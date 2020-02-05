Google heeft versie 80 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 80 worden onder meer verzoeken van websites om notificaties te tonen minder storend weergegeven en worden cross-sitecookies standaard niet meer toegestaan. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 80 zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en security fixes, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

A progressive web app can store content such as images, videos, articles, and more for offline access using the Cache Storage API or IndexedDB. But how do users discover this content? How do they know that they can consume or use it, even when a network is unavailable? The Content Indexing API provides metadata about content that your web app has already cached. More specifically, it stores URLs for HTML documents that display stored media. The new API lets you add, list, and remove resources. Browsers can use the information in the index to display a list of offline-capable content. Here's what it looks like in Chrome 80. The Content Indexing API is in an origin trial from Chrome 80 to Chrome 82. For details about the API, see Experimenting with the Content Indexing API. See the Origin Trials section for information on signing up and for a list of other origin trials starting in this release.

Web Workers have been available in most browsers for more than ten years. Consequently, the method for importing modules into a worker, importScripts() , has not been state of the art for some time. It blocks execution of the worker while it fetches and evaluates the imported script. It also executes scripts in the global scope, which can lead to name collisions and its associated problems. Enter Module Workers. The Worker constructor now supports a type option with the value "module" , which changes script loading and execution to match

<script type="module"> .

const worker = new Worker('worker.js', { type: 'module' });

Module Workers support standard JavaScript imports and dynamic import for lazy-loading without blocking worker execution. For background and details see ES Modules in Web Workers.

This version of Chrome introduces the origin trials described below. Origin trials allow you to try new features and give feedback on usability, practicality, and effectiveness to the web standards community. To register for any of the origin trials currently supported in Chrome, including the ones described below, visit the Origin Trials dashboard. To learn more about origin trials themselves, visit the Origin Trials Guide for Web Developers.

This version of Chrome is shipping the Contact Picker API, ending an origin trial that started in Chrome 77. (More on that below.) At the same time it's starting a new origin trial that adds features to that API. Before requesting that a user select contacts, an app must specify which data it wants back. Currently, only the contact's name, email address, and telephone number are available. The new origin trial adds to this the user's mailing address ( 'address' ) and image ( 'icon' ).

Chrome is now auto-upgrading HTTP content in HTTPS sites by rewriting URLs to HTTPS without falling back to HTTP when secure content is not available. In this version of Chrome only audio and video content are so treated.

JavaScript can now perform gzip and deflate compression using streams. This covers two interfaces: CompressionStream and DecompressionStream . It is possible to compress stream data without this feature, but common libraries like zlib are complex to use. Compression streams make it easy for developers to compress data, and avoid the need to bundle a compressor with an application.

The Contact Picker API is a new, on-demand picker for Android Chrome that allows users to select entries from their contact list and share limited details of the selected entries with a website. It allows users to share only what they want, when they want, and makes it easier for users to reach and connect with their friends and family. See A Contact Picker for the Web for details. Additionally, a new origin trial adds members to the properties that may be returned by ContactsManager.getProperties() . See the Origin Trials section, above, for details.

The SameSite attribute was introduced in Chrome 51 and Firefox 60 to allow sites to declare whether cookies should be restricted to a same-site (sometimes called first-party) context, mitigating the risk of cross-site request forgeries (CSRF). In Chrome 80, the backward compatible behaviors described below are removed. For more on these features, read SameSite cookies explained.

The SameSite attribute now defaults to Lax meaning your cookies are only available to other sites from top-level navigations. As originally implemented in Chrome, the SameSite attribute defaults to None, which was essentially the Web's status quo. Cookies have valid cross-site use cases, but if a site owner did not previously want to allow cross-site cookie use there was no way to declare such an intent or enforce it.

Chrome now requires that when the SameSite attribute is set to None, that the Secure attribute must also be present. The Secure attribute requires that the attached cookie can only be transmitted over a secure protocol such as HTTPS.

The line-break: anywhere declaration allows soft wrapping around every typographic character unit, including around any punctuation character or preserved spaces, or in the middles of words. It disregards any prohibition against line breaks, even those introduced by characters with the GL, WJ, or ZWJ character class (see UAX 14) or mandated by the word-break property.

The overflow-wrap: anywhere declaration allows an otherwise unbreakable sequence of characters to be broken at an arbitrary point if there are no otherwise-acceptable break points in a line. Additionally, soft wrap opportunities introduced by anywhere are considered when calculating min-content intrinsic sizes.

The capabilities of MediaCapabilities.decodingInfo() are now available for encrypted media. The decodingInfo() method (available in multiple browsers) allows websites to get more information about the decoding abilities of the client. This enables more informed selection of media streams for the user, enabling scenarios such as smoothly and power-efficiently decoding a video for the available bandwidth and screen size.

The Payment Handler API now lets the browser delegate handling of the shipping address and payer's contact information to Payment Handlers. Delegating collection of the shipping address and contact information to payment handlers can lead to better user experiences because the payment app may have more accurate information than the browser. It can also reduce the checkout steps by one since the browser can show the payment handler window directly rather than showing the payment sheet UI first to collect shipping address and/or payer's contact information. To keep updated on other technical updates around Payment Request API / Payment Handler API on Chrome, subscribe to paymentrequest@chromium.org.

Chrome now supports the Sec-Fetch-Dest HTTP request header which exposes a request's destination to a server, providing it with information on which to base security decisions. The spec provides a list of its possible values.

This method retrieves information about video playback performance. Such information may be used to alter bitrate, framerate, or resolution, either upward or downward, to provide a better user experience.

Provides safe access to descendent object members with parents that may or may not be null. This applies to objects as well as functions. For example, consider an object reference with three levels such as a.b.c. Testing for the existence of c would previously require nesting said test inside a test for b. This change allows you to test for c directly without an error being thrown when b is null.

Adds support for the 'nullish' operator to JS.

The OffscreenCanvasRenderingContext2D now supports getTransform() . Like its CanvasRenderingContext2D counterpart, this method lets you retrieve the transformation matrix that is currently applied to the context.

Chrome now supports using SVG images as favicons. Scalable formats for favicons reduce the resources for a website or app. For example, a website could have one (or more) hand-tuned icons for small sizes and use a scalable icon as a catch-all.

Users or authors can now link to a specific portion of a page using a text fragment provided in a URL. When the page is loaded, the browser highlights the text and scrolls the fragment into view. For example, the URL below loads a wiki page for 'Cat' and scrolls to the content listed in the text parameter.

https://en.example.org/wiki/Cat#:~:text=On islands, birds can contribute as much as 60% of a cat's diet

This version of Chrome introduces the deprecations and removals listed below. Visit ChromeStatus.com for lists of current deprecations and previous removals. The descriptions here are just a summary of what's being deprecated and removed. You can find longer descriptions of all these items and replacements and remediations in Deprecations and removals in Chrome 80.

Pages may no longer use the window.open() method to open a new page during unload. The popup blocker already prohibits this, but now it is prohibited whether or not the popup blocker is enabled. For now, enterprises can use the AllowPopupsDuringPageUnload policy flag to allow popups during unload. Chrome expects to remove this flag in version 82.

Chrome now disallows synchronous calls to XMLHttpRequest() during page dismissal when the page is being navigated away from or is closed by the user. This applies to beforeunload , unload , pagehide , and visibilitychange . To ensure that data is sent to the server when a page unloads, Chrome recommends sendBeacon() or Fetch keep-alive . For now, enterprise users can use the AllowSyncXHRInPageDismissal policy flag and developers can use the origin trial flag allow-sync-xhr-in-page-dismissal to allow synchronous XMLHttpRequest() requests during page unload. This is a temporary opt-out measure. Chrome expects to remove this flag in version 82. For details about this and the alternatives, see Improving page dismissal in synchronous XMLHttpRequest().

Chrome has been removing capabilities from its FTP support since version 72. The reason for this is that usage of FTP in the browser is sufficiently low that it is no longer viable to invest in improving the existing FTP client. In addition, more capable FTP clients are available on all affected platforms. In Chrome 80, the client's capabilities are restricted to either displaying a directory listing or downloading a resource over unencrypted connections. For more information, see Deprecations and removals in Chrome 80.

Starting in Chrome 80, errors are raised when a script tries to serialize or transfer a non-origin-clean ImageBitmap object. A non-origin-clean ImageBitmap is one that contains data from cross-origin images that are not verified by CORS logic.

The methods registerProtocolHandler() and unregisterProtocolHandler() now require a secure context. These methods are capable of reconfiguring client states such that they would allow transmission of potentially sensitive data over a network.

Changes -webkit-appearance:button to work only with <button> and <input> buttons. If button is specified for an unsupported element, the element has the default appearance. All other -webkit-appearance keywords already have this restriction.

Web Components v0 are now removed from Chrome. The Web Components v1 APIs are a web platform standard that has shipped in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and (soon) Edge. For guidance on upgrading, read Web Components update: more time to upgrade to v1 APIs. This deprecation covers the items listed below.