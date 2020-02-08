Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.42 uitgebracht. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen die we daar in aan kunnen treffen:
January 2020 (version 1.42)
Welcome to the January 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Rename preview - See pending renames in a diff view and easily accept or reject changes.
- Open editors limit - Set the maximum number of editors open at one time.
- Panel placement - Move the panel (Output, Terminal) to the left, right, or below the editor.
- Folded code highlighting - Quickly find folded regions with new background highlight.
- Debug Console improvements - Syntax highlighting, bracket matching, input history.
- Define global tasks - Per user tasks can be used across all your folders and workspaces.
- Java extension updates - Java support for Data Breakpoints and Call Hierarchy view.
- Remote Development - New Forwarded Ports view for mapping SSH and Containers ports.
- New Containers tutorials - Learn how to create and deploy Docker containers.
- Preview features - First looks at the Timeline view, Search editor, semantic highlighting, and more.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.