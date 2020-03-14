Er zijn updates verschenen voor versies 16, 17 en 18 van Nextcloud. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Hot on the trail of the good news yesterday, updates for Nextcloud server have been made available. As always, these include stability and security improvements that are designed to be a safe and quick upgrade. This is the second minor release of Nextcloud Hub, which has already been downloaded over 150.000 times – we suggest it is time to upgrade and get the latest and greatest!

Note: running web facing software without regular updates is risky. Please stay up to date with Nextcloud releases of both the server and its apps, for the safety of your data! Customers can always count on our upgrade support if needed!

You’re probably happy to learn that keeping your apps updated with Nextcloud 18 has become easier: a simple update all button takes care of it.

With a quickly growing userbase, Nextcloud Hub is stabilizing accordingly. As a matter of fact, with over 150.000 downloads already, our statistics suggest that 18 is in the verge of overtaking 17 as the Nextcloud release with the most users!

Nextcloud Hub introduces many new features and improvements. Among those is that we now ship, by default, Nextcloud Talk, Groupware and ONLYOFFICE. If you are upgrading, you will move from the Gallery app to the new Photos, but Talk, Groupware and ONLYOFFICE will not be installed automatically as we don’t want to surprise admins. However, we do recommend to install them yourself!

Read this blog on how to add ONLYOFFICE with just a few clicks to your Nextcloud server, find out what is new in Talk here and stay tuned for more detailed blogs on the many improvements we made in our Calendar and Mail apps.

If you need some time to plan an upgrade to 18, we recommend to update your existing stable release in the mean time to benefit from the about 35 changes in 17 and 2 dozen in 16. Note that if you are still on 15, this release is unmaintained and you should upgrade as soon as possible.

You can find the full 18.0.2, 17.0.4 and 16.0.9 changelogs on our website.