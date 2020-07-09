Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.15

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast te worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 300 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in version 1.0.15:
  • Add GPT partition style support, see Notes. For comparison between MBR and GPT see Notes
  • Add a Refresh button in Ventoy2Disk.exe
  • Add a Clear Ventoy option in Ventoy2Disk.exe
  • Add dir option in menu_class plugin, see Notes
  • Add dir option in menu_alias plugin, see Notes
  • Add autosel option in auto_install plugin, see Notes
  • Add autosel option in persistence plugin, see Notes
  • Change the property of Ventoy2Disk.exe, now it's NOT always topmost
  • Fixed a bug when boot Windows/WinPE/Wim in UEFI mode with another active CDROM or USB-CDROM
  • Optimization and bug fix for booting Parted Magic
  • Optimization for booting Debian series distros
  • Fixed a bug when boot.wim is in LZMS compression format
  • New iso support
    • elive_3.0.0_stable_hybrid.iso (Legacy) *
    • Pardus-19.1-XFCE-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI) *
    • debian-10.4.0-amd64-netinst.iso (Legacy + UEFI) *
    • CDlinux-0.9.7.1.iso (Legacy) *

Ventoy

Versienummer 1.0.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.15
Bestandsgrootte 4,43MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

09-07-2020 • 19:34

09-07-2020 • 19:34

Bron: Ventoy

Reacties (14)

+1Klojum
9 juli 2020 21:36
Optimization and bug fix for booting Parted Magic
Grappig. Ik had een SSD met USB adapter geladen met zo'n 10 ISO bestanden, en alleen PartedMagic wilde daadwerkelijk opstarten. Diverse Ubuntu installatie-ISO's stopten halverwege omdat ze bestanden niet konden vinden.

Het idee is goed, en de basis werkt wel, maar er zitten toch nog wat kinderziektes in.
+1Fruithap
@Klojum10 juli 2020 12:01
Bij eenzelfde soort combi kreeg ik direct melding van missende usb 3 drivers bij een Windows 10 installatie.
Test met usb stick en meteen werkend. De SSD word gezien als fixed disk, wellicht gaat het daar fout.
+1Klojum
@Fruithap10 juli 2020 14:18
Bedankt, ik ga 't eens uitproberen. Als het zo is, dan zou dat uiteraard jammer zijn. Voor alle andere taken lijkt de USB-SATA met SSD adapter goed te werken.
+1humulus
@Klojum10 juli 2020 09:04
Misschien de combinatie ssd met usb adapter waardoor het mis gaat?
Ik gebruik een 64 GB usb stickie en heb nog geen problemen gehad met installaties vanaf dat stickie.
Gebruik het o.a. voor Ubuntu server 20.04, Peppermint Linux, Thinstation, Win10, Win2012R2, Win2019, memtest86+
+1T_Spirit
@Klojum10 juli 2020 14:22
Dat had ik ook, uiteindelijk maar de usb-stick met een windows setup gebruikt....
0beerse

@Klojum13 juli 2020 12:42
Een ssd wordt via de meeste usb-adapters gezien als een ssd en daarmee een interne disk. Daar gaat uefi serieus anders mee om dan met een usb-stick.

Ook de te booten images kunnen verschillend reageren afhankelijk van hoe ze aan de systemen gekoppeld zijn.
+1sus
9 juli 2020 20:05
Leuke tool - dacht ik. Loop toch tegen een uefi-boot issue aan.

Heb een 128gb stickje geformatteerd en gereed gemaakt met Ventoy. Als test 2 .iso’s er op gezet
* Linux Mint v20
* Windows 10-2004 x64 (vanuit de media creation tool)

Op legacy boot hij zonder problemen. Op UEFI vaker niet dan wel. Gezien ik hem als multi-os-install stickje wil gebruiken, is het wel zo fijn dat ik alle systemen er van kan booten, en ik niet eerst een heel UEFI systeem heof aan te passen.
+1The Zep Man
@sus9 juli 2020 21:39
Je omschrijft niet wat er mis gaat. Is het Secure Boot? Dat is juist bedoeld voor dat je niet zomaar alles kan booten, en er is omheen te werken.
+1Anoniem: 435630
9 juli 2020 21:26
Iemand ervaring met de verschillen tussen dit en easy2boot?
+1DePen
@Anoniem: 43563010 juli 2020 00:22
Ik vond easy2boot heel onhandig, het lukte mij geen eens om uefi werkend te krijgen. Ik gebruik nu AIO boot (zo heet het geloof ik).
+1Bongoarnhem
9 juli 2020 19:42
Klinkt als een veel handiger programma dan alle reeds bekende. Toch maar eens naar kijken.
+1ari2asem
9 juli 2020 19:51
volg hier een lange gepraat hierover

downloads: Ventoy 1.0.14
+1- peter -
9 juli 2020 20:10
Interessant. Heb een Zalman VE-350 met SSD, maar een kleiner formaat ISO boot tool zou toch wel relaxt zijn. Ga m uitproberen.
Ik zie wel geen support voor OSX genoemd in de lijst van geteste ISO's. Dat kan de Zalman wel, dus ben benieuwd.

Edit: Krijg, net als andere gebruikers, errors als ik op mijn Mac een OSX install ISO probeer te booten. Helaas dus is OSX niet gesupport. Ik blijf nog maar bij mijn Zalman voor nu.

[Reactie gewijzigd door - peter - op 9 juli 2020 21:07]

0pinojo123
18 juli 2020 16:25
Ook hier errors, het installeren van ventoy werkt, maar het kopiëren van iso's mislukt halverwege.



