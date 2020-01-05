Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: HandBrake 1.3.1

HandBrake logo (75 pix)Versie 1.3.1 van HandBrake is kort geleden verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:.

General
  • Fixed potential crash when opening a DVD source
Video
  • Fixed rotation/flip not working properly in some cases
  • Fixed an issue with QSV failures when using --start-at
  • Updated presets using x265 to set aq-mode 1, the default prior to HandBrake 1.3.0
  • Improved AMD VCE rate control by always explicitly setting the rate control method
  • Added a workaround to fix x265 not parsing the H.265 Level setting where localized
  • Added an upstream patch to fix x265 limit-tu bug in loading co-located CU's TU depth
  • Added an upstream patch to fix x265 2-pass encoding failure
  • Added an upstream patch to fix x265 VBV macroblocking at end of final GOP
Audio
  • Fixed importing older presets where "und" was used to select any language track
    • Since HandBrake 1.3.0, "any" selects any language track and "und" selects undefined language tracks only
  • Fixed secondary audio tracks on Blu-ray sources not being detected in some cases
Subtitles
  • Fixed importing older presets where "und" was used to select any language track
    • Since HandBrake 1.3.0, "any" selects any language track and "und" selects undefined language tracks only
Build system
  • Fixed cpp and lib flags causing build failures on some Linux systems
Third-party libraries
  • Updated libraries
    • FFmpeg 4.2.2 (decoding and filters)
Linux
  • Fixed UI translations not working in some cases
  • Fixed display of chapter start times
  • Fixed small memory leak in audio list
Mac
  • Fixed importing external ASS/SSA subtitles
  • Fixed statistics not updating after queue completion
  • Updated documentation link to the most recent documentation version
Windows
  • Fixed missing UI translations for some languages
    • Español (Spanish)
    • Français (French)
    • 한국어 (Korean)
    • русский (Russian)
    • Türkçe (Turkish)
  • Fixed official presets not updating after installing a new release
  • Fixed preference for automatically naming file extension MP4/M4V not working
  • Fixed an issue preventing the use of relative paths for automatic naming
  • Fixed audio and subtitles selection behavior not saving when set via the Save New Preset dialog
  • Fixed closed captions not being added automatically per selection behavior
  • Fixed iPod 5G support option displaying when an incompatible encoder is selected
  • Fixed queue updating slowly or not updating in some cases
  • Fixed a few UI issues and a crash with the new dark theme.
  • Fixed window not restoring properly after minimizing to system tray
  • Fixed frame rate mode not updating on video codec change, preventing QSV zero-copy mode

Versienummer 1.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website HandBrake
Download https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Bestandsgrootte 12,91MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

