Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast te worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 300 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor de laatste twee versies te vinden.

Changes in version 1.0.14: When install Ventoy you can reserve some disk space, see Notes

New feature to boot .efi file directly in UEFI mode. (for cases like firmware upgrade, hardware diagnosis ...)

option in theme plugin to load customized font, see Notes Fixed a bug about repository group missing with RHEL6

Add 'Search and boot Grub4dos' option in F4 Localboot menu

Localboot menu New iso support (total 300+) guix-system-install-1.0.0.x86_64-linux.iso (Legacy + UEFI) systemrescuecd-amd64-6.1.5.iso (Legacy + UEFI) adelie-live-x86_64-1.0-rc1-20200202.iso (Legacy) adelie-full-x86_64-1.0-rc1-20200202.iso (Legacy) OviOS_Linux_3.02_20190821.iso (Legacy)

Changes in version 1.0.13: Add support for N in 1 type of Windows/WinPE ISO files

Add menu alias plugin to set an alias name for the ISO file, see Notes

menu to check the plugin json configuration(theme,persistence,autoinstall...) and for other debug option Add a workaround for Legacy BIOS access limitation, see Notes

Optimization for UEFI boot process (for No bootfile found for UEFI error)

error) Optimization for Sergei Strelec's WinPE (external tools available)

(external tools available) Optimization for boot process of archlinux and distros based on it (eg. archbang/Archman/acrhlab...)

and distros based on it (eg. archbang/Archman/acrhlab...) Optimization for boot process of Fedora

Fix a bug about auto install and persistence configuration when VTOY_DEFAULT_SEARCH_ROOT is set

& menu nesting Fix a bug about boot Kaspersky krd.iso

Fix a bug about boot distros based on rhel7/CentOS7 with a kickstart cfg

Fix a iPXE build error with GCC 10 (issue #201)

Change the EFI partition label to VTOYEFI (issue #175)

New iso support Windows10x86x64.iso (Legacy + UEFI) WinPE10_8_Sergei_Strelec_x86_x64_2019.12.28_English.iso (Legacy + UEFI) Porteus-Kiosk-5.0.0-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI) clear-33300-live-desktop.iso (Legacy + UEFI) Calculate Linux cldx-20-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI) Mageia-7.1-Live-Xfce-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI) linuxmint-20-cinnamon-64bit-beta.iso (Legacy + UEFI) foxclone40-02.iso (Legacy + UEFI) Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-32-1.6.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

