Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.45 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.



Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van xml en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .Net Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features: Added support for opening URLs with the new (Chromium-based) Microsoft Edge in private mode.

Added support for opening URLs with Vivaldi in private mode.

Added automatic assignment of mnemonics for 'Open with ...' commands in the 'URL(s)' menu.

The entry templates menu now supports showing templates that are stored in subgroups of the templates group; each subgroup is displayed as a submenu.

When adding a new entry based on a template that has an empty user name, the user name is now set to the default user name of the database, unless the new entry is stored in the templates group.

When adding a new entry based on a template that has an empty password, a random password is generated now (based on the password generator profile 'Automatically generated passwords for new entries'), unless the new entry is stored in the templates group.

When adding a new entry based on a template that does not expire, the expiry date is now set based on the option 'By default, new entries expire in the following number of days' (in 'Tools' → 'Options' → tab 'Security'), unless the new entry is stored in the templates group.

New icon recoloring (with high DPI support, by deconstructing an ICO, modifying BMP palettes and data, and assembling a new ICO); there are 24 database colors now.

Added {UUID} placeholder, which is replaced by the UUID of the current entry.

placeholder, which is replaced by the UUID of the current entry. The UUID of a group is now displayed in the group editing dialog (tab 'General').

When specifying a weak master password in the master key creation dialog, KeePass now shows a warning.

Triggers: added string comparison mode 'Matches regular expression'.

Enforced configuration: added support for attributes that allow to specify the desired merge behavior.

Enforced configuration: for most lists, node keys are now used to find corresponding list items.

Plugins: added I/O connection event for customizing web requests.

Added workaround for Mono pre-authenticated anonymous web request bug. Improvements: Auto-Type: improved compatibility with VMware Horizon Client and Kaseya Live Connect.

Enhanced detection of Microsoft Edge.

The 'Open with ...' commands in the 'URL(s)' menu are sorted now.

Improved performance of the entry templates menu; removed limitation to 30 templates.

Database descriptions are now displayed in file tab tooltips.

When editing an attachment directly from the main window, a history entry is created now.

UUIDs in the group and entry editing dialogs are now displayed both in hexadecimal and base 64 form.

Improved Bitwarden import module to support JSON files without groups.

If the trigger system is disabled using an enforced configuration file, most controls in the triggers dialog are disabled now, too.

Plugins: an I/O access event is now raised when checking the existence of a local database file.

In texts that are about to be displayed in a rich text box, U+FFFC characters are now replaced by question marks (in order to avoid the text being cut off at this point).

When running on Mono 5.10 or higher, a monospaced font is used in password text boxes by default again, as the Mono bug 5795 has been fixed.

Various code optimizations.

Minor other improvements. Bugfixes: Fixed a default value type problem in the hot key configuration settings.

Database file tab colors are now rounded to the nearest supported colors.