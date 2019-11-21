FreeNAS 11.2-U7

Er is een zevende update voor FreeNAS versie 11.2 uitgekomen. Met deze software kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van FreeNAS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden.

FreeNAS versie 11.2 bevat onder meer een op Angular gebaseerde gebruikersinterface. Verder is grub de wacht aangezegd, ten gunste van FreeBSD's eigen bootloader, en datzelfde lot is warden ontvallen, ten gunste van iocage. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, de release notes voor deze update zien er als volgt uit:

The FreeNAS development team is pleased to announce the availability of the seventh update to FreeNAS 11.2. This is a bug fix release. Users of 11.2 systems are encouraged to update to 11.2-U7 using the instructions in the Guide.

The default ACL on new ‘Windows’ datasets was changed from:

owner@:rwxpDdaARWcCos:fd:allow

group@:rwxpDdaARWcCos:fd:allow

everyone@:rxaRc:fd:allow

to:

owner@:rwxpDdaARWcCos:fd:allow

group@:rwxpDdaARWcCos:fd:allow

everyone@::fd:allow

This means that world is no longer being granted read privileges by default on newly created SMB shares. If you need to add “read” to “world” on a newly-created dataset, you can run the command:

setfacl -m everyone@:rxaRc:fd:allow /mnt/path/to/dataset

The hubiC cloud service has suspended creation of new accounts.

The Mega cloud service is currently broken. The new version of rclone which fixes this will be available in 11.3.

As an edge case, if you install another instance of an already installed plugin and that plugin installation fails, the cleanup from the failure will also delete the dataset for the first installation of that plugin. As a workaround until this is fixed in 11.3, it is recommended that users wanting to install another version of an installed plugin perform the installation from the CLI, using the -k switch: