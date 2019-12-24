Enkele dagen gelden is versie 2.2.3 van MediaPortal is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MediaPortal 2.2.3 is a full-blown media center software that addresses the most common user requirements out of the box. Besides its TV and Radio services it is also offering a complete media management for movies, series and music, including posters, album and fan art as well as additional metadata (e.g. actor, director and much more) that are automatically downloaded from the internet. MediaPortal 2.2.3 also provides access to online video sources such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Integrated news, weather information and management for your digital images complete this software package.

This small update essentially addresses a problem in the TV area that was reported by some users. If you are happy with your experience there is no particular need to upgrade, although we also fixed a few minor bugs:

Downgrade of TV Engine: MP 2.2.2 included an upgrade of the engine from the MP 1.22 to the 1.23 level. In rare cases this led to a stuttering playback and artifacts when playing LIve TV or recordings. MP 2.2.3 includes again the proven engine that was used in MP 2.2.1.

Subtitles: An issue that prevented the correct display of subtitles in MP windowed mode was fixed.

Series: The missing context menu at season level has been restored.

User Management: Logged-in users will be activated again upon resume if auto-login is selected

MediaPortal 2.2.3's functionality can be further extended through the installation of additional plugins. The choice of extensions, while currently limited, is steadily growing. Discover what else is available in our Featured Plugins section.

A new Trakt plugin has been developed with better sync and watched flags management, completely compatible with the new User Management system, allowing different trakt accounts for different users. The development of the plugin has been moved out from the standard Mediaportal 2 development. This will ease development and bug fixes.

For details or manual, please refer to the related Wiki section.

Webradio allows you to play internet radio without having to leave your familiar MP2 user interface.The plugin comes with over 10000's online radio stations from all over the world. Create your own filter from Country, City and any more. Make your own favorites list.

Procedures to install MP2 in parallel to MP1 are described in the Wiki

For all those who would like to move from MP1 to MP2 and preserve their current media organisation, our forum member raffe has created a small tool that will extract information from your MP-TvSeries and MovingPictures databases and picture folders, The tool will leave all your original data untouched, create .nfo files for all your media and copy existing pictures from your MovingPictures and MP-TvSeries to your new MediaPortal 2 media folders. The .nfo files and pictures then allow a smooth and quick import of all your media info into MediaPortal 2. See thee respective forum thread for further details.

You can review all changes by taking a look at changelog: MediaPortal 2.2.3

For known issues please check out our Jira and our Bug Reports Forum.