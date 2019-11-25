Oracle is bezig met de ontwikkeling van VirtualBox versie 6.0 en heeft nu na twee bèta's een release candidate uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

VirtualBox 6.1.0 RC1 changelog: List of changes introduced in Beta 1 can be found here.

List of changes introduced in Beta 2 can be found here.

GUI: Some issues related to mouse integration cursor scaling were addressed (bug #14366), more to go

GUI: Few usability related fixes for export appliance wizard

GUI: Fixed/improved mouse pointer scaling

GUI: Fixed crash in cloud related wizards when accessibility functionality was enabled

GUI: Soft keyboard visual improvements, and fix crash for first use

GUI: Added the missing restriction options for disabling new functionality such as the VISO creator

GUI: More consistent medium selection (both showing known images and allowing to select using the file picker)

Documentation: updated supported host operating systems, added few new manual pages (more to come later)

Virtualization core: Improvements for nested hardware-virtualization on Intel CPUs

VBoxSVGA/VMSVGA: Support YUV2 and related texture formats with hosts using OpenGL (macOS and Linux), which accelerates video playback when 3D is enabled by delegating the color space conversion to the host GPU

VBoxSVGA/VMSVGA: Several drawing fixes for the 3D case

USB: Improvements for EHCI controller implementation

USB: Filter can now specify port path, uniquely identifying a port in a system

NAT Network: Use non-blocking sockets on Linux for accepted incoming connections (port forwarding)

PCnet-ISA: Added new network adapter type, currently CLI only

SMBIOS: Store system UUID in little endian format which is the default for new VMs, while existing VMs stick to the old VirtualBox behavior of storing them in big endian format for backwards compatibility to avoid breaking the activation status of Windows VMs

VBoxSDL frontend: Fixed running on Windows hosts

VBoxManage: show "unrestricted guest" and "nested HW virtualization" CPU features when listing the host information

Shared Clipboard: Implemented experimental support for file transfers for Linux hosts on Windows guests (disabled by default)

Linux host and guest: Support Linux 5.4 (bug #18945)

Linux host and guest: Force disabling of kernel module signing during build (user can do it afterwards)

Windows Guest Additions: Many fixes for drawing problems in the driver for VBoxSVGA

Windows Guest Additions: Fixes for legacy VBoxVGA adapter, restore previously working cases

Windows Guest Additions: Restore VHWA functionality for VBoxSVGA