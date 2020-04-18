Versie 3.0.2 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkingsprogramma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:
New Features And Changes
Bug fixes
- Better UI for the blend modes which are now grouped by category.
Ctrl+Click can be used to rename a module instance.
- Allow larger vignette scale.
- Add pseudo preset in whitebalance to keep user's modifications.
- In crop&rotate module it is possible to allow only vertical composition change using the
Shiftmodifier when dragging the crop area and horizontal one using the
Ctrlmodifier.
Base Support
- Fix color peaking mode in culling mode.
- Fix single expanded module in some cases.
- Fix a watermark issue that could crash darktable.
- Fix issue with gradient mask rotation in some cases.
- Fix upward compatibility support in base adjustment module.
- Fix some MacOS full-screen mode issues.
- Fix issues on some Lut 3D files.
White Balance Presets
- Fujifilm GFX 100 (compressed)
- Fujifilm X-Pro3 (compressed)
- Fujifilm X100V (compressed)
- Nikon COOLPIX P950 (12bit-uncompressed)
- Nikon Z 50 (12bit-compressed, 14bit-compressed)
- Olympus E-M1MarkIII
- Panasonic DC-S1 (3:2)
- Panasonic DC-S1R (3:2)
- Panasonic DC-TZ91 (4:3)
- Panasonic DC-TZ95 (4:3)
- Panasonic DC-TZ96 (4:3)
- Panasonic DC-ZS80 (4:3)
- Sony ILCE-6100
Noise Profiles
- Canon EOS 77D
- Canon EOS 9000D
- Nikon COOLPIX P1000
- Panasonic DC-GH5
- Olympus E-M1MarkIII
- Olympus E-PL6
- Olympus TG-5
- Samsung NX1
Translations
- Catalan
- Czech
- Danish
- Dutch
- European Spanish
- French
- German
- Hebrew
- Hungarian
- Italian
- Japanese
- Norwegian
- Polish
- Russian
- Slovenian