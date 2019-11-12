KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De changelog voor versie 2.5.1 ziet er als volgt uit::

Added Add programmatic use of the EntrySearcher [#3760]

Explicitly clear database memory upon locking even if the object is not deleted immediately [#3824]

macOS: Add ability to perform notarization of built package [#3827] Changed Reduce file hash checking to every 30 seconds to correct performance issues [#3724]

Correct formatting of notes in entry preview widget [#3727]

Improve performance and UX of database statistics page [#3780]

Improve interface for key file selection to discourage use of the database file [#3807]

Hide Auto-Type sequences column when not needed [#3794]

macOS: Revert back to using Carbon API for hotkey detection [#3794]

CLI: Do not show protected fields by default [#3710] Fixed Secret Service: Correct issues interfacing with various applications [#3761]

Fix building without additional features [#3693]

Fix handling TOTP secret keys that require padding [#3764]

Fix database unlock dialog password field focus [#3764]

Correctly label open databases as locked on launch [#3764]

Prevent infinite recursion when two databases AutoOpen each other [#3764]

Browser: Fix incorrect matching of invalid URLs [#3759]

Properly stylize the application name on Linux [#3775]

Show application icon on Plasma Wayland sessions [#3777]

macOS: Check for Auto-Type permissions on use instead of at launch [#3794]