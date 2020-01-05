Versie 1.3.1 van HandBrake is kort geleden verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:.

General Fixed potential crash when opening a DVD source Video Fixed rotation/flip not working properly in some cases

Fixed an issue with QSV failures when using --start-at

Updated presets using x265 to set aq-mode 1, the default prior to HandBrake 1.3.0

Improved AMD VCE rate control by always explicitly setting the rate control method

Added a workaround to fix x265 not parsing the H.265 Level setting where localized

Added an upstream patch to fix x265 limit-tu bug in loading co-located CU's TU depth

Added an upstream patch to fix x265 2-pass encoding failure

Added an upstream patch to fix x265 VBV macroblocking at end of final GOP Audio Fixed importing older presets where "und" was used to select any language track Since HandBrake 1.3.0, "any" selects any language track and "und" selects undefined language tracks only

Fixed secondary audio tracks on Blu-ray sources not being detected in some cases Subtitles Fixed importing older presets where "und" was used to select any language track Since HandBrake 1.3.0, "any" selects any language track and "und" selects undefined language tracks only

Build system Fixed cpp and lib flags causing build failures on some Linux systems Third-party libraries Updated libraries FFmpeg 4.2.2 (decoding and filters)

Linux Fixed UI translations not working in some cases

Fixed display of chapter start times

Fixed small memory leak in audio list Mac Fixed importing external ASS/SSA subtitles

Fixed statistics not updating after queue completion

Updated documentation link to the most recent documentation version Windows Fixed missing UI translations for some languages Español (Spanish) Français (French) 한국어 (Korean) русский (Russian) Türkçe (Turkish)

Fixed official presets not updating after installing a new release

Fixed preference for automatically naming file extension MP4/M4V not working

Fixed an issue preventing the use of relative paths for automatic naming

Fixed audio and subtitles selection behavior not saving when set via the Save New Preset dialog

Fixed closed captions not being added automatically per selection behavior

Fixed iPod 5G support option displaying when an incompatible encoder is selected

Fixed queue updating slowly or not updating in some cases

Fixed a few UI issues and a crash with the new dark theme.

Fixed window not restoring properly after minimizing to system tray

Fixed frame rate mode not updating on video codec change, preventing QSV zero-copy mode