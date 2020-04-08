Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Sophos XG Firewall 17.5 MR11

Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 17.5 MR11 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

SFOS 17.5 MR11 Released

Hi XG Community!

We've released SFOS v17.5.11 MR11 for the Sophos XG Firewall. Initially, the firmware will be available by manual download from the Licensing Portal. We then make the firmware available via auto-update to a number of customers, which will increase over time.

Note: The upgrade from this version SF 17.5 MR11 to v18.0 will follow soon.

News
  • Sophos Connect (IPSec VPN) lease now supports more than 255 IP addresses in address range
  • Supports new SD-RED 20 and SD-RED 60 devices. SD-RED 20 and SD-RED 60 hardware is currently planned to be released in the week of April 6th
Issues Resolved
  • NC-48116 [Authentication] Importing users via csv file with special character in password fails
  • NC-54642 [Authentication] Authentication not working due to high CPU utilization of access_server
  • NC-55265 [Authentication] Not able to see entire IP address details for Live users on XG GUI
  • NC-49765 [Clientless Access] Clientless SMB Bookmark - Unable to upload files in a folder or share with a comma
  • NC-52709 [IPS Engine] IPS signature shown as detect with rule association 0 when set as DROP
  • NC-57067 [IPsec] Sophos Connect lease is not supporting more than 255 IP addresses in address range
  • NC-51862 [Logging Framework] Incorrect value received in gateway graph for PPPoE interface
  • NC-50796 [RED] All RED site to site tunnel restart when configuring one RED interface
  • NC-57800 [Reporting] Application summary in reports does not show any records
  • NC-46009 [SecurityHeartbeat] Spontaneous reconnects of many endpoints
  • NC-51562 [SecurityHeartbeat] Heartbeat service not started after HA failover
Versienummer 17.5 MR11
Releasestatus Final
Website Sophos
Download https://www.sophos.com/en-us/mysophos
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

08-04-2020 17:17

08-04-2020 • 17:17

Bron: Sophos

