Software-update: Shotcut 20.04.12

Shotcut logo (80 pix) Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 20.04.12 van Shotcut uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New
  • Added Properties > Speed > Pitch Compensation for automatic pitch correction for speed changes > 0.1x.
  • Added a Replace command to Timeline clip menu including blank regions with shortcut R.
  • Properties > Reverse now automatically replaces a selected clip on the timeline (or in Source player if using that).
  • Added 15 second handles when using Properties > Reverse on a timeline clip. Handles are extra footage before the in point or after the out point. This makes it easier to adjust edits or add transitions around reversed clips.
  • Added Properties > Duration > Timeline to show (not editable) the duration of a timeline clip.
  • Added a Corner Pin video filter
  • Added a Properties > Convert button to make Convert to Edit-friendly in the menu more convenient (kept in the menu for now because a number of support tips reference it).
  • Properties > Convert now automatically replaces respective clips in Source and Timeline and adds its clip to the Playlist.
Fixes
  • Fixed = in Text: Simple filter ignores all text before the sign (broken in v20.02).
  • Fixed a crash when using some video filters with Preview Scaling and multiple video tracks:
    • Choppy
    • Rutt-Etra-Izer
    • Swirl
    • Text: 3D
    • Text: HTML
  • Fixed Offset X and Y parameters of Rotate and Scale filter with Preview Scaling.
  • Fixed video artifacts when using a video for a custom transition and Export > Parallel processing.
  • Fixed video artifacts when using the Distort video filter and Export > Parallel processing.
  • Fixed video artifacts when using the Rotate and Scale or Size and Position filters, multiple video tracks, and Export > Parallel processing.
  • Fixed missing code-signing entitlements for macOS that caused crashes when using the following (broken in v20.02):
    • Open Other > Audio/Video Device
    • HTML-based video filters:
      • Choppy
      • Crop: Circle
      • Crop: Rectangle
      • Rutt-Etra-Izer
      • Swirl
      • Text: 3D
      • Text: HTML
  • Fixed floating or docking some panels may crash on some Linux systems:
    • Filters
    • Keyframes
    • Timeline
  • Fixed changing the name of a track in Timeline when leaving the field without pressing Enter.
  • Fixed File > Export Frame exports uses Preview Scaling instead of project resolution.
  • Fixed switching between Cut and Dissolve in transition properties.
  • Fixed project not modified when changing transition properties.
  • Fixed pressing Enter in Filters search may open a playlist item.
  • Fixed a regression in JACK transport control (broken in v19.12).
  • Fixed a missing Timeline track Lock button animation when lock prevents something.
  • Fixed clips can be moved to locked timeline tracks (broken in v19.12).
  • Fixed treating paths with Windows drive letters as relative on macOS and Linux.
  • Fixed automatically relinking filters with HTML files (when app location changes or moving projects).
  • Fixed Undo followed by Redo after a Lift or Remove on a transition saves the transition as INVALID.
  • Fixed some filters than use external files broken when using network (UNC) paths on Windows:
    • LUT (3D)
    • Mask: From File
    • Text: HTML
  • Fixed Filters > Copy & Paste does not keep filter in and out points.
  • Fixed opening with a file from the command line on Linux snap or portable.
  • Fixed Export can overwrite a source when run from command line.
  • Fixed Keyframes previous/next buttons not using the parameter track to which they belong but rather the current track.
  • Fixed opening a playlist clip or a new clip breaks filters on Timeline > Master if it is selected.
Changes
  • Changed Export > Video > Parallel processing to default to OFF but also now it save the state between export jobs and app session.
  • Added support for FFmpeg sample_fmt option to Export > Other.
  • Automatically disable parallel processing on add-on bigsh0t (360) video filters.
  • Stop adding title="Anonymous Submission" to MLT XML.
  • Increased the priority of background jobs a little on macOS and Linux (still less than normal).
  • Added 448k to Export > Audio > Bitrate.
  • Added automatically scroll the Timeline when you double-clock a clip to select-and-seek.
  • Updated the mouse wheel behavior in Keyframes to match the changes to Timeline in version 20.02.
  • Added an option to place an icon on the Desktop to the Windows installer.
  • Add a cursor to the Audio Waveform scope.
  • Removed Export > Stream as it is not supportable in its current state.
  • Changed shortcuts C and Ctrl+C to work with the clip under the playhead of the current track if no clip is selected. This makes it behave similar to other editing shortcuts.
  • Changed the keyboard modifier for skim to Shift+Alt. This prevents Shift (previous modifier) when selecting multiple clips from changing playhead position. NOTE: On macOS, in order to scroll Timeline or Keyframes horizontally with a mouse wheel (not Magic Mouse or track pad), you must also use one of the following:
    • Control
    • Control+Option
    • Control+Command
    • Option+Command
  • Changed the Matrix parameter of the Dither video filter to be a drop-down combo box without keyframes support.
  • Changed Alpha operation > Write On Clear to Overwrite on some video filters to make them more clear:
    • Mask: Simple Shape
    • Chroma Key: Advanced

Versienummer 20.04.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Shotcut
Download https://www.shotcut.org/download/
Bestandsgrootte 79,63MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Shotcut

+1Uruk-Hai

13 april 2020 07:54
Ik weet dat dit op dezelfde software gebaseerd is als OpenShot, maar ik heb er geen ervaring mee.

Met OpenShot heb ik wel ervaring opgedaan en wat ik vind dat daar beter aan kan:
- De interface lijkt intuïtiever dan hij in werkelijkheid is (vooral qua invoegen van overgangen);
- De algehele workflow kan veel beter;
- De stabiliteit (met name tijdens het renderen) moet beter;
- De snelheid voor het renderen moet beter;
- Portabiliteit mag ook wel heel beter. D.w.z. op een pc thuis beginnen en het project op een pc op school afmaken. Dat lukt slecht met OpenShot, omdat het projectbestand allemaal statische koppelingen heeft die handmatig aangepast moet worden en dat is een rotwerkje.

Wie mij kan overtuigen van Shotcut op één of meerdere van deze punten: graag. Zelf word ik niet wild van de eerste indruk aan de hand van de screenshots van Shotcut. Daarom heb ik het nooit een kans gegeven. Maar misschien ben ik bevooroordeeld?

Ik ken een leerling die thuis een illegale versie van Adobe Premiere heeft en daar maakt hij in een mum van tijd de meest prachtige videoclips mee. Maar ja, ik ben anti-illegale software en ik vind de kosten die door Adobe worden gerekend niet opwegen tegen de baten, waardoor ik zelf blijf hangen bij gratis alternatieven zoals OpenShot. Of Shotcut.

Davinci Resolve heb ik ook weleens bekeken, maar jemig, wat belast die de hardware zwaar :(
DR is echt zo'n pakket waar je een passende pc bij moet kopen. Als het met DR in één keer vlekkeloos en soepel werkt op een willekeurige pc heb je geluk gehad.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 13 april 2020 07:59]

+1Jazco2nd

@Uruk-Hai13 april 2020 10:32
ik dacht dat ShotCut geen of weinig mogelijkheden had om foto's te importeren en een filmpje te maken met een collectie foto's én filmpjes, mooie overgangen tussen de foto's, ingezoomd starten op een foto en langzaam uitzoomen, dat soort dingen.

Maar lees nu op de site dat je in elk geval foto's kan importeren. Of het dan ook de beste gratis software hiervoor is weet ik niet.
+1drdrips
@Jazco2nd13 april 2020 11:26
Klopt dit was ook zeer lang niet mogelijk. Alle effecten (zoals een zoom) waren statisch.
Tot de komst van animated keyframes. Hierdoor kan je dus elk gekozen filter dynamisch laten veranderen over een bepaalde tijd.
Toch mis ik hierbij de snelle werkwijze, van bijvoorbeeld Movie Maker, waar een zoom met een paar klikken gerealiseerd was door dat effect te selecteren op je clip.
Aan de andere kant geeft het gebruik van de animated keyframes je wel veel meer controle.
+1Jazco2nd

@drdrips13 april 2020 12:39
Ik ben juist op zoek naar gemak :) maar ben gebonden aan Ubuntu dus geen Moviemaker voor mij.
+1drdrips
@Uruk-Hai13 april 2020 09:14
Zover ik weet is dit niet op software van OpenShot gebaseerd.
Na een klein onderzoekje (een kijkje op de Shotcut site) leert me dat het gebouwd is op hun eigen MLT framework.

OpenShot is en ziet er meer traditioneel uit als andere video-editors.
Shotcut heeft een andere werkwijze, maar heeft geen hoge learning curve als je bekent bent met video editors. Als je eenmaal de werkwijze door hebt kan je op hele creatieve wijze dingen voor elkaar krijgen.
En dat vind ik ook gelijk de kracht van Shotcut boven OpenShot. Deze werkwijze zorgt vaak dat je dingen op meerdere manieren kunt oplossen.
Helemaal omdat online er een hoop tutorials staan zodat je niet lang vast zal zitten om dat ene kleine dingetje wat je niet klaar krijgt.

Verder vertelde je over Davinci Resolve z'n zware belasting.
Nu heb ik deze software zelf niet geprobeerd maar dat is ook een punt waarom ik Shotcut boven OpenShot verkies. Ik heb nog een oudere CPU (I5 3570K) en hierop ging OpenShot na wat clips inserts steeds trager werken. Op ten duur was het zelfs gewoon niet meer te doen. Dit probleem heb ik totaal niet met Shotcut.

Beide software blijven zich ontwikkelen natuurlijk dus qua features is het altijd even afwachten of de software alles heeft wat je verwacht/nodig hebt.
Iedereen moet natuurlijk voor zichzelf kiezen wat voor hun het beste werkt.
Maar misschien kan dit wat mensen overtuigen om in ieder geval een kijkje te nemen.
Er is ook een portable versie, dus dat is lekker makkelijk.
+1Uruk-Hai

@drdrips13 april 2020 11:51
Nee, ik bedoelde niet dat Shotcut op OpenShot is gebaseerd. Ik bedoel dat ik eens ergens gelezen heb dat zowel Shotcut als OpenShot op dezelfde basis zijn gebaseerd. Ze zouden beiden dezelfde oorsprong hebben. Dat vind ik geen raar verhaal, dat gaat zo vaak zo in opensource land.

Dat is ook een reden waarom ik Shotcut links heb laten liggen. Waarom het in gebruik nemen als het in de basis hetzelfde is als OpenShot?

Maar wat jij zegt had ik niet verwacht. Ik had geen prestatieverschillen tussen die twee verwacht.

Dus bedankt voor je reactie. Ik zal (als de school weer open gaat) OpenShot eens gaan vervangen door Shotcut. Ik wil ze niet tegelijkertijd gaan aanbieden. Ik ben bang dat ik leerlingen dan in verwarring breng. Keuze lijkt reuze, maar zie eens hoeveel mensen klagen over het oerwoud aan Linux distributies.... Voor de meerderheid van de mensheid is keuze blijkbaar niet reuze.

Ik heb het in het verleden ook gemerkt: Libre Office en MS office tegelijkertijd op één pc. Veel leerlingen snapten niet dat ze niet in Word aan het werk waren als ze Writer open hadden staan, want ze hadden immers op een icoontje met een blauwe W geklikt...

Dus nee, Shotcut en Openshot tegelijkertijd installeren lijkt me dan niet zo slim.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 13 april 2020 11:55]

+1JapyDooge
@Uruk-Hai13 april 2020 14:29
Een hele andere tak; ik kan KDenLive aanraden.
De workflow is vergelijkbaar met Vegas Pro en er zitten enorm veel mogelijkheden in.

Portabiliteit heb ik nooit goed getest, maar ik meen dat het standaard alle files naar je project-folder wil kopiëren.
+1Campo di Casa
@Uruk-Hai13 april 2020 17:28
Je zou eens kunnen kijken naar Lightworks. Word vaak een beetje vergeten terwijl er gewoon Hollywood films mee zijn gedaan. Ik heb heb hiermee een tijd gespeeld en werkt super snel. En het is ook nog eens gratis voor prive gebruik en vraagt niet bijzonder veel van de hardware.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Campo di Casa op 13 april 2020 17:32]

0Chielllie
@Campo di Casa14 april 2020 00:20
Voor die prijs zou ik dan toch voor Avid Mediacomposer gaan. Zeker omdat je bij Lightworks apart moet betalen voor DNXhd codecs. Zeker in een profi omgeving maar ook op scholen, waar ze een goede korting geven.
