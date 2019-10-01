Apple heeft voor de derde keer in korte tijd een update voor iOS 13 van uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is Apple iOS het besturingssysteem alleen voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads nu een eigen OS. Apple iOS kan alleen op iPhones vanaf de 6s-modellen en de SE of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID kunnen inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.1.2 bevat de volgende verbeteringen:

iOS 13.1.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update: Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

Fixes an issue where Camera may not work

Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate

Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.