Versie 3.0.2 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

New Features And Changes Better UI for the blend modes which are now grouped by category.

Ctrl +Click can be used to rename a module instance.

+Click can be used to rename a module instance. Allow larger vignette scale.

Add pseudo preset in whitebalance to keep user's modifications.

In crop&rotate module it is possible to allow only vertical composition change using the Shift modifier when dragging the crop area and horizontal one using the Ctrl modifier. Bug fixes Fix color peaking mode in culling mode.

Fix single expanded module in some cases.

Fix a watermark issue that could crash darktable.

Fix issue with gradient mask rotation in some cases.

Fix upward compatibility support in base adjustment module.

Fix some MacOS full-screen mode issues.

Fix issues on some Lut 3D files. Base Support Fujifilm GFX 100 (compressed)

Fujifilm X-Pro3 (compressed)

Fujifilm X100V (compressed)

Nikon COOLPIX P950 (12bit-uncompressed)

Nikon Z 50 (12bit-compressed, 14bit-compressed)

Olympus E-M1MarkIII

Panasonic DC-S1 (3:2)

Panasonic DC-S1R (3:2)

Panasonic DC-TZ91 (4:3)

Panasonic DC-TZ95 (4:3)

Panasonic DC-TZ96 (4:3)

Panasonic DC-ZS80 (4:3)

Sony ILCE-6100 White Balance Presets Canon EOS 77D

Canon EOS 9000D

Nikon COOLPIX P1000

Panasonic DC-GH5

Olympus E-M1MarkIII

Olympus E-PL6

Olympus TG-5

Samsung NX1 Noise Profiles Olympus E-M1MarkIII Translations Catalan

Czech

Danish

Dutch

European Spanish

French

German

Hebrew

Hungarian

Italian

Japanese

Norwegian

Polish

Russian

Slovenian