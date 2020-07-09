Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast te worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 300 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in version 1.0.15: Add GPT partition style support, see Notes. For comparison between MBR and GPT see Notes

Add a Refresh button in Ventoy2Disk.exe

button in Ventoy2Disk.exe Add a Clear Ventoy option in Ventoy2Disk.exe

option in Ventoy2Disk.exe Add dir option in menu_class plugin, see Notes

option in menu_class plugin, see Notes Add dir option in menu_alias plugin, see Notes

option in menu_alias plugin, see Notes Add autosel option in auto_install plugin, see Notes

option in auto_install plugin, see Notes Add autosel option in persistence plugin, see Notes

option in persistence plugin, see Notes Change the property of Ventoy2Disk.exe, now it's NOT always topmost

Fixed a bug when boot Windows/WinPE/Wim in UEFI mode with another active CDROM or USB-CDROM

Optimization and bug fix for booting Parted Magic

Optimization for booting Debian series distros

Fixed a bug when boot.wim is in LZMS compression format

New iso support elive_3.0.0_stable_hybrid.iso (Legacy) * Pardus-19.1-XFCE-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI) * debian-10.4.0-amd64-netinst.iso (Legacy + UEFI) * CDlinux-0.9.7.1.iso (Legacy) *

