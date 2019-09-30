Software OK heeft versie 7.84 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is nog geen megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. In de afgelopen half jaar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New in version 7.84:
New in version 7.83:
- Improvement: with marked file and copy full folder paths
- Correction: Blurred display at higher DPI 125, 150 values under Windows 10, ..!
- Updating the language files and general optimization
New in version 7.82:
- New: Parameter /select as in the MS-Explorer to mark files
- Improvements: in optional autoupdate service
- Updating the language files and general optimization
New in version 7.81:
- Improvements in: the tabs of the Explorer views
- Bug-Fix: in the main menu when setting focus
New in version 7.79:
- Bug Fix: Clone from Explorer View to View in Quad Explorer
- Important update of language files and general optimization
New in version 7.78:
- Easier: grant access for folder protection under Windows 10!
- Improvements in: Folder Grouping and Last Setting
- Improvements in the quad explorer file preview
- Important update of the language files and general optimization
New in version 7.77:
- Bug-Fix and improvements in: Forward and back-navigation and keep selection
- Improvements in: Start with last setting, no lost the File-Explorer setting
- Improvements in: keep folder grouping or disable it
New in version 7.76:
- Bug-Fix: in the file lists print and set up the page margins
- Program Stability Tests and Improvements in Quad Explorer
- Updating the language files
New in version 7.75:
- Bug fix: TortoiseSVN overlay icons and others are supported / displayed again in the Quad Explorer
- Again small adjustments in Q-Dir for the next Windows 10 build
- Update the language files
New in version 7.74:
- Improvements in: Quad Explorer multiple settings on all Windows OS
- Update of the language files
- Generals optimization and general improvements for the next Windows 10 Build
New in version 7.73:
- Corrections in installation and uninstall routine.
- Bug fix: Faulty error message at the end of the program or when Q-Dir is closed
- Update the language files
New in version 7.72:
- Improvements in the Grouping possibilities in Q-Dir the Quad-Explorer!
- New language in Q-Dir: Bulgarian
New in version 7.71:
- Bug fix: in the main menu and Quick-Link's
- Small improvements
- Update the language files
New in version 7.69:
- Bug-Fix: if clone all File-Explorer Views on Windows 10
- Improvements in: Animated GIF support in the preview window!
- Update of the language files
New in version 7.68:
- Bug-Fix: Jump to a certain point in the Explorer history!
- Improvements in: Classic and modern address bar for Windows 10, 8.1, ...
- Update of the language files
New in version 7.67:
- Bug-Fix: When closing the Quad Explorer, Q-Dir disappears unnecessarily in the To-Tray area!
- And again, update the language files
- Small adjustments in the Quad Explorer installation
New in version 7.66:
- Bug-Fix: move across the menus (File, Edit, View, etc...) with the keyboard arrows
- Update of the language files
New in version 7.65:
- Again improvements in list views in the Quad Explorer for Windows.
- Update the language files
New in version 7.64:
- Correction in address bar treeview
- Some improvements in the Quad Explorer list views.
- Complete Deactivation of Grouping. > Extras > List View> Deactivate
- Update of the language files
New in version 7.63:
- Bug fix: Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2000, ... Crash at start x32 version
- Some improvements for Windows 10 in Quad Explorer.
- Update the language files
New in version 7.61:
- Bug-Fix: in separate tree view for each explorer list view
- Updating of the language files and general optimization in Quad Explorer.
New in version 7.58:
- Bug-Fix: in Tree-View adjustable xx seconds expand hover time under Windows 10
- Important improvements and optimizations for Windows 10 in Quad Explorer.
- Updating the language files
New in version 7.57:
- New: Animated gif support in preview window
- Bug-Fix: in Optional autoupdate service via https (ssl)
- Small tuning and general optimization in Quad Explorer.
- Language file update in Q-Dir
New in version 7.55:
- Bug-Fix in the Q-Dir installation
- Small adjustments and improvements,
- Update of language files
- New language in Q-Dir: Swedish
New in version 7.53:
- Bug: Code Signing certificate and update of the language files Q-Dir
- Q-Dir is currently without this certificate because it only causes problems
- Shi... : Code Signing Zertifikat / Unnecessary stuff
New in version 7.52:
- Small tuning and other general improvements and some fixes.
- Important improvements and optimizations for Windows 10
New in version 7.51:
- Important updates of the language files in the Quad Explorer
- Small corrections in Q-Dir as well as improvements
- Generals optimization and general improvements as well as updating the language files in Q-Dir