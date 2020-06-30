Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast te worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 300 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor de laatste twee versies te vinden.
Changes in version 1.0.14:
Changes in version 1.0.13:
- When install Ventoy you can reserve some disk space, see Notes
- New feature to boot
.efifile directly in UEFI mode. (for cases like firmware upgrade, hardware diagnosis ...)
- Auto skip
Press any key to boot from CD or DVD...prompt when booting Windows/WinPE ISO files (Legacy + UEFI)
- Add
Menu Classplugin to show icon in boot menu, see Notes
- Add
VTOY_MENU_TIMEOUTand
VTOY_DEFAULT_IMAGEoptions in global control plugin, see Notes
- Add
fontsoption in theme plugin to load customized font, see Notes
- Fixed a bug about repository group missing with RHEL6
- Add 'Search and boot Grub4dos' option in
F4Localboot menu
- New iso support (total 300+)
- guix-system-install-1.0.0.x86_64-linux.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
- systemrescuecd-amd64-6.1.5.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
- adelie-live-x86_64-1.0-rc1-20200202.iso (Legacy)
- adelie-full-x86_64-1.0-rc1-20200202.iso (Legacy)
- OviOS_Linux_3.02_20190821.iso (Legacy)
- Add support for N in 1 type of Windows/WinPE ISO files
- Add
menu aliasplugin to set an alias name for the ISO file, see Notes
- Add
display_modeoption in theme plugin, see Notes (issue #166)
- Add
F4
localbootmenu to boot OS in local disk
- Add
F5
debugmenu to check the plugin json configuration(theme,persistence,autoinstall...) and for other debug option
- Add a workaround for Legacy BIOS access limitation, see Notes
- Optimization for UEFI boot process (for
No bootfile found for UEFIerror)
- Optimization for
Sergei Strelec's WinPE(external tools available)
- Optimization for boot process of
archlinuxand distros based on it (eg. archbang/Archman/acrhlab...)
- Optimization for boot process of
Fedora
- Fix a bug about auto install and persistence configuration when
VTOY_DEFAULT_SEARCH_ROOTis set
- Fix a bug about halt function in
F2power menu
- Fix a bug about
F2&
F3menu nesting
- Fix a bug about boot Kaspersky krd.iso
- Fix a bug about boot distros based on rhel7/CentOS7 with a kickstart cfg
- Fix a iPXE build error with GCC 10 (issue #201)
- Change the EFI partition label to VTOYEFI (issue #175)
- New iso support
- Windows10x86x64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
- WinPE10_8_Sergei_Strelec_x86_x64_2019.12.28_English.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
- Porteus-Kiosk-5.0.0-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
- clear-33300-live-desktop.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
- Calculate Linux cldx-20-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
- Mageia-7.1-Live-Xfce-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
- linuxmint-20-cinnamon-64bit-beta.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
- foxclone40-02.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
- Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-32-1.6.iso (Legacy + UEFI)