Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en mdm -software van Microsoft, Apple, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 8.9.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

New Features Streamlined Sensor Deployment - Capability to include environmental configuration variables as part of a sensor installation. For more information, see Mass Deployment Support in the Nessus User Guide. Changed Functionality and Performance Enhancements Open SSL v1.1.1 Update - Nessus scanners will leverage OpenSSL v1.1.1 as part of this release. This causes impact to the ciphers and SSL versions supported. For more information, see the knowledge base article.

Capability for Nessus to support plugin databases greater than 4 GB. This causes an automatic full recompilation of the plugins upon first startup after upgrade, which may take several minutes. Bug Fixes Fixed issue where a user was unable to login to Nessus using a certificate

Fixed issue where remediation tab was not being displayed

Fixed issue where a basic user could not view results in Nessus Manager

Fixed issue where a scan with a policy with mixed plugin families would not run

Fixed issue related to upgrading on Windows platforms from earlier versions of Nessus

Fixed issue with cloud scans aborting