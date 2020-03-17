Er is een nieuwe versievan Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 1.7 build 200317 Added the ability to copy the path of the selected items to the playlist

Added the ability to move items to playlist

Added the ability to open the preferred language ​only ​in subtitle download

Fixed a problem where installation started slowly or freezed on certain PCs

Fixed an issue that certain WEBDAV servers cannot be connected

Fixed an issue that cannot list files on certain FTP servers

Fixed an issue that caused errors when opening certain PNG files

Fixed a problem where navigation bar thumbnails were incorrect in certain MKVs

Fixed a problem that certain Blu-ray subtitles did not come out

Improved lyrics comprehension built into MP3