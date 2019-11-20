GPSoftware heeft versie 12.17 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Het programma nestelt zich diep in Windows en is dan ook meer bedoeld als vervanger van Windows Verkenner.

Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Directory Opus werkt op Windows XP en hoger, en is beschikbaar in een 32bit- en een 64bit-versie. Het programma kan 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 55 euro. Sinds versie 10.2 is er ook een minder uitgebreide versie, voor omgerekend 30 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen zien: