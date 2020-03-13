Jordan Russell Software heeft versie 6.0.4 van Inno Setup uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op eenvoudige wijze installatiepakketten voor Windows worden gecreëerd. Het programma biedt de mogelijkheid om informatie toe te voegen aan het register, biedt ini-bestanden om snelkoppelingen te maken en heeft de mogelijkheid om de installatiebestanden te comprimeren. Verder kan natuurlijk een uninstaller worden toegevoegd en kan bij de installatie uit verschillende talen worden gekozen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in cersion 6.0.4:
- [Setup] section directives LicenseFile, InfoBeforeFile and InfoAfterFile now support objects such as images in .rtf (rich text) files.
- Added new constant: {usersavedgames}.
- Compiler IDE changes:
- The Welcome dialog is now higher and wider by default and also resizable.
- Added Dark theme support to the scrollbars (on newer versions of Windows) and the bottom tab set.
- Restart Manager changes:
- Setup now ignores attempts by the script to register Setup itself with Restart Manager for a being in use check.
- If all files are excluded by [Setup] section directive CloseApplicationsFilter, Setup now no longer calls Restart Manager's RmGetList asking it to check 0 files.
- /LOG: Now logs how many files Setup asked Restart Manager's RmGetList to check.
- Added new command line parameter /LOGCLOSEAPPLICATIONS. Instructs Setup to create extra logging when closing applications for debugging purposes.
- Fix: [Setup] section directive CloseApplicationsFilter was ignored by checks for [InstallDelete] entries.
- Windows AppLocker publisher conditions are now supported by Setup up to and including the file name level.
- Pascal Scripting change: Added new IsDotNetInstalled support function, based on code by Cristoph Nahr.
- Inno Setup Preprocessor (ISPP) change: Added new UpperCase support function.
- Fix: Event attributes for uninstall event functions now actually work.
- Minor tweaks and documentations improvements.
- Enabled HTTPS on jrsoftware.org.