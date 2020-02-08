Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: 7-Zip 20.00 alpha

7-Zip logo (45 pix) Versie 20.00 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een ontwikkelversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new after 7-Zip 19.02 alpha:

  • 7-Zip now supports new optional match finders for LZMA/LZMA2 compression: bt5 and hc5, that can work faster than bt4 and hc4 match finders for the data with big redundancy.
  • The compression ratio was improved for Fast and Fastest compression levels with the
    following default settings:
    • Fastest level (-mx1) : hc5 match finder with 256 KB dictionary.
    • Fast level (-mx3) : hc5 match finder with 4 MB dictionary.
  • Minor speed optimizations in multithreaded LZMA/LZMA2 compression for Normal/Maximum/Ultra compression levels.
  • bzip2 decoding code was updated to support bzip2 archives, created by lbzip2 program.
  • Some bugs were fixed.
  • New localization: Turkmen.

Versienummer 20.00 alpha
Releasestatus Alpha
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website 7-Zip
Download https://sourceforge.net/p/sevenzip/discussion/45797/thread/2839b954b9/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 08-02-2020 06:593

08-02-2020 • 06:59

Bron: 7-Zip

Reacties (3)

+1The Zep Man
8 februari 2020 07:27
Blijft een geweldig programma. Heb ooit een donatie gedaan (toen het nog kon) en daar geen moment spijt van gehad. Zou een standaard onderdeel van elke Windows desktop moeten zijn, en de CLI versie is de kers op de taart. :)
0AmigaWolf
@The Zep Man8 februari 2020 07:44
Blijft een geweldig programma. Heb ooit een donatie gedaan (toen het nog kon) en daar geen moment spijt van gehad. Zou een standaard onderdeel van elke Windows desktop moeten zijn, en de CLI versie is de kers op de taart. :)
Precies, gebruik deze programma ook al vele jaren, heerlijke programma om mee te werken.
0nextware
8 februari 2020 07:39
Is inderdaad een mooi programma. Ik gebruik het nog wel eens om self-extracting exe files te maken (enorm handig bij scripting).
