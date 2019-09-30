Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Q-Dir 7.85

Q-Dir logo (45 pix)Software OK heeft versie 7.84 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is nog geen megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. In de afgelopen half jaar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in version 7.84: New in version 7.83: New in version 7.82: New in version 7.81: New in version 7.79: New in version 7.78: New in version 7.77: New in version 7.76: New in version 7.75: New in version 7.74:
  • Corrections in installation and uninstall routine.
  • Bug fix: Faulty error message at the end of the program or when Q-Dir is closed
  • Update the language files
New in version 7.73: New in version 7.72:
  • Bug fix: in the main menu and Quick-Link's
  • Small improvements
  • Update the language files
New in version 7.71: New in version 7.69: New in version 7.68:
  • Bug-Fix: When closing the Quad Explorer, Q-Dir disappears unnecessarily in the To-Tray area!
  • And again, update the language files
  • Small adjustments in the Quad Explorer installation
New in version 7.67: New in version 7.66:
  • Again improvements in list views in the Quad Explorer for Windows.
  • Update the language files
New in version 7.65:
  • Correction in address bar treeview
  • Some improvements in the Quad Explorer list views.
  • Complete Deactivation of Grouping. > Extras > List View> Deactivate
  • Update of the language files
New in version 7.64:
  • Bug fix: Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2000, ... Crash at start x32 version
  • Some improvements for Windows 10 in Quad Explorer.
  • Update the language files
New in version 7.63: New in version 7.61: New in version 7.58: New in version 7.57:
  • Bug-Fix in the Q-Dir installation
  • Small adjustments and improvements,
  • Update of language files
  • New language in Q-Dir: Swedish
New in version 7.55:
  • Bug: Code Signing certificate and update of the language files Q-Dir
  • Q-Dir is currently without this certificate because it only causes problems
  • Shi... : Code Signing Zertifikat / Unnecessary stuff
New in version 7.53:
  • Small tuning and other general improvements and some fixes.
  • Important improvements and optimizations for Windows 10
New in version 7.52:
  • Important updates of the language files in the Quad Explorer
  • Small corrections in Q-Dir as well as improvements
New in version 7.51:
  • Generals optimization and general improvements as well as updating the language files in Q-Dir

Q-Dir screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.85
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Software OK
Download https://www.softwareok.com/?Download=Q-Dir
Bestandsgroottes 663,00KB - 1,04MB
Licentietype Freeware

