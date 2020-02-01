Er is een update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Security fixes
Bug fixes and improvements
- Security Advisory 2020-01-31-1 - Opkg susceptible to MITM (CVE-2020-7982)
- Security Advisory 2020-01-31-2 - libubox tagged binary data JSON serialization vulnerability (CVE-2020-7248)
- Other security fixes
Device support
- Fix 5 GHz Wi-Fi performance issue (FS#2679, FS#2563, FS#2682)
- Fix memory leak when using flow offload with lots of connections
LuCI web interface
- Fix ar71xx - ath79 sysupgrade for several devices: TL-MR3220 v1, TL-MR3420 v1, TL-WR2543 v1, TL-WR741ND v4, TL-WR841N/ND, UniFi AC Mesh, UniFi AC Mesh Pro, UniFi AC Pro
- Add support for more devices in ath79: TP-Link CPE220 v3, TL-WR841N/ND v10 and v12
- Various fixes and improvements for several devices: Ubiquiti Rocket M Titanium, Netgear WN2500RP v1, Zyxel NSA325, Netgear WNR3500 V2, Archer C6 v2, Ubiquiti EdgeRouter-X, Archer C20 v4, Archer C50 v4 Archer MR200, TL-WA801ND v5, HiWiFi HC5962, Xiaomi Mi Router 3 Pro, Netgear R6350
Core components
- Firewall: add support for configuring SNAT and MASQUERADE rules
- Fix detection of VLAN and switch configuration for some devices
- Update translations from weblate
Known issues
- Update Linux kernel from 4.14.162 to 4.14.167
- Update
mac80211from 4.19.85 to 4.19.98
- Update procd to 2020-01-24
- Update libubox to 2020-01-20
- Update
ucertto 2019-12-19
- Update
opkgto 2020-01-25
- Transition to ath79: several devices that are supported in
ar71xxare not yet supported in
ath79: this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to
ath79to make them available in future releases is very welcome.
- Device support: images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image
- Device support: unstable Ethernet link with atheros switch on some ath79 devices (such as TL-WR841N): FS#2216, FS#2730
- LuCI web interface: some optional GUI packages crash with an error about missing “cbi.lua”, install the
luci-compatpackage to fix these
- LuCI web interface: broken support for the nginx variant (not installed by default): #10134, #11197