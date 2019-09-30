Software OK heeft versie 7.84 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is nog geen megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. In de afgelopen half jaar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: