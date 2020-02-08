Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PTGui 11.21

PTGui logo (34 pix)Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het stitchen van panoramafoto's op zowel macOS- als Windows-systemen. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan het bovendien via OpenCL de gpu inzetten om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. Versie 11.21 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende aanpassingen doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 11.21
  • Added support for the Insta360 EVO, QooCam and QooCam 8k cameras
  • New option in Lens Settings tab: Mirror Horizontally. If enabled, the image will be mirrored. Mirroring is done after shifting and cropping the image, so the orientation of lens shift and cropping are not affected. This was added to support cameras like QooCam, which generate mirrored image files.
  • Fixed: a black line could be visible in the images generated by Publish to Website, if tiles were generated at a smaller than optimum size
  • Fixed: artifacts ('blocky' images) on nvidia GPUs when using lens parameters with a fisheye factor very close to zero
  • Fixed: 'assert failed' error if the blending mode was set to Alpha Blending and the blender subsequently set to SmartBlend
  • Fixed: occasional crash while using GPU acceleration

Versienummer 11.21
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PTGui
Download https://www.ptgui.com/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 29,80MB
Licentietype Betaald

