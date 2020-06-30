Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.14

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast te worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 300 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor de laatste twee versies te vinden.

Changes in version 1.0.14:
  • When install Ventoy you can reserve some disk space, see Notes
  • New feature to boot .efi file directly in UEFI mode. (for cases like firmware upgrade, hardware diagnosis ...)
  • Auto skip Press any key to boot from CD or DVD... prompt when booting Windows/WinPE ISO files (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Add Menu Class plugin to show icon in boot menu, see Notes
  • Add VTOY_MENU_TIMEOUT and VTOY_DEFAULT_IMAGE options in global control plugin, see Notes
  • Add fonts option in theme plugin to load customized font, see Notes
  • Fixed a bug about repository group missing with RHEL6
  • Add 'Search and boot Grub4dos' option in F4 Localboot menu
  • New iso support (total 300+)
    • guix-system-install-1.0.0.x86_64-linux.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
    • systemrescuecd-amd64-6.1.5.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
    • adelie-live-x86_64-1.0-rc1-20200202.iso (Legacy)
    • adelie-full-x86_64-1.0-rc1-20200202.iso (Legacy)
    • OviOS_Linux_3.02_20190821.iso (Legacy)
Changes in version 1.0.13:
  • Add support for N in 1 type of Windows/WinPE ISO files
  • Add menu alias plugin to set an alias name for the ISO file, see Notes
  • Add display_mode option in theme plugin, see Notes (issue #166)
  • Add F4 localboot menu to boot OS in local disk
  • Add F5 debug menu to check the plugin json configuration(theme,persistence,autoinstall...) and for other debug option
  • Add a workaround for Legacy BIOS access limitation, see Notes
  • Optimization for UEFI boot process (for No bootfile found for UEFI error)
  • Optimization for Sergei Strelec's WinPE (external tools available)
  • Optimization for boot process of archlinux and distros based on it (eg. archbang/Archman/acrhlab...)
  • Optimization for boot process of Fedora
  • Fix a bug about auto install and persistence configuration when VTOY_DEFAULT_SEARCH_ROOT is set
  • Fix a bug about halt function in F2 power menu
  • Fix a bug about F2 & F3 menu nesting
  • Fix a bug about boot Kaspersky krd.iso
  • Fix a bug about boot distros based on rhel7/CentOS7 with a kickstart cfg
  • Fix a iPXE build error with GCC 10 (issue #201)
  • Change the EFI partition label to VTOYEFI (issue #175)
  • New iso support
    • Windows10x86x64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
    • WinPE10_8_Sergei_Strelec_x86_x64_2019.12.28_English.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
    • Porteus-Kiosk-5.0.0-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
    • clear-33300-live-desktop.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
    • Calculate Linux cldx-20-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
    • Mageia-7.1-Live-Xfce-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
    • linuxmint-20-cinnamon-64bit-beta.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
    • foxclone40-02.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
    • Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-32-1.6.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

Versienummer 1.0.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.14
Bestandsgrootte 4,41MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (29)

+2MiranoV
30 juni 2020 22:05
Voor als iemand een volledige config wilt zien:

{
"theme": {
"file": "/ventoy/Tela/theme.txt",
"gfxmode": "1920x1080",
"display_mode": "GUI",
"ventoy_left": "5%",
"ventoy_top": "95%",
"ventoy_color": "#0000ff"
},
"menu_alias" : [
{
"image": "/_ISO/Windows10_2004_Pro_0.2.iso",
"alias": "Windows 10 2004 Pro 0.2 Install"
},
{
"image": "/_ISO/HBCD_PE_x64.iso",
"alias": "Hirens Boot CD Live"
},
{
"image": "/_ISO/Linux/ubuntu/ubuntu-20.04-desktop-amd64.iso",
"alias": "Ubuntu 20.04 Met persistence support"
}
],
"menu_class" : [
{
"key": "Windows",
"class": "windows"
},
{
"key": "windows",
"class": "windows"
},
{
"key": "ubuntu",
"class": "ubuntu"
},
{
"key": "HBCD",
"class": "windows"
}
],
"persistence": [
{
"image": "/_ISO/Linux/ubuntu/ubuntu-20.04-desktop-amd64.iso",
"backend": "/_ISO/Linux/ubuntu/persistence/persistence_xfs_4GB_casper-rw.img"
}
]
}

Theme = Thema die ik zelf gebruik
Menu alias = Dat het ISO bestand er netjes staat ipv de naam (die mag namelijk geen spaties bevatten)
Menu Class = Geef je aan welke benaming bij een iso hoort voor de icoontjes
Persistence = Mogelijkheid tot behouden configuratie livecd!

:)

Overigens werkt booten super, hoef je de iso's niet op een plek te zetten (hij scant automatisch voor .iso bestanden) en heeft het support voor BIOS en UEFI (met secure boot) wat echt super werkt

[Reactie gewijzigd door MiranoV op 30 juni 2020 22:06]

+1ari2asem
@MiranoV1 juli 2020 09:32
persistence ?? is dat als je in livecd boot en dingen daar verandert, bewaard blijven ??
bijv als je je netwerk STATIC configureert, wordt dat opgeslagen en volgende keer hoef je niet weer je netwerk aan te passen ?? begrijp ik dat goed ??

zo ja, wordt dat dan in IMG-bestand opgeslagen ??
+1MiranoV
@ari2asem1 juli 2020 11:21
Klopt! Ik heb diverse tools geïnstalleerd en bestanden er op staan die gewoon beschikbaar blijven als ik kies voor Try Ubuntu now!

Ik vermoed inderdaad dag de data die je wijzig in de IMG bestand staat, omdat de persistence daarna verwijst
+1Eagle Creek
30 juni 2020 19:55
Had er nog nooit van gehoord met klinkt ideaal! Dikwijls aan het stoeien geweest met telkens opnieuw sticks formatteren en met een andere image opnieuw bootable maken. Heb wel een HDD die een soortgelijke feature heeft maar die wordt niet in 100% van de gevallen herkend en vereist meer stroom.

Ik ga dit zeker proberen!
+2Smiler
@Eagle Creek30 juni 2020 23:10
Had de software een weekje geleden of zo ingestuurd hier op Tweakers (zie iig dat ook GeekK dit heeft gedaan).

Gebruik hem nu een paar maanden en moet zeggen het werkt prima. Ook het updaten van Ventoy is non-destructief, dus gewoon je huidige Ventoy stick met reeds aanwezige ISO's en andere bestanden updaten zonder deze volledig opnieuw te moeten maken. :Y)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Smiler op 30 juni 2020 23:17]

0Baseboy
@Eagle Creek30 juni 2020 19:57
Hier idem nooit van gehoord gelijk ff checken :)
+1krullenbol
30 juni 2020 21:24
Erg handig, alleen krijg ik de usb stick alleen gemaakt op oude windows 7 Dell met usb 2. Heeft iemand het werkend onder windows10, op moderne usb 3 laptop?
+1Smiler
@krullenbol30 juni 2020 23:14
Ik heb hem zonder problemen gemaakt op een Kingston USB3 stick onder Windows 10 (wel op PC).
+1michielRB
@krullenbol1 juli 2020 09:44
Zowel onder linux als win10 kon ik de usb maken met USB3 stick. Laptop die ik gebruik is een Lenovo Thinkpad E540
+1michielRB
30 juni 2020 21:07
Ik had voorheen een externe 2,5" USB3 diskdrive met ingebouwde bootoptie voor ISO bestanden. Maar de brakke micro USB3 verbinding en de zeer matige selectie optie van de te booten ISO's heeft deze oplossing uiteindelijk ergens ver in een la doen belanden.
Deze dus: pricewatch: Zalman ZM-VE350 Zwart
Ik ga Ventoy zeker uitproberen.

/edit: inmiddels met een sandisk 32GB USB3 stick uitgeprobeerd en werkt uitermate eenvoudig. Nu werk ik op een laptop met fedora 32 geinstalleerd. Deze ondersteunt niet out-of-the-box de exFAT partitieindeling die Ventoy aanmaakt voor de lokatie waar je de ISO bestanden opslaat.
Met een simpele
sudo yum install fuse-exfat
(of desgewenst
sudo dnf install fuse-exfat
) was dit opgelost.

[Reactie gewijzigd door michielRB op 1 juli 2020 02:39]

+1Eagle Creek
@michielRB30 juni 2020 23:13
Ik heb ook de Zalman ZM-VE350 die jij aanhaalt maar herken mij niet in jouw kritiek. De USB-3-verbinding zou ik niet brak willen noemen, hoewel USB-C (die volgens mij toen niet of net beschikbaar was) beter zou zijn. Echter vind ik de selectie-optie voor ISO's juist perfect. Je hebt een fysieke schakelaar, je kan door submappen browsen, je kan koppelen als HD, CD of beide tegelijk. Als grootste bezwaar ervaar ik de dubbele USB-stekker voor stroom (niet alle apparaten hebben die "luxe" dus moet je met een losse adapter werken) en het formaat.

Ventoy lijkt mij erg interessant om te proberen omdat je tegenwoordig op centimeterbasis een USB-stick hebt met megacapaciteit, die ook nog eens klein kan zijn en nauwelijks stroom vereist én snel is. Ik zie het eigenlijk als een doorontwikkeling. Mogelijk nadeel (maar dat is vermoeden, geen ervaring) is dat omdat de Zallman de logica in de apparatuur regelt en zich voor kan doen als CD-ROM "altijd" werkt, daar waar de logica bij Ventoy als software is en als bootmenu wordt gepresenteerd. Wellicht dat dit in bepaalde scenario's niet goed werkt.

Edit Zoals je zelf al aanhaalt loop je tegen issues aan over exFAT (een indeling die toch best gebruikelijk mag zijn anno 2020) maar dat issue heb je met de Zallman niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eagle Creek op 2 juli 2020 09:58]

0- peter -
@Eagle Creek9 juli 2020 20:06
Ah interessant. Heb ook de ZM-VE350. Heb er een SSD inzitten, dus geen issues met power. En vind t een heerlijk ding, maar de kabel heb ik wel een keer moeten vervangen, en sinds een tijd werkt ie niet meer met USB 3. En helaas geen nieuwe versie van Zalman met USB-C. T is een heerlijk ding, dat wel. Maar dit programma is misschien ook wel een optie zo een kleiner fysiek ding te krijgen.
0sfranken
@michielRB1 juli 2020 03:41
Heb je een clean install van Fedora 32 gedaan? Want hier komt exfat support gewoon netjes mee tijdens installatie. Sterker nog, exfat zit zover ik weet zelfs gewoon in de kernel nu.
0michielRB
@sfranken1 juli 2020 09:42
Ja het was een clean install. Misschien dat het aan mijn specifieke versie ligt. Ik heb de Fedora-kde spin ISO gebruikt.
0sfranken
@michielRB1 juli 2020 13:48
Dat zou niet moeten uitmaken, aangezien die onderhuids dezelfde kernel gebruikt als Fedora met GNOME, of Fedora met XFCE.
0michielRB
@sfranken1 juli 2020 13:50
Vreemd dan. Maar ik moest toch echt exfat package installeren om de stick gemount te krijgen.
+1quattro-fan
30 juni 2020 21:27
Weet iemand hoe zich dit (waar ik nu ook voor het eerst van hoor) verhoudt tot Yumi?
+1sfranken
@quattro-fan1 juli 2020 03:42
Yumi is zeer brak en werkt vaker niet dan wel. Ook kan yumi vaker niet dan wel overweg met UEFI images, en USB sticks groter dan 32GB zijn ook een issue ervoor, heb ik gemerkt.
0quattro-fan
@sfranken4 juli 2020 22:30
OK, bedankt voor de info. Ik gebruikte Yumi niet vaak (en inderdaad enkel voor BIOS images en nooit op grotere USB-sticks dan 16GB) en dat ging meestal goed. Maar nu ga ik zeker Ventoy eens uitproberen.
+1-Z-
30 juni 2020 23:08
Een nadeel - geen toegang tot de usb schijf als je bijvoorbeeld linux opstart met deze usb.
+1michielRB
@-Z-1 juli 2020 09:54
Ik meen dat je een deel van de USB stick kan reserveren voor opslag.....
0niceman12
@-Z-2 juli 2020 09:06
Topcomment geeft aan dat er persistence support is. Waaruit trek je deze conclusie?

Ik zou dit wel willen weten voor ik overstap van mijn usb-stick-sleutelring met indiv. labels
+1Master FX
30 juni 2020 21:17
Dit werkt echt heel goed. Dacht dat het misschien traag zou zijn, maar niks van dat. Ideal tooltje inderdaad.
+1T_Spirit
1 juli 2020 08:09
Dit lijkt mij handig, ook ik had er ook nog nooit van gehoord.
Ga er gelijk en een USB-stick aan wagen om het te testen.
+1R1ck3rd
1 juli 2020 09:55
Geweldige applicatie nog nooit van gehoord. Net even getest inderdaad zoals -Z- aangaf vanuit een Linux boot niet de USB te benaderen, echter vanuit een Windows PE omgeving weer wel. Normaliter altijd met Rufus een Hirensboot stickie op het werk gemaakt maar dit is een aantal iso's in 1. :)
+1guillaume
1 juli 2020 13:02
Ik volg de ontwikkeling al een tijdje en er wordt hard aan gewerkt door een developer die zeer ontvankelijk is voor suggesties en verstand van zaken heeft. Het is nog niet perfect (persistent storage werkt voor sommigen nog niet helemaal betrouwbaar bijvoorbeeld), maar het heeft volgens mij de potentie om de standaard te worden in deze niche.
