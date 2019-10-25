Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Snagit 2020.0

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2020 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In versie 2020 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Create Images from Templates
  • Create clean and professional images from pre-made layouts right within Snagit to convey technical information at a glance. These templates offer significant time savings when creating documentation, tutorials, and job aids.
Create Video from Images
  • Transform screenshots into a video. In addition to standard Snagit video, you can now talk and draw over a series of screenshots to make a quick “how-to” video or animated GIF. This is another way you can create content right within Snagit to effectively communicate.
Callouts with Arrow tails
  • This new callout type allows you to point at exactly what you want to draw attention to in your image while still being able to add additional information with text.
  • If you don’t see these in the callout tool, you can add your own by selecting the shape from the callout dropdown.
Share to Slack and Box
  • Snagit makes it even easier to share content at work. Now you can share Snagit content directly to Slack and Box.
Additional Changes
  • Changing properties with multiple text objects selected works as expected
  • Increased maximum font size
  • Smoother rendering when using the Crop tool
  • Performance improvements
  • Other bug fixes and localization updates

Versienummer 2020.0 build 4460
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/snagit.exe
Bestandsgroottes 318,00MB - 384,00MB
Licentietype Shareware

Bart van Klaveren

25-10-2019 • 23:06

Bron: TechSmith

Reacties (3)

0lowlow
25 oktober 2019 23:40
400MB en bijna evenveel RAM geheugen (uit eigen ervaring) voor een knipprogrammatje... lil too much. Tenzij je in de grafische sector zit lijk het wel overkill
Reageer
0zalazar
26 oktober 2019 00:06
Ik heb dit programma altijd al overkill gevonden.
Zelf gebruik ik al jaren FastStone Capture
https://www.faststone.org/FSCaptureDetail.htm
Het progrmma is klein en er is ook een portable versie.
Voor $19.95 heb je een lifetime license en het wordt ook nog eens goed onderhouden.
Tegenwoordig zijn er ook genoeg gratis alternatieven trouwens.
Reageer
0R0GGER
@zalazar26 oktober 2019 00:17
Ander (open source) alternatief: ShareX
Reageer


