Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Daum PotPlayer 1.7 build 200317

Daum PotPlayer logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versievan Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 1.7 build 200317
  • Added the ability to copy the path of the selected items to the playlist
  • Added the ability to move items to playlist
  • Added the ability to open the preferred language ​only ​in subtitle download
  • Fixed a problem where installation started slowly or freezed on certain PCs
  • Fixed an issue that certain WEBDAV servers cannot be connected
  • Fixed an issue that cannot list files on certain FTP servers
  • Fixed an issue that caused errors when opening certain PNG files
  • Fixed a problem where navigation bar thumbnails were incorrect in certain MKVs
  • Fixed a problem that certain Blu-ray subtitles did not come out
  • Improved lyrics comprehension built into MP3

Versienummer 1.7 build 200317
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Daum Communications
Download https://potplayer.daum.net/
Bestandsgrootte 27,40MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-03-2020 18:130

17-03-2020 • 18:13

0 Linkedin

Bron: Daum Communications

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Daum PotPlayer

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True