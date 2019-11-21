Versie 0.102 van Home Assistant is uitgebracht. Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

At the State of the Union we announced that we have released the initial version of the official Home Assistant Android app. It’s still a work in progress, but the basic version already works. It’s been developed by @CedrickFlocon and the source is available on GitHub. We’ve already seen some other developers step in, so that’s great! Keep it coming.

We teamed up with Stanford to tightly integrate their open, privacy-preserving virtual assistant Almond into Home Assistant. For more information, see the separate blog post.

Some companies only allow us to integrate with their products via cloud APIs. These cloud APIs often use the OAutb specification to link accounts. The problem with this specification is that it cannot properly handle non-public or decentralized installations.

So if you were to link an integration via OAutb before today, you would have to sign up for a developer account, configure Home Assistant and expose your instance publicly before you got to the part where you can link your account. That’s not good!

Home Assistant Cloud is introducing a new account linking service that will be freely available for everyone – no cloud account required. With this service, Home Assistant controls the developer account, and users will just need to link their accounts.

The first integration to use this new service is Somfy. Manual installation is also still possible. This integration is built on top of our new OAutb framework. We expect more integration developers to migrate OAutb integrations in the future.

As an experimental feature, we have added a new way to create automations. With the help of Almond, we can transform natural language into Home Assistant automations.

When you click the + in the automation editor to add a new automation, you will see a new dialog where you can enter what you want your automation to do in natural language. Like: Turn on the lights when I come home . We will try to convert this into an automation. We will check if you need to specify devices or persons for this automation and ask you for them. You can then check the generated automation in the editor and save it.

Be advised that not all devices are supported yet, and that Almond needs more training for better responses. Check the Almond part for how you can help make Almond better.

We’re also introducing a scene editor. With the scene editor you can easily store the states of devices in a scene. You simply select the devices (and/or entities if you are in advanced mode) you want to include in your scene and set the states to how you would like them when the scene activates.

To use the scene editor your scene config should be in the file scenes.yaml in your config directory and included in configuration.yaml . Every scene should have a unique id for the editor to work.

- id : my_unique_id name : Romantic entities : light.tv_back_light : on light.ceiling : state : on xy_color : [ 0.33 , 0.66 ] brightness : 200 YAML

Then update your configuration.yaml to look like this:

scene : !include scenes.yaml YAML

