Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.66 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Sinds versie 11.61 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.66
Changes in version 11.65
- Added a new Nikon LensID
- Added a few new Canon LensType values
- Decode a few more Hasselblad tags
- Decode a new Canon tag
- Decode more Samsung trailer tags
- Extract BWF iXML, aXML and UMID from RIFF-format files
- Extract ICC_Profile from more types of PDF files
- Enhanced %s of the -W option to recognize the PICT format
- Recognize MacOS alias files
- Changed name of Ricoh CropMode35mm tag and added a new value
- Minor change to a Minolta lens name
- Fixed problem where NikonCapture information couldn't be deleted from an NEF
- Fixed problem identifying some SVG files
- Fixed typo in a CanonModelID value
- Fixed bug which could result in "Internal error: no list index" warning when creating nested XMP lang-alt lists
- Fixed the names of a few Tamron lenses for Nikon
- Fixed problem extracting Layer information from some PSD files
- Fixed writing of QuickTime GPSCoordinates to use the correct number of digits before the decimal point for latitude and longitude
Changes in version 11.64
- Added new SonyModelID and Sony LensType values
- Added support for some new Sony models
- Added a couple of new CanonModelID values
- Added a new Canon ColorDataVersion value
- Enhanced FastScan option so a setting of 2 stops processing PNG images at the IDAT chunk when reading
- Preserve order of nested lang-alt list entries when -struct option is used
Changes in version 11.63 - "PNG Early Text"
- Added a new Canon LensType
- Added a new Nikon LensID
- Added config file for converting streaming GPS from BlueSkySea dashcam
- Decode FocusDistance for Nikon Z6/Z7
- Documented groups in families 5 and 6 (available but undocumented since Exiftool version 8.22 and 11.50 respectively)
- Fixed some ordering problems when writing/copying nested XMP lang-alt lists
- Fixed some minor quirks with QuickTime language codes
- Fixed a CanonModelID value
- API Changes:
- Documented SavePath and SaveFormat options
Changes in version 11.62
- Added a few new Sigma lenses
- Improved handling of Canon CNTH atom in MOV/MP4 videos
- Changed PNG writer to place all text chunks before IDAT (not just XMP)
- Issue minor warning for any text chunk after PNG IDAT (not just XMP)
- Enhanced ForceWrite feature to allow "PNG" to be specified (to move existing text chunks to before IDAT without editing any metadata)
- Removed Windows "surrogate" warning for files that wouldn't be processed anyway
- Fixed some entries in the Minolta LensType list
- Fixed identification of a Sony lens
- Added a number of new Canon, Pentax, Sony and Sigma lenses
- Removed some extraneous verbose warnings when geotagging
- Removed Minolta LensType value for a non-existent lens
- Patched problem writing some simple qualified XMP values
- Patched to avoid writing files in Windows with Unicode surrogate characters in their name unless the -overwrite_original_in_place option is used
- Fixed an incorrect Pentax LensType
- Fixed family 2 group names of some XMP-exifEX and XMP Composite tags