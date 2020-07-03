Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: dBpoweramp Music Converter R17.1

dBpowerAMP logo (75 pix) Illustrate heeft release 17.1 van dBpoweramp Music Converter uitgebracht. Met dit audiobewerkingsprogramma kunnen audio-cd's worden geript en kunnen muziekbestanden van en naar onder andere mp3, mp4, m4a, wma, Ogg Vorbis, aac, Monkey's Audio, flac en alac worden geconverteerd, met behoud van tags. Verder kunnen de mp3-tags worden aangepast en kan het programma volledig in Windows Explorer worden geïntegreerd, waardoor het gemakkelijk aan te roepen is. De basisversie, voor het rippen van cd's en het converteren van bestanden, is gratis. Voor extra functionaliteit moet worden betaald. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows en macOS. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 17.1
  • Better handling of centring when opened from Total Commander
  • ID Tag editor: if set a tag value to "" then it is removed
  • File Properties >> Audio Property Tab - for multiple selected files displays the art from the first file
  • File Properties >> ID Tags, '...' button is placed on next line
  • File Properties >> ID Tags Art Description Shortened
  • Batch Converter: lists file sizes for symbolic linked files
  • Naming, if using [origdrive]\[origpath]\[origfilename] then filename not touched (previously a filename 'abc .flac' would change to 'abc.flac' and not overwrite existing
  • New Naming value [multitag], if had multiple album artists and want the whole list in the filename then can use [multitag]album artist[] and it would return Artist1; Artist2
  • Replaygain: advanced page option to set the maximum gain value, previously a very quiet track would not have track gain or album gain written
CD Ripper
  • Graphic overlap improvements
  • Smarter handling of metadata if read from CDText, UPC and ISRC when blending with PerfectMETA
  • New option >> options >> active providers >> 'manual metadata search if no metadata' on by default
  • Defaults to Windows Built-in if ripping on Windows Server
  • Manual metadata search will read album art from musicbrainz
  • Reads artists better from discogs on various artist cds
Codecs
  • Preserves carriage returns in the tags for CUESHEET and EACLOG tags
  • Wavpack updated to 5.3.0
  • m4a FDK updated to 2.0.1
  • Ogg Vorbis updated to (Ogg v1.3.4 Vorbis V1.3.6)
  • m4a decoder: works with symbolic linked files
  • DSD Tag writer, saves in Unicode
  • ID3v2 tags TBPM now mapped to BPM
Bug Fixes
  • Scripting was not working
  • If the option to use a specific temporary folder was used, it was possible for temporary files to be saved not in this folder (in %tmp%) which could fail when later in encoding process
  • Flac was detailed as '1.3.3 beta' when in fact it was 1.3.3
  • Music Converter when finishing would leave old 'Writing ID Tags' message under the cpu encoder line
  • Multi-encoder was not working correctly always with dynamic naming for music converter
  • CD Ripper can rip direct to .dsf files, if the option to write to temp ._ files is on
  • If installed 32 bit dBpoweramp in 64 bit Windows, then would not allow edit id tags
  • CD Ripper track listed could still show composer if removed from manual metadata review page
  • Manual Discogs release lookup could fail
  • Naming [REPLACE] and [SPLIT] now use rather than , to signify comma to replace or split on, this allows empty strings to be set for replace, to replace space with nothing: [replace] ,,[artist][]
  • Flac and m4a tagging can write tags where is no track number, but only a track count
  • Batch Converter 'reset' button would crash program
  • Pre-emphasis was not always working
  • DSP Move Destination File On Error not working correctly with default naming (missing drive)

Versienummer R17.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Illustrate
Download https://www.dbpoweramp.com/dmc.htm
Bestandsgrootte 60,13MB
Licentietype Shareware

+1XBWillem
3 juli 2020 09:03
DB PowerAmp op Mac is prima, maar ik zou het liefst terug gaan naar EZ-CD Converter. Dát vind ik nou een geweldige tool.
+1zordaz
@XBWillem3 juli 2020 10:13
Wat maakt EZ-CD dan beter dan dBPowerAmp? Ik vind het appels en peren, want zolang EZ-CD geen AccurateRip ondersteunt is vergelijking van de twee in mijn ogen zinloos.
+1XBWillem
@zordaz3 juli 2020 11:07
Ik vind de interface van EZ-CD fijner. Bij EZ-CD ga je vanuit 1 venster naar rip, convert en tag editor. Dat werkt bij dBPowerAmp veel omslachtiger. Daarnaast snap ik de naamgeving van EZ-CD beter, bij dBPowerAmp heb k het idee naar moeilijke code te staren.

Wat is de toegevoegde waarde van AccurateRip? Dat zag ik bij dBPowerAmp voor het eerst. Toen was ik een paar nieuw uitgekomen CD's aan het rippen en waren er (denk ik) nog bijna gee databases met data. Ik schrok eerst, omdat alles zogenaamd verschilde van wat de "accurate" rip zou moeten zijn.

EDIT: heeft dBPowerAmp eigenlijk tag editor van reeds geripte/converted bestanden? Volgens mij niet (op Mac).

[Reactie gewijzigd door XBWillem op 3 juli 2020 11:08]

+1zordaz
@XBWillem3 juli 2020 11:37
Zie http://wiki.hydrogenaud.io/index.php?title=AccurateRip
Kort gezegd: met AccurateRip verificatie weet je vrijwel zeker dat je rip klopt. Twee keer dezelfde CRC zonder AccurateRip controle kan immers ook twee keer dezelfde fout betekenen, zeker bij matige hardware.

Er bestaan tools waarmee je achteraf kunt checken tegen de AccurateRip database en waarmee je zelfs in bepaalde mate fouten kunt herstellen. Zie daarvoor CUETools.

Kortom: wil je echt zeker zijn van bit-perfect rips dan is AccurateRip eigenlijk een must have.
+1Orion64
@XBWillem3 juli 2020 09:12
Ben zelf voor deze conversies overgestapt naar Xrecode3. Dat vind ik nou een geweldige tool.
+1loekf2
@Orion643 juli 2020 09:36
Maar niet op Mac. Ik gebruik ook al jaren dBpoweramp, eerst op PC, nu Mac. Blij dat ze ooit een Mac versie gemaakt hebben. Single license (35 euro) valt wel mee, tot nu toe hebben ze niet gezeurd om meer geld bij een nieuwe versie, wat een hoop andere bedrijven doen.
0Orion64
@loekf23 juli 2020 09:41
Did not know, werk zelf Windows only. Overigens is Xrecode3 ook een betaalde app en qua licentie kan ik ook nog steeds meeverhuizen naar de nieuwe updates. Nu, dBpoweramp is dan natuurlijk wel fijn als in bezit van Mac En Win voor eenduidige worklfow en functionaliteit op beide platforms.
+1gimbal
3 juli 2020 11:04
Nieuws item: hey mensen die dbPowerAmp gebruiken: er is een nieuwe versie van dBPowerAmp uit!

Reacties: Nee, gebruik tool X! Niet, Tool Y! Nu-uh! Tool Z! Die van mij is echt wel beter hoor! Ik kan niet uitleggen waarom, je moet me gewoon op mijn woord geloven.
+1ginod
@gimbal3 juli 2020 14:23
Soms is het inderdaad wel eens handig, om er op gewezen te worden, dat er alternatieven zijn, maar ik persoonlijk gebruik dit programma het ook al jaren, dus ik lees, en zie dan dat het weinig toevoegt, en ga weer vrolijk verder :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door ginod op 3 juli 2020 14:23]

+1Anoniem: 192765
@gimbal4 juli 2020 10:43
Ik vind dit soort reacties juist prima; zo leer ik ook de alternatieven kennen. Waardeoordelen laat ik echter vaak links liggen.
0croiky
@gimbal3 juli 2020 12:37
Je hebt zeker een punt. Tegelijkertijd zie ik (zoals politici tegenwoordig allemaal zeggen) dat alternatieven benoemen in ieder geval mijn horizon verbreid. Sterkte van argumenten is minder belangrijk ;)
+1Eonfge
@croiky3 juli 2020 15:55
Daar is een hele website voor:
https://alternativeto.net/software/dbpoweramp/

Meest populaire alternatief welke ik zelf ook durf aan te bevelen voor Windows: Fre;ac

Daarnaast, dit is de top lijst van CD Rippers:
https://alternativeto.net/feature/audio-cd-ripper/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eonfge op 3 juli 2020 15:56]

0Jester-NL
3 juli 2020 09:58
Ik ben al jaren trouw gebruiker van EAC en zie hier niet echt redenen om daar vanaf te stappen.
0zordaz
@Jester-NL3 juli 2020 11:00
Same here. EAC is verreweg de beste gratis ripper. Nadeel is wellicht dat het power-user gehalte 'gewone' gebruikers afschrikt. Aan de andere kant: anno 2020 zijn het natuurlijk vooral nog de power users die dit soort tools gebruiken.
0darkness_nightf
@zordaz4 juli 2020 10:02
waarom "verre weg"...of is dat emotionele nostalgie.
(dat heb ik vaak met software...grijp terug naar wat ik ken...terwijl de rest het eigenlijk ook wel kan)
0zordaz
@darkness_nightf5 juli 2020 23:49
Ik kan inderdaad iets specifieker zijn; i.i.g. op het MS Windows platform is het verreweg de beste gratis ripper. Het is niet voor niets dat op een gerenommeerd audio forum als Hydrogenaudio zoveel over de configuratie en technieken van EAC is vastgelegd.

Er bestaan uiteraard best goede en gratis alternatieven voor EAC, maar de missen eigenlijk altijd bepaalde functionaliteit die EAC wel heeft. De combinatie secure rip & AccurateRip kom je daarnaast minder vaak tegen dan je zou denken en zoals ik hierboven al ergens schrijf: dat is m.i. een must.

Ga je voor gratis dan heb je voor MS Windows systemen Foobar2000, CUETools en EAC die beiden aan boord hebben voor zover ik weet. Waarbij Foobar2000 op dit moment trouwens (tijdelijk even) geen AccurateRip ondersteunt in de meest recente versie (1.5.5).

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 7 juli 2020 08:51]

0darkness_nightf
@zordaz6 juli 2020 18:14
dank je wel :)

zal die eens even weer installeren. Altijd wel leuk om die prgramma's weer te zien
0beantherio
@Jester-NL3 juli 2020 17:00
Ik ben heel lang geleden ooit afgestapt van EAC om het te verruilen voor dBpoweramp en ik heb nooit meer omgekeken. Is het nog wat?
0Jester-NL
@beantherio4 juli 2020 02:57
Ik heb er ooit een minnut of wat in gestoken om mijn instellingen op orde te krijgen en sinds 1.4 heb je de optie om én naar flac én naar mp3 te rippen in dezelfde run.
Ik gebruik alleen de flac-optie, maar ik zie vooralsnog geen reden om over te stappen...
0zordaz
@beantherio7 juli 2020 08:52
Ze zijn beiden uitstekend, ook in 2020. dBpoweramp is wat makkelijker in gebruik, maar natuurlijk niet gratis.
0amx
3 juli 2020 15:40
Operation Flashpoint: Cold War Crisis modding days, mp3 en wav bestanden omzetten naar ogg files
0zordaz
@amx7 juli 2020 09:18
Ogg/Vorbis gebruik ik anders nog regelmatig ;-)
En iedereen die Spotify heeft natuurlijk ook.
Maar FLAC is inmiddels natuurlijk wel de norm voor het echte werk.

