Versie 17 van Nextcloud is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen. In versie 17 treffen we onder meer de volgende verbeteringen aan:

Remote wipe

Remote Wipe allows users and administrators to forcibly clean files from remote devices, for example in case they are stolen. The video shows how easy it is to clean devices when you need to!



Nextcloud Text

Introducing Nextcloud Text, our new distraction-free, collaborative rich text editor. You can see how Text makes working with others easier than ever in the video.



Secure view

This release comes with improvements to secure view like enforceable document watermarks based on tags, groups, type of share and other properties. Watch the video to learn more!



And much more, including: Setup two-factor authentication after first login, admins can create one-time login tokens in the web UI and delegate this to group admins

Secure mailbox in Outlook Add-in

LDAP write support makes it possible to manage users from Nextcloud

S3 versioning support, IBM Spectrum Scale integration and Global Scale with Collabora Online note that we roll out new versions incrementally and usually wait a few weeks before we do so. This helps us catch any problems before it impacts too many users! If you wait for the updater to notify you, it can take some weeks. If you don’t want to wait, you can switch to the Beta channel, refresh the page, update to 17, and switch back!