Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Foxit Reader 10.0.0

Foxit Software logo (45 pix) Foxit Software heeft versie 10.0 van Foxit Reader uitgebracht. Dit alternatief voor Adobe Reader kan uitstekend overweg met de meeste pdf-documenten, maar complexe of zeer grote documenten vormen soms een iets te grote uitdaging. Voor computers met beperkte resources is het echter een uitkomst. Tegenwoordig kunnen documenten ook online in Foxit Cloud opgeslagen worden. In versie 10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New Features and Improvements:
  • Fill & Sign
    • Fill & Sign provides a convenient workflow of filling flat forms (i.e. non-interactive) and quick signing by typing or drawing your signature, or using an image. With the Fill & Sign tools, you can add text and other symbols anywhere on a flat form.
  • Better support for 4K and other high-resolution displays.
  • Automatically search all instances of a text string and then highlight them.
  • More preference options for Advanced Search
    • A new option to make subsequent searches faster by storing a cache of information from PDF files that you search.
    • Support proximity searching, which searches for two or more words that are separated by no more than a certain number of words. The feature is useful when you are looking for concepts that might be expressed by multiple different phrases.
    • More advanced options allow you to find words that share the same word stem of the specified search word, or ignore Asian character width, diacritics, and accents.
  • Display all comments in a desired font for better accessibility
    • Users can choose the desired font and font size for all comments in all documents they read, overriding the document’s settings.
  • Additional GPO settings for enterprise administration (MSI package only)
    • New capabilities include locking down some additional settings, such as default PDF viewer and ability to create self-signed digital IDs.
  • More JavaScript support for complex form workflows.
  • Support for using, not creating, the new form fields in PhantomPDF 10
    • Field type support includes barcode, date, and image form fields.
  • Multiple enhancements to bookmark editing and reading.
    • Multiple enhancements to tag reading.
    • Support Hindi Digits to allow you to input numbers in Hindi.
    • Foxit Update Server (a separately orderable cloud-based service) provides IT the ability to better manage and automate the software upgrade process and to ensure users upgrade to the exact release that IT has tested, without having to access an external server.
      • Automatically download updates from Foxit servers and make them available on a local network.
      • Automatically approve updates for users to download, or restrict users to only download approved updates.
      • Set times when all users, or specific users/groups, can download updates.
      • Push updates to users, requiring them to install them.
    Issues Addressed
    • Fixed some stability issues.
    • PDF creation is not available in Foxit Reader 10.0.

Versienummer 10.0.0.35798
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Foxit Software
Download https://www.foxitsoftware.com/pdf-reader/
Bestandsgrootte 66,21MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-05-2020 14:225

06-05-2020 • 14:22

5 Linkedin

Bron: Foxit Software

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Foxit Reader

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3

Overige software

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+14+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1theduke1989
6 mei 2020 14:34
Kan je nou met de Foxit Reader ook bijvoorbeeld documenten splitten etc? of alleen bij de betaalde versie.
Reageer
+1ido_nl
@theduke19896 mei 2020 14:35
Gezien de naam heeft dit niet de focus denk ik. Ik heb trouwens goede ervaringen https://pdfsam.org
Reageer
+1Timo002
@theduke19896 mei 2020 14:54
Mocht je met macOS werken, daarbij kun je dit doen met de standaard pdf viewer (voorvertoning).

Open de PDF, zet de weergave op 'miniaturen'. Vervolgens kun je pagina's verwijderen, verplaatsen. Als je een pagina aanklikt en die sleep je naar je bureaublad of een andere pdf, dan wordt deze daar naar toe verplaatst.
Reageer
0Jazco2nd

6 mei 2020 14:43
Heb het op Ubuntu 19.10 geprobeerd maar na het openen van 1 PDF loopt het "net niet helemaal" vast waardoor ik ook geen melding krijg dat Foxit niet meer reageert. Kostte veel moeite om het uiteindelijk via console te killen. Het proces killen was vreemd genoeg niet voldoende, blijkbaar was er nog een 2e proces.

Uiteindelijk maar weer gauw verwijderd. Onder Windows wel veel gebruikt maar voor Linux is dit echt geen optie.

(Zocht een PDF viewer om formulieren in te vullen en te ondertekenen, ook als het een image pdf is, via annotatie invullen.)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Microsoft Xbox Series X LG CX Google Pixel 4a CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True