Software-update: Nessus 8.9.0

Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en mdm-software van Microsoft, Apple, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 8.9.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

New Features
  • Streamlined Sensor Deployment - Capability to include environmental configuration variables as part of a sensor installation. For more information, see Mass Deployment Support in the Nessus User Guide.
Changed Functionality and Performance Enhancements
  • Open SSL v1.1.1 Update - Nessus scanners will leverage OpenSSL v1.1.1 as part of this release. This causes impact to the ciphers and SSL versions supported. For more information, see the knowledge base article.
  • Capability for Nessus to support plugin databases greater than 4 GB. This causes an automatic full recompilation of the plugins upon first startup after upgrade, which may take several minutes.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issue where a user was unable to login to Nessus using a certificate
  • Fixed issue where remediation tab was not being displayed
  • Fixed issue where a basic user could not view results in Nessus Manager
  • Fixed issue where a scan with a policy with mixed plugin families would not run
  • Fixed issue related to upgrading on Windows platforms from earlier versions of Nessus
  • Fixed issue with cloud scans aborting
Versienummer 8.9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Tenable Network Security
Download https://www.tenable.com/downloads/nessus
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

28-01-2020 08:38

+2Bor

28 januari 2020 08:57
Belangrijk; deze update heeft invloed op scanresultaten door de wijziging van de OpenSSL versie.

Meer informatie vind je hier: OpenSSL v1.1.1 library upgrade impact
Impact
While most of the impact has been mitigated by Tenable’s Research and Product teams working together, the potential customer side impact are:

Loss of SSLv2 support
•Assets that rely only on SSLv2 connections will no longer be scanned in-depth. The scans will note that an asset supporting only SSLv2 was found, but will not identify the specific asset type or scan it further for vulnerabilities. Hence, customers might notice slightly different / fewer results in scans relating to legacy devices or software. If an asset allows connections via multiple protocols, scanning via the other protocols should not be affected by this change. SSLv2 was deprecated in 2011 and is considered highly insecure. Customers will be able to leverage plugin 131127 to identify assets that use SSLv2 only.

Loss of older cipher suites
•49 old and insecure cipher suites will no longer be supported. Usage of these cipher suites is not recommended and customers will be able to leverage plugin 131290 to identify affected assets. The list of deprecated cipher suites is provided in the Appendix.

Addition of support for TLSv1.3 and new cipher suites
•As a result of the upgrade, support for TLSv1.3 will be available in the scanning engine for connections along with new cipher suites thereby allowing for enhanced compatibility with newer devices and assets. Over the course of Q1 2020, we will update plugins to enable support for TLSv1.3 for holistic compatibility. More details about TLSv1.3 can be found here: https://wiki.openssl.org/index.php/TLS1.3
+1Bardman1
28 januari 2020 13:40
Geprobeerd; niet mogelijk om een gratis home versie te vinden. Je betaald met je gegevens. En voor de offline registratie moet je 'online'. Wat overigens niet bereikbaar was.

Gegvens inleveren voor gratie is niet gratis!
+1Jerie
@Bardman128 januari 2020 14:39
Er is een FOSS fork van, OpenVAS. Ook te vinden in Kali.
+1Bor

@Jerie28 januari 2020 15:10
OpenVAS is een fork van de oude open source Nessus (uit 2005 als ik het goed heb), niet van de Nessus waar hier over wordt gesproken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 28 januari 2020 15:11]

+1Jerie
@Bor28 januari 2020 15:19
Blijkbaar is Nessus Nessus niet meer cause logic.

OpenVAS staat in dit prachtige lijstje software van Software in the Public Interest (SPI).

Gezien de vertrouwelijke gegevens kan dat een groot voordeel zijn.
+1Bor

@Jerie28 januari 2020 16:45
Waarom is de opname in SPI een groot voordeel als je kijkt naar vertrouwelijke gegevens?
De SPI gaat vooral om het geldstromen als ik het goed lees.
SPI was originally created to allow the Debian Project to accept donations.[2] It now acts as a fiscal sponsor to many free and open source projects.
OpenVAS is overigens (net als Nessus in beperkte mate) een product wat wel enige kennis van zaken vereist. Beide producten zijn vulnerability scanners met over het algemeen grotere infrastructuren als doelgroep.
+1Jerie
@Bor28 januari 2020 17:37
Omdat er alleen software van substantieel belang tussen dat lijstje staat. Niet ieder project kan zomaar worden opgenomen in die lijst. Bovendien krijgt het project ondersteuning van de Duitse overheid (BSI). Daar heb ik meer vertrouwen in dan een blackbox product. Dit plaatje laat de architectuur achter OpenVAS plus componenten zien.
+1Bor

@Jerie28 januari 2020 18:13
Als je naar de website kijkt kan ongeveer elk open source project van substantiele omvang hier
een lidmaatschap aanvragen waarbij de voordelen vooral in de niet technische hoek liggen maar vaak financieel zijn.

Het al dan niet opgenomen zijn van een vulnerability scanner in de lijst bij deze organisatie zegt imho weinig. Het is geen keurmerk oid.
+1Jerie
@Bor28 januari 2020 19:40
Het is geen keurmerk, nee. Ik hoor graag van je waarom Nessus beter is dan OpenVAS. Tot nu toe heb je het daar nog niet over gehad.
+1Bardman1
@Jerie28 januari 2020 15:30
Ik ben niet specifiek op zoek, maar kan altijd extra goede bescherming gebruiken. Zal eens kijken. In de Wiki zag ik dat gebruik gemaakt word van de Nessus Attack Scripting Language, wat mij ... zal zijn. Gaat mij om de functionaliteit.
En oud zegt mij ook niets. heb nog een tooltje draaien uit 1995 o.i.d. voor dynamische ip adressen op een server, werkt perfect. Had ik al draaien op Windows NT :-) nu op 2012R@ en testen op 2019.
En gratis en open-source gaat bij mij altijd voor. Daarna betalen voor open source. Maar als het abbo's worden haak ik subiet af. Dan maar niet. En Windows of linux of wat dan ook kom maar op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bardman1 op 28 januari 2020 15:31]

+1Bor

@Bardman128 januari 2020 16:46
En oud zegt mij ook niets.
OpenVAS is niet oud echter de fork vanuit de toemalig open source Nessus heeft al in 2005 plaatsgevonden. Beide producten zijn daardoor niet meer zo makkelijk te vergelijken.
0Bardman1
@Bor28 januari 2020 16:59
ligt aan jou definitie van oud :-) En als de één closed source is valt er niets te vergelijken.
+1Bor

@Bardman128 januari 2020 18:08
Dat is natuurlijk onzin. Natuurlijk kan een opensource product worden vergeleken met een close source product. Zaken als features, support, ondersteunde systemen zijn in de meeste gevallen zelfs 1 op 1 te vergelijken.
Reageer
0Bardman1
@Bor29 januari 2020 10:52
Jouw tekst '' OpenVAS is niet oud echter de fork vanuit de toemalig open source Nessus heeft al in 2005 plaatsgevonden. Beide producten zijn daardoor niet meer zo makkelijk te vergelijken. ''
Spreek jij jezelf nou tegen?

De source is niet te vergelijken, heeft iets te maken met niet toegankelijk.
Maar bv een appel en een peer zijn natuurlijk allebei fruit.
+1Bor

@Bardman128 januari 2020 14:07
De Home versie is wel degelijk gratis. Wel dien je voor alle edities een activatiecode te hebben waarvoor registratie nodig is. Deze code wordt o.a. gebruikt voor het updaten van de plugins.
Reageer
0Bardman1
@Bor28 januari 2020 14:15
Wat schrijf ik nou?
Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

