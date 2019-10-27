KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De changelog voor versie 2.5.0 ziet er als volgt uit::

Added Add ‘Paper Backup’ aka ‘Export to HTML file’ to the ‘Database’ menu [#3277]

Add statistics panel with information about the database (number of entries, number of unique passwords, etc.) to the Database Settings dialog [#2034]

Add offline user manual accessible via the ‘Help’ menu [#3274]

Add support for importing 1Password OpVault files [#2292]

Implement Freedesktop.org secret storage DBus protocol so that KeePassXC can be used as a vault service by libsecret [#2726]

Add support for OnlyKey as an alternative to YubiKeys (requires yubikey-personalization >= 1.20.0) [#3352]

Add group sorting feature [#3282]

Add feature to download favicons for all entries at once [#3169]

Add word case option to passphrase generator [#3172]

Add support for RFC6238-compliant TOTP hashes [#2972]

Add UNIX man page for main program [#3665]

Add ‘Monospaced font’ option to the notes field [#3321]

Add support for key files in auto open [#3504]

Add search field for filtering entries in Auto-Type dialog [#2955]

Complete usernames based on known usernames from other entries [#3300]

Parse hyperlinks in the notes field of the entry preview pane [#3596]

Allow abbreviation of field names in entry search [#3440]

Allow setting group icons recursively [#3273]

Add copy context menu for username and password in Auto-Type dialog [#3038]

Drop to background after copying a password to the clipboard [#3253]

Add ‘Lock databases’ entry to tray icon menu [#2896]

Add option to minimize window after unlocking [#3439]

Add option to minimize window after opening a URL [#3302]

Request accessibility permissions for Auto-Type on macOS [#3624]

Browser: Add initial support for multiple URLs [#3558]

Browser: Add entry-specific browser integration settings [#3444]

CLI: Add offline HIBP checker (requires a downloaded HIBP dump) [#2707]

CLI: Add ‘flatten’ option to the ‘ls’ command [#3276]

CLI: Add password generation options to Add and Edit commands [#3275]

CLI: Add CSV export to the ‘export’ command [#3278]

CLI: Add -y --yubikey option for YubiKey [#3416]

CLI: Add interactive shell mode command open [#3224] Changed Redesign database unlock dialog [ #3287]

Rework the entry preview panel [ #3306]

Move notes to General tab on Group Preview Panel [#3336]

Enable entry actions when editing an entry and cleanup entry context menu [#3641]

Improve detection of external database changes [#2389]

Warn if user is trying to use a KDBX file as a key file [#3625]

Add option to disable KeePassHTTP settings migrations prompt [#3349, #3344]

Re-enabled Wayland support (no Auto-Type yet) [#3520, #3341]

Add icon to ‘Toggle Window’ action in tray icon menu [3244]

Merge custom data between databases only when necessary [#3475]

Improve various file-handling related issues when picking files using the system’s file dialog [#3473]

Add ‘New Entry’ context menu when no entries are selected [#3671]

Reduce default Argon2 settings from 128 MiB and one thread per CPU core to 64 MiB and two threads to account for lower-spec mobile hardware [ #3672]

Browser: Remove unused ‘Remember’ checkbox for HTTP Basic Auth [#3371]

Browser: Show database name when pairing with a new browser [#3638]

Browser: Show URL in allow access dialog [#3639]

Correctly unlock all databases if --pw-stdin is provided [#2916]

is provided [#2916] Fix password generator issues with special characters [#3303]

Fix KeePassXC interrupting shutdown procedure [#3666]

Fix password visibility toggle button state on unlock dialog [#3312]

Fix potential data loss if database is reloaded while user is editing an entry [#3656]

Fix hard-coded background color in search help popup [#3001]

Fix font choice for password preview [#3425]

Fix handling of read-only files when autosave is enabled [#3408]

Handle symlinks correctly when atomic saves are disabled [#3463]

Enable HighDPI icon scaling on Linux [#3332]

Make Auto-Type on macOS more robust and remove old Carbon API calls [#3634, #3347]

Hide Share tab if KeePassXC is compiled without KeeShare support and other minor KeeShare improvements [#3654, #3291, #3029, #3031, #3236]

Correctly bring window to the front when clicking tray icon on macOS [#3576]

Correct application shortcut created by MSI Installer on Windows [#3296]

Fix crash when removing custom data [#3508]

Fix placeholder resolution in URLs [#3281]

Fix various inconsistencies and platform-dependent compilation bugs [#3664, #3662, #3660, #3655, #3649, #3417, #3357, #3319, #3318, #3304]

Browser: Fix potential leaking of entries through the browser integration API if multiple databases are opened [#3480]

Browser: Fix password entropy calculation [#3107]

Browser: Fix Windows registry settings for portable installation [#3603]