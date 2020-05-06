Versie 1.3.2 van HandBrake is kort geleden verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:.

General Fixed point to point end detection in certain scenarios (#2603)

Improved support for H.265 video in AVI container produced by some security cameras (#2622)

Added logging to identify problematic sources where container and video track pixel aspect ratios differ

Added logging to help debug potential JSON API issues Video Fixed color range conversion being applied twice when scaling video (#2561)

Fixed incorrect identification of support for QSV HEVC encoder on older Intel hardware (#2558)

Added logging to identify automatic picture rotation

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Audio Fixed an upstream FFmpeg issue where passing through AAC ADTS audio could produce invalid MKV output in rare cases (error instead) (#2809) Filters Fixed uninitialized memory in NLMeans prefilter leading to video corruption at bottom of picture (only affects custom settings) (#2576)

Fixed a crash in the Detelecine filter with out of bounds parameters (only affects custom settings) (#2560, #2804) Subtitles Fixed burned in subtitles position offset where cropscale filter is not used (#2449) Command line interface Fixed subtitles not being selected when specifying --all-subtitles without also specifying a non-empty --subtitle-lang-list Build system Fixed building the GTK graphical interface for use on Windows (link ole32)

Updated Flatpak manifest creation script for compatibility with Python 3

Updated Flatpak runtime and numactl library versions, QSV plugin

Improved minimum version dependencies to facilitate building on systems with older automake and pkg-config

Added a workaround for an upstream libdav1d issue affecting installation on FreeBSD (#2662)

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Linux Fixed point to point controls not accepting fractional seconds

Fixed updating presets with identical names in different categories

Improved parity with other platforms by allowing removal of preset categories (automatic after last preset in category is removed)

Improved parity with other platforms by showing title and chapter range on the queue summary tab Mac Fixed selection behavior new track audio mixdown set to DPL2 instead of stereo (#2641)

Fixed queued job failures related to removable drives by resolving security scoped resources as needed (#2566) Windows Fixed loading preset files with Unicode characters in path (#2427)

Fixed clear queue options to prevent them clearing active jobs (#2587)

Fixed main window status label not always reflecting the true count of queue jobs (#2538)

Fixed failure loading default settings which could cause various issues in the graphical interface (#2549)

Fixed preview images displaying incorrectly in some cases (anamorphic none, flip horizontal) ( e9675bb , #2764)

, #2764) Fixed various issues related to Auto Passthru, including fallback settings (#2619, #2627, #2611)

Fixed exported presets not importing correctly using the Mac graphical interface (#2531)

Fixed pause and resume not working correctly in some cases (#2647)

Fixed display of times greater than 24 hours (estimated time renaming, paused duration) (#2582, #2649)

Fixed various cosmetic issues in the graphical interface (#2645, #2646)

Improved display of long filenames in the queue (#2570)

Improved some UX stress cases related to the queue (#2632)

Improved error message when importing a preset specifying a nonexistent audio encoder (#2638)

Improved audio and subtitle languages behavior to preserve selected languages order where "any" is also selected (#2611)

Improved low disk space preferences and alerts (#2648)

Added a workaround for an upstream .NET issue causing tooltips to not render correctly in some cases (#2630)

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements