Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 566.03 en zijn voorzien van een Windows Hardware Quality Labs-certificaat. Ze zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, No More Room In Hell 2, Red Dead Redemptionen The Axis Unseen. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Game Ready This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, No More Room In Hell 2, Red Dead Redemption, and The Axis Unseen. Fixed Gaming Bugs N/A Fixed General Bugs Digital Vibrance custom setting does not persist on reboot or wake from sleep [4801216] Open Issues [Bluestacks/Corsair iCUE] May display higher than normal CPU usage [4895184][4893446]