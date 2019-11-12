Versie 1.4.0 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. Versie 1.4.0 bevat onder meer een nieuwe interface, die het ook goed doet om kleinere schermen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

We proudly announce the final release of the long awaited major version 1.4 of Roundcube webmail. After more than two years of hard work by Alec and other volunteer contributors, Roundcube finally gets the responsive skin with full mobile device support - the Elastic.

In addition to the new UI we introduce these new features:

Email Resent (Bounce) feature

Improved Mailvelope integration

Support for Redis and Memcached cache

Support for SMTPUTF8 and GSSAPI

Plus numerous improvements and bug fixes collected from your precious feedback as well as updates to recent versions of 3rd party libraries like jQuery and TinyMCE.

See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page.

The new Elastic theme, which is the new default skin, is built with LESS and of course the sources are included. They allow a certain degree of customization by adjusting some colors and variables using the _styles.less and _variables.less files. Please consider customizing your Roundcube installation in order to make phishing harder. You’ll find guidance in the README.md file inside the skin folder.

This release is considered stable and we encourage you to update your productive installations after carefully testing the upgrade scenario and preparing your users to the significant changes in their webmail UI. Download it from roundcube.net.

With the release of Roundcube 1.4.0, the previous stable release branches 1.3.x and 1.2.x will change into LTS low maintenance mode which means they will only receive important security updates but no longer any regular improvement updates. The 1.1.x series is no longer supported and maintained.