Software-update: Paint.NET 4.2.5

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 4.2.5 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. Sinds versie 4.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in 4.2.5:
  • New: WebP images are now supported due to bundling @null54‘s excellent WebPFileType plugin (v1.3.0.0)
  • Fixed: Pasting images from Firefox’s "Take a Screenshot" feature was resulting in swapped red and blue channels due to mishandling of DIB_V5 clipboard data using the BI_RGB value for bV5Compression (thanks @null54 for the fix!)
  • Fixed crash at startup (for both app and installer) on Windows "N" editions due to missing mfplat.dll (Media Foundation Platform)
  • Updated bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to v1.9.7.0
Changes in 4.2.4:
  • Fixed a hang, which sometimes also resulted in a crash, when saving DDS images in certain formats (e.g. BC1/DXT1)
  • Improved: Reduced CPU usage in the COM interop system, which should help reduce overall power consumption

Versienummer 4.2.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Paint.NET
Download https://www.dotpdn.com/files/paint.net.4.2.5.install.zip
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-10-2019 • 11:30

Bron: Paint.NET

