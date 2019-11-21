Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant 0.102

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 0.102 van Home Assistant is uitgebracht. Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

Android App released!

At the State of the Union we announced that we have released the initial version of the official Home Assistant Android app. It’s still a work in progress, but the basic version already works. It’s been developed by @CedrickFlocon and the source is available on GitHub. We’ve already seen some other developers step in, so that’s great! Keep it coming.

Private Voice Assistant

We teamed up with Stanford to tightly integrate their open, privacy-preserving virtual assistant Almond into Home Assistant. For more information, see the separate blog post.

Account Linking

Some companies only allow us to integrate with their products via cloud APIs. These cloud APIs often use the OAutb specification to link accounts. The problem with this specification is that it cannot properly handle non-public or decentralized installations.

So if you were to link an integration via OAutb before today, you would have to sign up for a developer account, configure Home Assistant and expose your instance publicly before you got to the part where you can link your account. That’s not good!

Home Assistant Cloud is introducing a new account linking service that will be freely available for everyone – no cloud account required. With this service, Home Assistant controls the developer account, and users will just need to link their accounts.

The first integration to use this new service is Somfy. Manual installation is also still possible. This integration is built on top of our new OAutb framework. We expect more integration developers to migrate OAutb integrations in the future.

Create automations with natural language

As an experimental feature, we have added a new way to create automations. With the help of Almond, we can transform natural language into Home Assistant automations.

When you click the + in the automation editor to add a new automation, you will see a new dialog where you can enter what you want your automation to do in natural language. Like: Turn on the lights when I come home. We will try to convert this into an automation. We will check if you need to specify devices or persons for this automation and ask you for them. You can then check the generated automation in the editor and save it.

Be advised that not all devices are supported yet, and that Almond needs more training for better responses. Check the Almond part for how you can help make Almond better.

Scene editor

We’re also introducing a scene editor. With the scene editor you can easily store the states of devices in a scene. You simply select the devices (and/or entities if you are in advanced mode) you want to include in your scene and set the states to how you would like them when the scene activates.

To use the scene editor your scene config should be in the file scenes.yaml in your config directory and included in configuration.yaml. Every scene should have a unique id for the editor to work.

# scenes.yaml
- id: my_unique_id # <-- Required for editor to work.
  name: Romantic
  entities:
    light.tv_back_light: on
    light.ceiling:
      state: on
      xy_color: [0.33, 0.66]
      brightness: 200
YAML

Then update your configuration.yaml to look like this:

# Configuration.yaml example
scene: !include scenes.yaml
YAML
New Integrations New Platforms If you need help…

…don’t hesitate to use our very active forums or join us for a little chat.

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant

Reacties (11)

+1iAR
21 november 2019 09:29
Mooie software maar best ingewikkeld en fout gevoelig. Het is fijn dat automatisering nu in normale taal kunnen.
Hoewel ik volledig op HomeKit zit, wil ik eigenlijk Home Assistant of Hassio installeren. Er zijn handige plugins beschikbaar voor bij voorbeeld de NS. En met een iPad mini die over is heb je een leuk dashboard.
Maar ik kijk er een beetje tegenop om te beginnen. Veel trial and error. En jammer dat Koogeek niet werkt.
+1Mavamaarten
@iAR21 november 2019 09:39
De eerste keer toen ik met Home Assistant begon had ik dezelfde ervaring. Na een tijdje heb ik het nog eens geprobeerd en eens je het snapt, is het allemaal vrij logisch.
Maar ja, de kracht is inderdaad niet het gebruiksgemak, maar wel de flexibiliteit. Ongeveer alles wat je kan bedenken van devices wordt wel ondersteund, al dan niet out of the box. Het opzetten is een hele klus, maar eens je alles geconfigureerd hebt, is het imo het krachtigste systeem dat er bestaat.
0Kazu
@iAR21 november 2019 09:43
Wat is de laatste versie die je hebt geprobeerd? In de laatste versies (zeker de laatste tien) zijn ze druk bezig geweest met het verbeteren van de gebruikersevaringen, om de drempel om in te stappen zo laag mogelijk te maken. Voorheen gebeurde het configureren en integreren allemaal via .yaml bestanden op de server zelf. Tegenwoordig hebben ze een hele hoop daarvan via de front-end toegankelijk gemaakt. Ook zit er een nieuw onboarding proces in voor nieuwe gebruikers.

Al met al gaat de ontwikkeling om de drempel lager te leggen steeds beter. Dus misschien loont het om het nog een keer te proberen. De software is ontzettend krachtig dankzij de hoeveelheid integraties en mensen die er achter staan :)
0TheDudez
@iAR21 november 2019 09:45
Al dit soort software is niet super makkelijk. OpenHAb Domiticz hebben het zelfde probleem. Wil je iets simpel gebruik dan alleen Heu en tradfril. Wil je van alles kunnen zal je toch jij je toch moeten verdiepen.
0TheAcentra
@TheDudez21 november 2019 09:53
Ik heb een tijdje Domoticz gebruikt maar het ziet er zo vreselijk oubollig uit. Ben onlangs overgestapt naar openHAB de leercurve is behoorlijk maar heel goed te doen. De integratie met openHAB cloud maakt het gebruik van de app super makkelijk en er hoeven geen poorten op het modem open gezet te worden.
Werkt samen met Google Assistant, MQTT, Zwave, Hue en Nest. Helaas nog geen binding met Thermosmart dus ik ga waarschijnlijk een andere Thermostaat gebruiken.
0TheDudez
@TheAcentra21 november 2019 09:58
Eens. Ik gebruik zelf ook Openhab. Thermosmart werkt wel via IFTT. Dus je zou hem moet kunnen koppelen aan openhab. Al ben ik geen voorstander van IFTT. Ik wil het in eigen beheer hebben.
0stefanwitkamp
@TheDudez21 november 2019 09:58
Als je iets simpelers wilt kun je natuurlijk ook altijd nog Homey gebruiken :)
0haling
@iAR21 november 2019 09:50
Mooie software maar best ingewikkeld en fout gevoelig.
HASS zelf is niet zo foutgevoelig, maar ze koppelen natuurlijk met 100+ verschillende aanbieders en er zijn heel erg veel contributed integraties.

HASS is nog wel stevig in ontwikkeling, en een aantal updates zijn niet backwards-compatible dus dan moeten de custom componenten allemaal weer bijgewerkt worden. Over het algemeen gaat dat allemaal vrij vlot ...
+1spokje
21 november 2019 09:37
Perfect stukje software over een jaar of 5 denk ik. Nu nog slechts voor de echte Tweaker.
0GertJan2012
@spokje21 november 2019 09:44
Ben ik niet met je eens, men zegt wel eens wie kan lezen kan gerechten koken en ik vind dat met dit eigenlijk net zo. Er zijn gigantisch veel duidelijke en uitgebreide tutorials te vinden. Neemt niet weg dat de leercurve in het begin stijl is, maar als je de basis eenmaal snapt, kan je ook op een eenvoudige manier je eigen automations en scenes in elkaar draaien.
Bij mij begon het met deze simpele video ;
https://youtu.be/w1BXphP-sMU

[Reactie gewijzigd door GertJan2012 op 21 november 2019 09:47]

0Ortep
@GertJan201221 november 2019 09:56
Ben ik niet met je eens, men zegt wel eens wie kan lezen kan gerechten koken
Dat is nu juist het probleem bij veel manuals en beschrijvingen. Voor de schrijver is het logisch, voor iemand die het allemaal nog niet weet is het volkomen onduidelijk.

Om bij jouw voorbeeld van koken te blijven:

Kook de helft van de aardappels...Linker of rechter helft?
Zet op in ruim kokend water...100 cc? 3000 liter?
Braad het vlees aan...3 minuten? 3 uur?

En als prachtig voorbeeld: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ct-lOOUqmyY
