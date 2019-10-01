Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 436.48 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Tom Clancyʹs Ghost Recon Breakpoint en Asgardʹs Wrath. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waarvoor nog geen oplossing is. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:
Provides increased performance and the optimal gaming experience for
Gaming Technology
- Tom Clancyʹs Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Asgardʹs Wrath
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Adds support for the HTC VIVE Cosmos VR HMD.
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [UBOAT]: The game crashes due to memory allocation issues when launching Sandbox mode from the main menu. [2694301]
- [Tom Clancyʹs The Division II]: The game may crash when played in DirectX 12 mode. [200406322]
- [Vulkan-based games]: Error message appears in the game when invoking GeForce Experience Freestyle or Ansel using the hot keys. [200549987]
- [Tradesmen OS3DE]: Some objects are missing in the game. [2691363]
- [Cinema4D]: Brushes produce a ghosting effect. [2633267]
- [PowerDVD]: Blu-ray disks might not play using PowerDVD. [200555216]
- [FIFA 19/FIFA 20]: The game may crash to the desktop. [2690624/2713659]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: Random crashes to the desktop occur when the game is played in DirectX 12 mode. [200549489]
- [Star Wars: Battlefront II]: Random crashes to the desktop occur. [200550245 ]
- [Apex Legends]: Random flickering occur on the screen. [2709770]