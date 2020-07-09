Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast te worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 300 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.
Changes in version 1.0.15:
- Add GPT partition style support, see Notes. For comparison between MBR and GPT see Notes
- Add a
Refreshbutton in Ventoy2Disk.exe
- Add a
Clear Ventoyoption in Ventoy2Disk.exe
- Add
diroption in menu_class plugin, see Notes
- Add
diroption in menu_alias plugin, see Notes
- Add
autoseloption in auto_install plugin, see Notes
- Add
autoseloption in persistence plugin, see Notes
- Change the property of Ventoy2Disk.exe, now it's NOT always topmost
- Fixed a bug when boot Windows/WinPE/Wim in UEFI mode with another active CDROM or USB-CDROM
- Optimization and bug fix for booting Parted Magic
- Optimization for booting Debian series distros
- Fixed a bug when boot.wim is in LZMS compression format
- New iso support
- elive_3.0.0_stable_hybrid.iso (Legacy) *
- Pardus-19.1-XFCE-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI) *
- debian-10.4.0-amd64-netinst.iso (Legacy + UEFI) *
- CDlinux-0.9.7.1.iso (Legacy) *