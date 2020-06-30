Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een beperkt aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide en PowerRename. Deze release voegt daar nog PowerToys Run en Keyboard manager aan toe. De release notes voor deze versie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Our goals for 0.19 release cycle had one big goal, add in stability / quality fixes. We've addressed over 100 issues across all our utilities. We've improved our installer experience and parts will start coming online in 0.19 and 0.20. In this release, it will be the last time during upgrade you'll see Windows Explorer flash on you. For 0.20, the .NET Core install experience much smoother.

We'd also stress feedback is critical. We know there are areas for improvement on PowerToys Run. We would love feedback so we can improve. We also would love to know if you want us to be more aggressive on auto-upgrading.

For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.19 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.

Newly installed apps can't be found #3553 We have a fix but came in too late for 0.19

CPU / Memory, still investigating #3208 We fixed one item and have leads on other improvements

WinKey remapping for PT Run can be quirky #4578

Now using low level hooks so can remap Alt + Space to a WinKey based shortcut #2325

+ to a WinKey based shortcut #2325 PWAs correctly reconginized #3199

Dev mode apps can't be found #3330

Duplicate results due to romaing profile data #3180

Steam games not found #3425

Hidden files not in results #3449

Theming improvements #3485

Missing icons #3541

Supress Alt - F4 #3796

- #3796 Network paths don't work #4096

Search enivornment path by default #4200

Search desktop by default #4056

Can't find Terminal #3974

Can't find ClickOnce apps #4025

Start typing text is visible then disappears on cold start #2974

Tabbing highlight issue for context menu #2559, #3483

Context menu buttons showing up when hovering with mouse #2420

Placement shutters with monitors #3535, #3018](#3018)

blank result box when there's nothing on search query #3186

Result box sizing issue #2456

Detect when pattern matching is used #1002

Outlook new email windows snapped to last used zone #1192

Teams notifications don't snap #1931

Improved multi-thread design. #961

Multiple Virtual Desktop Fixes. #2725, #2684, [#2678]#2678), #2633

Key remappings stay active when flipping to Japanese IME #3397

Tab fix when remap Ctrl / Alt #3294

/ #3294 Fix remapping to Alt - Tab /Win+ Space style shortcuts #3331

- /Win+ style shortcuts #3331 Fixed remapping to Extended keys ( Home , End , Ins , Del , Pg , Arrow keys) #3478

, , , , , Arrow keys) #3478 Games having incorrect key mapping #3647

Fixed numlock remap #3277

Stability fixes

Settings v2 is blanked #3384

"Check for update" actually checks for update vs goes to GH page #2535

Docs point to redirection URL now so we can update without updating app #3088

Multiple UX improvements

Start at login not being respected #3875

