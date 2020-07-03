Illustrate heeft release 17.1 van dBpoweramp Music Converter uitgebracht. Met dit audiobewerkingsprogramma kunnen audio-cd's worden geript en kunnen muziekbestanden van en naar onder andere mp3, mp4, m4a, wma, Ogg Vorbis, aac, Monkey's Audio, flac en alac worden geconverteerd, met behoud van tags. Verder kunnen de mp3-tags worden aangepast en kan het programma volledig in Windows Explorer worden geïntegreerd, waardoor het gemakkelijk aan te roepen is. De basisversie, voor het rippen van cd's en het converteren van bestanden, is gratis. Voor extra functionaliteit moet worden betaald. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows en macOS. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 17.1 Better handling of centring when opened from Total Commander

ID Tag editor: if set a tag value to "" then it is removed

File Properties >> Audio Property Tab - for multiple selected files displays the art from the first file

File Properties >> ID Tags, '...' button is placed on next line

File Properties >> ID Tags Art Description Shortened

Batch Converter: lists file sizes for symbolic linked files

Naming, if using [origdrive]\[origpath]\[origfilename] then filename not touched (previously a filename 'abc .flac' would change to 'abc.flac' and not overwrite existing

New Naming value [multitag], if had multiple album artists and want the whole list in the filename then can use [multitag]album artist[] and it would return Artist1; Artist2

Replaygain: advanced page option to set the maximum gain value, previously a very quiet track would not have track gain or album gain written CD Ripper Graphic overlap improvements

Smarter handling of metadata if read from CDText, UPC and ISRC when blending with PerfectMETA

New option >> options >> active providers >> 'manual metadata search if no metadata' on by default

Defaults to Windows Built-in if ripping on Windows Server

Manual metadata search will read album art from musicbrainz

Reads artists better from discogs on various artist cds Codecs Preserves carriage returns in the tags for CUESHEET and EACLOG tags

Wavpack updated to 5.3.0

m4a FDK updated to 2.0.1

Ogg Vorbis updated to (Ogg v1.3.4 Vorbis V1.3.6)

m4a decoder: works with symbolic linked files

DSD Tag writer, saves in Unicode

ID3v2 tags TBPM now mapped to BPM Bug Fixes Scripting was not working

If the option to use a specific temporary folder was used, it was possible for temporary files to be saved not in this folder (in %tmp%) which could fail when later in encoding process

Flac was detailed as '1.3.3 beta' when in fact it was 1.3.3

Music Converter when finishing would leave old 'Writing ID Tags' message under the cpu encoder line

Multi-encoder was not working correctly always with dynamic naming for music converter

CD Ripper can rip direct to .dsf files, if the option to write to temp ._ files is on

If installed 32 bit dBpoweramp in 64 bit Windows, then would not allow edit id tags

CD Ripper track listed could still show composer if removed from manual metadata review page

Manual Discogs release lookup could fail

Naming [REPLACE] and [SPLIT] now use rather than , to signify comma to replace or split on, this allows empty strings to be set for replace, to replace space with nothing: [replace] ,,[artist][]

Flac and m4a tagging can write tags where is no track number, but only a track count

Batch Converter 'reset' button would crash program

Pre-emphasis was not always working

DSP Move Destination File On Error not working correctly with default naming (missing drive)