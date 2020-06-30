Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een beperkt aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide en PowerRename. Deze release voegt daar nog PowerToys Run en Keyboard manager aan toe. De release notes voor deze versie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Release v0.19.0
Our goals for 0.19 release cycle had one big goal, add in stability / quality fixes. We've addressed over 100 issues across all our utilities. We've improved our installer experience and parts will start coming online in 0.19 and 0.20. In this release, it will be the last time during upgrade you'll see Windows Explorer flash on you. For 0.20, the .NET Core install experience much smoother.Feedback:
We'd also stress feedback is critical. We know there are areas for improvement on PowerToys Run. We would love feedback so we can improve. We also would love to know if you want us to be more aggressive on auto-upgrading.Release notes:
For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.19 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.Known issues still for PT Run
PowerToys Run
- Newly installed apps can't be found #3553
- We have a fix but came in too late for 0.19
- CPU / Memory, still investigating #3208
- We fixed one item and have leads on other improvements
- WinKey remapping for PT Run can be quirky #4578
PowerRename
- Now using low level hooks so can remap
Alt+
Spaceto a WinKey based shortcut #2325
- PWAs correctly reconginized #3199
- Dev mode apps can't be found #3330
- Duplicate results due to romaing profile data #3180
- Steam games not found #3425
- Hidden files not in results #3449
- Theming improvements #3485
- Missing icons #3541
- Supress
Alt-
F4#3796
- Network paths don't work #4096
- Search enivornment path by default #4200
- Search desktop by default #4056
- Can't find Terminal #3974
- Can't find ClickOnce apps #4025
- Start typing text is visible then disappears on cold start #2974
- Tabbing highlight issue for context menu #2559, #3483
- Context menu buttons showing up when hovering with mouse #2420
- Placement shutters with monitors #3535, #3018](#3018)
- blank result box when there's nothing on search query #3186
- Result box sizing issue #2456
FancyZones
- Detect when pattern matching is used #1002
Keyboard manager
- Outlook new email windows snapped to last used zone #1192
- Teams notifications don't snap #1931
- Improved multi-thread design. #961
- Multiple Virtual Desktop Fixes. #2725, #2684, [#2678]#2678), #2633
Settings
- Key remappings stay active when flipping to Japanese IME #3397
- Tab fix when remap
Ctrl/
Alt#3294
- Fix remapping to
Alt-
Tab/Win+
Spacestyle shortcuts #3331
- Fixed remapping to Extended keys (
Home,
End,
Ins,
Del,
Pg, Arrow keys) #3478
- Games having incorrect key mapping #3647
- Fixed numlock remap #3277
- Stability fixes
Installer
- Settings v2 is blanked #3384
- "Check for update" actually checks for update vs goes to GH page #2535
- Docs point to redirection URL now so we can update without updating app #3088
- Multiple UX improvements
- Start at login not being respected #3875
- Warning added for invalid input in hotkeys for [#3992](FZ Settings #3992)