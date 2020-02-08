Versie 20.00 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een ontwikkelversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis -installatiepakketten te openen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new after 7-Zip 19.02 alpha: 7-Zip now supports new optional match finders for LZMA/LZMA2 compression: bt5 and hc5, that can work faster than bt4 and hc4 match finders for the data with big redundancy.

The compression ratio was improved for Fast and Fastest compression levels with the

following default settings: Fastest level (-mx1) : hc5 match finder with 256 KB dictionary. Fast level (-mx3) : hc5 match finder with 4 MB dictionary.

Minor speed optimizations in multithreaded LZMA/LZMA2 compression for Normal/Maximum/Ultra compression levels.

bzip2 decoding code was updated to support bzip2 archives, created by lbzip2 program.

Some bugs were fixed.

New localization: Turkmen.