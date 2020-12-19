PowerDNS is een dns-server met een database als backend, waardoor het beheer van een groot aantal dns-entries op een gemakkelijke manier kan plaatsvinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder besloten om de twee delen waaruit PowerDNS bestaat, een recursor en een authoritative nameserver, apart uit te geven, zodat ze sneller en gerichter een nieuwe versie kunnen uitbrengen, aldus de ontwikkelaars. De authoritative nameserver zal alleen antwoorden op een dns-look-up als hij betrekking heeft op de domeinen waarvoor hij verantwoordelijk is. De ontwikkelaars hebben PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.4.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.4.0
We are proud to announce version 4.4.0 of the Authoritative Server.
This release drops GSS/TSIG support, please see PowerDNS Security Advisory 2020-06.
As of now, versions 4.1.x and older are End Of Life.
Version 4.4.0 brings a bunch of exciting changes:
Authoritative 4.3.x was the last release branch with support for CentOS/RHEL 6. Problems running Authoritative 4.4.x on CentOS/RHEL 6 will not be treated as bugs by us.
- the LMDB backend now supports long record content, making it production ready for everybody
- the SVCB and HTTPS record types are supported, with limited additional processing
- transaction handling in the 2136 handler and the HTTP API was again improved a lot, avoiding various spurious issues users may have noticed if they do a lot of changes
- a new setting (consistent-backends) offers a roughly 30% speedup, subject to conditions
- we finally emit Prometheus metrics!
We want to specifically thank Robin Geuze, Kees Monshouwer, Mischan Toosarani-Hausberger, Chris Hofstaedtler, and Kevin Fleming for their contributions to this release. We are also grateful to all other reporters of bugs, issues, feature requests, and submitters of smaller fixes and features.
Please make sure to read the Upgrade Notes before upgrading.
The tarball (signature) is available at downloads.powerdns.com and packages for CentOS 7 and 8, Debian Stretch and Buster, Ubuntu Xenial, Bionic and Focal are available from repo.powerdns.com.
Please send us all feedback and issues you might have via the mailing list, or in case of a bug, via GitHub.