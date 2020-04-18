sluiten

Software-update: OpenRCT2 0.2.6

OpenRCT2 logo (75 pix)Versie 0.2.6 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

New features:
  • [#10925] Show hovered values on finance charts.
  • [#11013] Ctrl+C copies input dialog text to clipboard.
  • [#11218] load_park command for console
  • [#11272] Option for toggling notifications for 'Ride casualties' and 'Stuck or stalled vehicles'.
  • [#11281] add_news_item command for console
  • [#11300] Add powered launch and reverse incline launched shuttle mode to the Stand-Up Roller Coaster (for RCT1 parity).
Improved:
  • [#11157] Slimmer virtual floor lines.
Fixed:
  • [#475] Water sides drawn incorrectly (original bug).
  • [#6123, #7907, #9472, #11028] Cannot build some track designs with 4 stations (original bug).
  • [#6238] Invalid tile elem iteration in Guest::UpdateUsingBin
  • [#7094] Back wall edge texture in water missing.
  • [#9719] Hacked walls in RCT1 saves are imported incorrectly.
  • [#10372, #10509, #10806] Lift base sections incorrectly exporting, causing various lift related bugs.
  • [#10928] File browser's date column is too narrow.
  • [#10951, #11160] Attempting to place park entrances creates ghost entrances in random locations.
  • [#11005] Company value overflows.
  • [#11027] Third color on walls becomes black when saving.
  • [#11063] Scrolling position persists when switching tabs in the scenery window.
  • [#11106] Crash on getting invalid vehicle index.
  • [#11126] Cannot place Frightmare track design.
  • [#11208] Cannot export parks with RCT2 DLC objects.
  • [#11230] Seat Rotation not imported correctly for hacked rides.
  • [#11225] Replay manager cannot handle track designs.
  • [#11246] Fix Various Import/Export issues with Boat locations, balloon frame number.
  • [#11258] Properly remove format codes from imported strings.
  • [#11286] Fix banner tooltip colour.
  • Small red gardens in RCT1 saves are imported in the wrong colour.
Versienummer 0.2.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenRCT2
Download https://github.com/OpenRCT2/OpenRCT2/releases/tag/v0.2.6
Bestandsgrootte 10,88MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (1)

+1Carlos0_0
18 april 2020 12:13
Blijft leuk af en toe eens te spelen deze ook over rct2 heen gegooid, je krijgt wel leuke extra dingen voor terug.

