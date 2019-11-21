Versie 5.16 van WinSCP is alweer een tijdje in ontwikkeling en na twee bèta's is nu de eerste release candidate verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Sinds versie 5.16 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.16.2 RC Improvements to dark theme: Dark theme for column headers. 1776 Toggling between light and dark interface theme is faster. Bug fix: Failure when switching between light and dark interface themes. 1805 Bug fix: Disconnected remote panel background color does not reflect theme change.

Looking for WinSCP.exe also in entry .NET assembly folder.

also in entry .NET assembly folder. Support for IBM z/OS Tape files. 1801

Bug fix: Occasional hang when loading file icons. 1803

Bug fix: Failure while closing application and suspending computer after operation completion. 1804 Changes in version 5.16.1 beta Sorting find results. 902

SSH core upgraded to PuTTY 0.73. It brings the following changes: Security fix: On Windows, other applications were able to bind to the same TCP port as a WinSCP local port forwarding. vuln-win-exclusiveaddruse Bug fix (possibly security-related): An SSH-1 server sending a disconnection message could cause an access to freed memory. ssh1-disconnect-use-after-free

XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.9.

parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.9. Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.0.3: Checkboxes displayed by lists now look better on high DPI systems.

Allow configuring additional PuTTY settings (e.g. terminal settings) to be used when opening a session in PuTTY. 1798

NuGet package updated to the latest format with an included icon and framework dependencies.

Allow empty password authentication with FTP servers that prompt for empty passwords. 1796

servers that prompt for empty passwords. 1796 Bug fix: Edited path was hidden behind a browsing button on file/directory path selection boxes. 1791

Bug fix: Start menu and Task bar icons are too small when installed from Microsoft Store. 1793

Bug fix: After directory comparison before synchronization finishes, task bar button still shows a progress bar.

Bug fix: Failure when authentication with keyboard interactive authentication with specified prompt title. 1794

Bug fix: Stored password is not used for keyboard interactive authentication prompt with specified prompt title. 1795

Bug fix: Settings with an empty default value were not listed in Add Raw Site Settings dialog.

Bug fix: State of Allow agent forwarding checkbox was not updated when toggling Attempt authentication using Pageant.

Bug fix: When starting private key upload from Advanced Site Settings dialog, changed settings were preserved even if the dialog was later canceled.

Bug fix: SFTP only options were shown for SCP sites on Advanced Site Settings dialog.

only options were shown for sites on Advanced Site Settings dialog. Bug fix: Master password prompt unintentionally appears when selecting site folder with a site with an encrypted password. 1799

Bug fix: .NET assembly does not have a digital signature. 1800

Bug fix: Corrected some help links. Changes in version 5.16 beta Improvements to sessions and workspace management, so that WinSCP can now easily restore tabs that were open when it was last closed: Login dialog can be configured not to automatically pop up, when starting WinSCP and when closing the last session. 1771 When Login dialog is configured not to pop up automatically on start and workspace was saved in the previous run, the workspace is automatically restored when WinSCP starts. A session can be disconnected, without closing its tab, and later reconnected. Tabs of sessions opened with a workspace or a folder that fails to connect and tabs of all sessions that fail to reconnect are not closed. Option “Keep main window open when the last session is closed” is enabled by default. User is offered to save a workspace, even when only one session is opened.

SSH core upgraded to PuTTY 0.72. It brings the following changes: Major rewrite of the crypto code to remove cache and timing side channels. Hardware-accelerated AES . 1769 cpu-crypto-accel Support for GSSAPI key exchange. gss-key-exchange Server and protocol information dialog now shows a more detailed information about the cipher in use.

Extension Archive and Download to archive remote files and download the archive. 1773

Improvements to Synchronization checklist window: Estimating time to finish directory comparison before synchronization based on previous comparisons of the same folders. Allowed opening the local or remote file from synchronization checklist in Windows Explorer or WinSCP, respectively. 1784 Hints for synchronization action icons on synchronization checklist window. 1786

Command-line switch /browse to either force opening the main window when a file URL is specified or to explicitly select a specified file in both file panels.

to either force opening the main window when a file is specified or to explicitly select a specified file in both file panels. Convenience methods Session.PutFileToDirectory , Session.PutFilesToDirectory , Session.GetFileToDirectory and Session.GetFilesToDirectory .

, , and . Selection of network interface for SSH and IPv4 using raw session setting SourceAddress . 416

. 416 TLS / SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1d. It brings TLS 1.3 support among other changes.

/ core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1d. It brings TLS 1.3 support among other changes. Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.0.2: User can choose between installation for all users and the current user only. Automatically creating appropriate type of desktop icon for respective install mode. Modern style of the installer wizard.

Raw site settings editor.

Copy (to clipboard) command in file context menu. 1758

Automatically reconnecting when FTP data connection cannot be opened, if it previously worked. 1767

Host key and certificate fingerprint verification improvements: When verifying a host key using an expected fingerprint, it is possible to use an expected fingerprint with a checksum only (with both key type and bit count omitted). When verifying a host key or a certificate using an expected fingerprint, the comparison is case-insensitive (with an exception of SHA-256 checksum). When verifying a host key using an expected fingerprint, a padding ( = ) in SHA -256 checksum is not required. Change: TLS/SSL certificate fingerprints in generated URL use dashes ( - ) instead of colons ( : ), while colons are still accepted. Change: SHA-256 fingerprints in generated URL use dashes ( - ) and underscores ( _ ) instead of pluses ( + ) and slashes ( / ), while pluses and slashes are still accepted.

Support S3 servers with Path URI style (like MinIO). 1632

servers with Path style (like MinIO). 1632 S3 Default region can be configured on Advanced Site Settings dialog.

Support for non standard ports with S3 protocol. 1780

Not showing remote custom commands and local custom commands working with remote files in local file context menu.

Custom command pattern !E preserves session name.

preserves session name. Added SessionOptions.Name and SessionOptions.ToString (returning the .Name ).

and (returning the ). Change: Removed option to create Quick Launch icons (Windows Vista and older only).

Change: Consider size of linked file when transferring/synchronizing symbolic link. 1747

Individual configuration storage sections can be set read-only.

Switch /defaults accepts an optional delay in seconds to start the operation.

accepts an optional delay in seconds to start the operation. Resolving local environment variables in initial session local path. 150

Keep trying to save configuration for up to 2 seconds when INI file is locked by another process. 1775

Change: RemoteFileInfo.FileType now consistently returns L for symlinks as was always documented. RemoteFileInfo.FileType now consistently returns uppercase value as was always documented.

now consistently returns for symlinks as was always documented. now consistently returns uppercase value as was always documented. Configurable S3 root path/bucket in .NET assembly. 1778

Indicating in an Internal editor that the file is new and preventing actions that does not make sense for non-existing files. 1752

Persisting custom command toolbar buttons visibility. 1788

Fallback to default ANSI encoding, when known_hosts file is not in UTF-8 . 1789

file is not in . 1789 /passphrase command-line switch is now documented.

command-line switch is now documented. When uploading file to a symbolic link with enabled remote recycle bin, the symbolic link is not moved to the recycle bin. 1759

Speed box in Progress window responds to mouse wheel.

Updates page of Preferences dialog replaced with simpler Statistics page for Store installations.

Configurable console/terminal font. 1774

Better error message when writing INI file fails. 1787

Session.DisableVersionCheck will not be obsoleted. 1777

will not be obsoleted. 1777 When using a scripting console interactively, not warning about opening a session from a command-line or using a stored site.

Allow turning off asynchronous loading of icons. 1783

Using only extension/custom command name without any qualifiers in some contexts.

Improved formatting of some messages.

Small improvements of layout for longer translations.

Bug fix: Failure when starting (local) custom command with no session opened.

Bug fix: Errors while mass-modifying sites were displayed in message box instead of console window.

Bug fix: When only encrypted session setting (like passwords) were changed during mass-modification, changes were not saved.

Bug fix: It was not possible to mass-modify stored sites, when a master password was set.

Bug fix: Directory changes cache is not case sensitive when resolving symbolic links. 1739

Bug fix: Some cached SSH and TLS/SSL fingerprints were not preserved when exporting/importing the configuration.

Bug fix: Validation of input boxes prevented cancelling dialogs using Cancel button. 1763

Bug fix: It was not possible to overwrite remote file, when moving of overwritten files to remote recycle bin was configured, but the file could not be moved. 1766

Bug fix: Files larger than 0.5 GB are never uploaded in ascii/text mode with SCP protocol as it would fail anyway due to memory issues. 1770

are never uploaded in ascii/text mode with SCP protocol as it would fail anyway due to memory issues. 1770 Bug fix: Lower-than ( < ) and greater-than ( > ) symbols are not escaped in an output of RemotePath.EscapeFileMask .NET method and in a script generated by the GUI . 1781

) and greater-than ( ) symbols are not escaped in an output of .NET method and in a script generated by the . 1781 Bug fix: Error when reopening a remote file whose local temporary copy has been deleted. 1790