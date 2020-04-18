sluiten

Software-update: Darktable 3.0.2

Darktable logo (75 pix)Versie 3.0.2 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

New Features And Changes
  • Better UI for the blend modes which are now grouped by category.
  • Ctrl+Click can be used to rename a module instance.
  • Allow larger vignette scale.
  • Add pseudo preset in whitebalance to keep user's modifications.
  • In crop&rotate module it is possible to allow only vertical composition change using the Shift modifier when dragging the crop area and horizontal one using the Ctrl modifier.
Bug fixes
  • Fix color peaking mode in culling mode.
  • Fix single expanded module in some cases.
  • Fix a watermark issue that could crash darktable.
  • Fix issue with gradient mask rotation in some cases.
  • Fix upward compatibility support in base adjustment module.
  • Fix some MacOS full-screen mode issues.
  • Fix issues on some Lut 3D files.
Base Support
  • Fujifilm GFX 100 (compressed)
  • Fujifilm X-Pro3 (compressed)
  • Fujifilm X100V (compressed)
  • Nikon COOLPIX P950 (12bit-uncompressed)
  • Nikon Z 50 (12bit-compressed, 14bit-compressed)
  • Olympus E-M1MarkIII
  • Panasonic DC-S1 (3:2)
  • Panasonic DC-S1R (3:2)
  • Panasonic DC-TZ91 (4:3)
  • Panasonic DC-TZ95 (4:3)
  • Panasonic DC-TZ96 (4:3)
  • Panasonic DC-ZS80 (4:3)
  • Sony ILCE-6100
White Balance Presets
  • Canon EOS 77D
  • Canon EOS 9000D
  • Nikon COOLPIX P1000
  • Panasonic DC-GH5
  • Olympus E-M1MarkIII
  • Olympus E-PL6
  • Olympus TG-5
  • Samsung NX1
Noise Profiles
  • Olympus E-M1MarkIII
Translations
  • Catalan
  • Czech
  • Danish
  • Dutch
  • European Spanish
  • French
  • German
  • Hebrew
  • Hungarian
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Norwegian
  • Polish
  • Russian
  • Slovenian

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

18-04-2020 08:22
10 • submitter: BaasG

18-04-2020 • 08:22

10 Linkedin

Submitter: BaasG

Bron: Darktable

+2pandit
18 april 2020 10:44
Ik ben in een overstapfase van Lightroom naar darktable. Lightroom kan ik bij wijze van spreken met mijn ogen dicht. De leercurve van darktable is vrij stijl vind ik, maar de mogelijkheden zijn erg groot.
Stijl omdat Darktable anders werkt dan lightroom. Heb je de basis onder de knie dan gaat het snel.
Gelukkig is er veel leermateriaal vrij beschikbaar. Onze landgenoot Rico Richardson heeft al heel veel leerzame filmpjes gemaakt. Ook volg ik Bruce Williams op youtube die een hele serie over darktable onderhoud. De 2 serie was er erg goed, maar de 3 serie is gewoon supergoed en een volwaardige vervanger van Lightroom.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pandit op 18 april 2020 10:46]

+1Henri Brands
18 april 2020 11:20
De download link komt uit bij "latest Windows installer for darktable", maar wanneer je daar op klikt krijg je nog steeds versie 3.0.1 i.p.v. 3.0.2
+1ehtweak
@Henri Brands18 april 2020 11:29
Hier staan de downloads:
https://github.com/darkta...eleases/tag/release-3.0.2

(onder aan die pagina, bij 'Assets')

[Reactie gewijzigd door ehtweak op 18 april 2020 11:29]

0Henri Brands
@ehtweak18 april 2020 18:02
Bedankt!
Makkelijker kunnen ze het niet maken...
+1dollemancom
18 april 2020 14:16
Ik ben aan het overwegen om over te stappen vanaf Lightroom. Kan je de catalogus vanuit Lightroom importeren in Darktable?
+1dixet
@dollemancom18 april 2020 18:07
Volgens mij niet de catalogus met smart collections e.d. Wanneer je je foto's ook netjes in een mappenstructuur hebt kan je prima importeren.
Darktable zal de meeste aanpassingen in je foto's netjes overnemen vanuit de sidecar files (. xmp files) . Je kan (tijdelijk) Darktable en Lightroom naast elkaar gebruiken: ze gebruiken het zelfde formaat sidecar files, maar met een iets andere naamgevingsconventie. Lightroom gebruikt originalfilename.xmp en Darktable originalfilename.originalexetention.xmp
+1Jazco2nd

18 april 2020 15:28
ik heb wekenlang gelezen over DigiKam (foto library management en beetje editing), DarkTable, RawTherapee en RawTherapee ART (een makkelijkere/versimpelde versie van RawTherapee) en.. gThumb.

Uiteindelijk gekozen voor DigiKam voor het beheer.
gThumb (default bij mijn OS) voor snel kijken/vergelijken/wissen.
en ART als ik echt foto wil bewerken.

De laatste versies van DigiKam werken een stukje makkelijker dan oudere versies dus het is wel aan te raden de AppImage te gebruiken. Dat voorkomt ook dat je OS vervuilt wordt met ontzettend veel KDE dependencies.
Het start gelukkig lekker snel op (integratie via AppImageLauncher).
0BeosBeing
@Jazco2nd6 mei 2020 14:54
Dat voorkomt ook dat je OS vervuilt wordt met ontzettend veel KDE dependencies.
Het grote probleem met KDE-apps, vooral voor wie geen KDE draaien.
Echter darktable maakt gebruik van GTK3 en dus heb je daar hetzelfde probleem met Gnome-dependencies, zij het aanmerkelijk minder extreem.

Wie echter een Qt-gebaseerde of ander niet KDE/GTK-gebaseerde DE of WM draait moet goed opletten wat hij installeert. Bevalt het pakket niet en verwijder je het, blijven de dependencies meestal staan - daag kostbare schijfruimte.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BeosBeing op 6 mei 2020 14:55]

+1dollemancom
18 april 2020 19:10
@dixet dank je wel voor je reactie, ik ga er eens mee aan de slag.

