan control panel niet eens openen! Al sinds een aantal drivers niet meer.
Wildfire 23 oktober 2024 20:44
[Bluestacks/Corsair iCUE] May display higher than normal CPU usage
Ik gebruik iCue, zou ik deze driver dan beter even kunnen overslaan? Zie bij de vorige drivers geen opmerking over dit issue dus neem aan dat het een nieuw issue is?

flippiej @Wildfire24 oktober 2024 15:23
Dit probleem speelt al sinds 565.90, maar was volgens mij inderdaad niet eerder daadwerkelijk confirmed vanuit Nvidia.
Demonslayer @Wildfire25 oktober 2024 07:39
In combinatie met deze driver zie ik geen hoger CPU gebruik. CPU loopt meestal op 0% in taakbeheer.
ViPER_DMRT @Demonslayer29 oktober 2024 08:53
Lucky You ! (5/10% hier)
Demonslayer @ViPER_DMRT31 oktober 2024 08:23
Hier soms 0,7% met een 7800 X3D en laatste icue software.
EucalyptaVIII 26 oktober 2024 13:31
Kan deze driver binnenhalen, maar bij uitpakken ontbreken er bestanden, en breekt telkens af, is alleen zo bij versie 566.03, en komt van Nvidia zelf, iemand link voor een wel werkende link die wel correct uitpakt ?
Mel33 @EucalyptaVIII29 oktober 2024 20:47
@EucalyptaVIII Gebruik nvcleanstall is hierboven net uitgelegd wat je ermee kan selecteren, en nadat je de driver die je wilt hebt gekozen kan je op 'NEXT' klikken, en dan de functies die je mee wilt nemen kiezen.

Maar het lijkt wel alsof bij jou je internet niet helemaal 100% werkt. Je kan op de Nvidia drivers site de hele driver.exe downloaden. Ik zou altijd een WHQL versie pakken, die is door Windows getest en op de meeste hardware gecertificeerd. (sowieso altijd ondertekende(signed) software drivers downladen,)
EucalyptaVIII 9 november 2024 17:30
Zelfs dat lukt niet, heel eigenaardig....
EucalyptaVIII 9 november 2024 17:32
Er ontbreken bestanden namelijk, dus Nvidia, ga maar aan de slag, versie 566.03 wil niet installeren

