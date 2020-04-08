PowerDNS is een dns-server met een database als backend, waardoor het beheer van een groot aantal dns-entries op een gemakkelijke manier kan plaatsvinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder besloten om de twee delen waaruit PowerDNS bestaat, een recursor en een authoritative nameserver, apart uit te geven, zodat ze sneller en gerichter een nieuwe versie kunnen uitbrengen, aldus de ontwikkelaars. De authoritative nameserver zal alleen antwoorden op een dns-look-up als hij betrekking heeft op de domeinen waarvoor hij verantwoordelijk is. De ontwikkelaars hebben PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.3.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

PowerDNS Authoritative 4.3.0



Hello!



We are proud to announce the release of PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.3.0. A lot of internals have been reworked, with some visible changes for users. If you read the upgrade notes for a beta or RC, please read them again!



A notable new feature in 4.3 is support for hiding DNSSEC keys, which makes it possible to do algorithm rollovers. This feature was contributed by Robin Geuze of TransIP, thanks! Another interesting new feature is support for automatically publishing CDS/CDNSKEY records with a single pdns.conf setting.



Please note that 4.3.0 comes with a mandatory database schema upgrade.



Please see the changelog for an almost complete list of changes since the last 4.2.x release.



We want to thank everyone that contributed to this and earlier releases, and invite you to contribute to the testing of this release!



The tarball (signature) is available at downloads.powerdns.com; packages for CentOS 6, 7 and 8, Debian Stretch and Buster, and Ubuntu Xenial and Bionic are available from repo.powerdns.com.



Please send us all feedback and issues you might have via the mailing list, or in case of a bug, via GitHub.