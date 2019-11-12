2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.2.12.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: (Pro): Can mute Dropbox desktop app notifications on file uploads

(Pro): Added option to skip OneNote files or not (default is to skip them)

(Pro): Can automatically purge native file versions on OneDrive Business, Sharepoint and Google Drive

Hot-tracking option in Preferences (for main window, tree explorer and differences window) Updated: Profile list is automatically refreshed when restoring from minimized

(SE/Pro): Provides link to KB article on 450 TLS session of data connection errors when using SmartFTP FTP engine

(SE/Pro): Improved performance when using SyncBack Monitor Fixed: Left tab width in profile configuration remembered

(Pro): May ignore failures getting metadata from some cloud services

(Pro): With WebDAV, fails to find sub-folders with the same name as their parent folder

(Pro): OneDrive Business endpoint parser

(Pro): Backup read fallback method was not being used with Dropbox and WebDAV

Run menu from profiles pop-up always ran attended

Scrolled to top after last profile finished

(Pro): When using multi-threaded transfers the profile may terminate unexpectedly

(SE/Free): WeOnlyDo and Eldos FTP engines not working