Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Nextcloud 17.0.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 17 van Nextcloud is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen. In versie 17 treffen we onder meer de volgende verbeteringen aan:

Remote wipe
Remote Wipe allows users and administrators to forcibly clean files from remote devices, for example in case they are stolen. The video shows how easy it is to clean devices when you need to!

Nextcloud Text
Introducing Nextcloud Text, our new distraction-free, collaborative rich text editor. You can see how Text makes working with others easier than ever in the video.

Secure view
This release comes with improvements to secure view like enforceable document watermarks based on tags, groups, type of share and other properties. Watch the video to learn more!

And much more, including:
  • Setup two-factor authentication after first login, admins can create one-time login tokens in the web UI and delegate this to group admins
  • Secure mailbox in Outlook Add-in
  • LDAP write support makes it possible to manage users from Nextcloud
  • S3 versioning support, IBM Spectrum Scale integration and Global Scale with Collabora Online
note that we roll out new versions incrementally and usually wait a few weeks before we do so. This helps us catch any problems before it impacts too many users! If you wait for the updater to notify you, it can take some weeks. If you don’t want to wait, you can switch to the Beta channel, refresh the page, update to 17, and switch back!
Versienummer 17.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-09-2019 15:11
7 • submitter: LEDfan

30-09-2019 • 15:11

7 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: LEDfan

Bron: Nextcloud

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Nextcloud

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+17+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1SiGNe
30 september 2019 15:24
Eigen beheer cloudopslag, gaat dat het doel niet een beetje voorbij en is het niet gewoon eigenlijk een NAS?

Cloud opslag gebruik je omdat je data elders wil opslaan zodat je bestanden veilig zijn bij bijv. brand.
Als je zelf je opslag doet, in de cloud of niet dan heb je dus geen "externe" opslag en ben je bij een brand alsnog je data kwijt.

Een NAS is vaak ook van buiten het eigen netwerk te bereiken, het is daarmee dus eigenlijk ook een vorm van cloud opslag.

Zelf gebruik ik Stack, ook een kloon van Owncloud maar dat is wel echt cloud maar heb ik ook niet zelf in beheer.
Reageer
+1JAVE
@SiGNe30 september 2019 15:30
Eigen beheer cloudopslag, gaat dat het doel niet een beetje voorbij en is het niet gewoon eigenlijk een NAS?

Cloud opslag gebruik je omdat je data elders wil opslaan zodat je bestanden veilig zijn bij bijv. brand.
Als je zelf je opslag doet, in de cloud of niet dan heb je dus geen "externe" opslag en ben je bij een brand alsnog je data kwijt.

Een NAS is vaak ook van buiten het eigen netwerk te bereiken, het is daarmee dus eigenlijk ook een vorm van cloud opslag.

Zelf gebruik ik Stack, ook een kloon van Owncloud maar dat is wel echt cloud maar heb ik ook niet zelf in beheer.
Het hangt een beetje van je definitie van 'cloud' af denk ik. Als ik niet thuis zit, is mijn thuisnetwerk ook 'cloud', want niet lokaal...

Mijn NAS hoeft niet via het internet bereikbaar te zijn wat mij betreft.
Nextcloud is wel een mooie suite die je thuis op een machine kan draaien, maar ook heel goed op een VPS.
Reageer
+1Jazco2nd

@SiGNe30 september 2019 15:32
Als ik Nextcloud thuis en bij ouders heb draaien, is het risico van brand ook opgelost :)
Zelf wil ik SyncThing inzetten om data op verschillende locaties op te slaan. Qua snelheid is dat ongeevenaard (kan geen cloud tegenop). Maar dat is puur voor one-way/limited two-way sync ingesteld als backup ipv pure sync. NextCloud voor de rest (om daadwerkelijk bij je files te komen).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 30 september 2019 15:32]

Reageer
+1Vaenir
@SiGNe30 september 2019 15:32
Daarom maak ik dagelijks een encrypted rsync backup naar Backblaze S2. Mocht mijn huis afbranden dan heb ik dat als last resort redmiddel.
Reageer
+1Miesepies
30 september 2019 15:19
De toevoegingen voor TOTP (setup @ first logon, OTP door admin (de plugin nooit aan de praat kunnen krijgen)) waren hard nodig. De implementatie zoals in 16 was niet handig, en niet te beheren.
Reageer
+1Tiimmeh
30 september 2019 15:21
Mooie features. Als Text geïntegreerd kan worden in de Android app is het wellicht een mooie vervanger voor collaborative documenten waarvoor ik nu nog Collabora gebruik, want die draait voor mij relatief traag.
Reageer
+1Cilph
30 september 2019 15:24
LDAP Write support? Dus ik kan een LDAP koppeling voor andere applicaties beheren via Nextcloud? Sold!
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Games

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True