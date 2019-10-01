Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple iOS 13.1.2

Apple iOS 13 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft voor de derde keer in korte tijd een update voor iOS 13 van uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is Apple iOS het besturingssysteem alleen voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads nu een eigen OS. Apple iOS kan alleen op iPhones vanaf de 6s-modellen en de SE of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID kunnen inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.1.2 bevat de volgende verbeteringen:

iOS 13.1.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:
  • Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
  • Fixes an issue where Camera may not work
  • Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate
  • Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data
  • Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
  • Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Versienummer 13.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (12)

0DigitalExcorcist

1 oktober 2019 09:14
Er is ook een update van watchOS die Mickey Mouse fixed zodat die de tijd weer uitspreekt! :-)
0GeforceAA
@himlims_1 oktober 2019 09:15
Gaat toch automatisch?
0bursche
@himlims_1 oktober 2019 09:18
Dat is een teken aan de wand bij Apple. Sinds jaren is er ook al sprake van core rot bij osx. Zeer kwalijk. Ik gebruik nog steeds 10.12 omdat de snelle update cycle ten koste van kwaliteit gaat. Zie ook hier:
https://macperformancegui...reUpdate-preferences.html
0DigitalExcorcist

@Bierkameel1 oktober 2019 09:33
Bij Android mag je überhaupt al in je handen wrijven als er een update komt.....
0Bierkameel
@DigitalExcorcist1 oktober 2019 09:36
Dan moet je de juiste telefoon kopen met Android One of een Google Pixel.
0DigitalExcorcist

@Bierkameel1 oktober 2019 09:52
Dan krijg je nog maar 2 major versies.. (als ik als voorbeeld even een Nokia 3.2 pak)

Is het nog steeds zo dat Google/Android met een update moet komen, dan de fabrikant van je foon, en dán je provider nog eens een plasje erover heen moet doen? En dan heb ik het niet over Android One maar meer Android in het algemeen.

En als ik actief moet gaan lopen zoeken naar Android telefoons waarbij je wel die support krijgt houdt het voor mij al op. Android = Android en dat moet gewoon geregeld zijn, punt.

Je mag écht van geluk spreken als je een update binnen een jaar krijgt... :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExcorcist op 1 oktober 2019 09:56]

0AquaL1te
@Bierkameel1 oktober 2019 09:44
Er was een week geleden wel een emergency fix van 3MB. Maar inderdaad, normaal gesproken is het gewoon elke maand een update die nooit problemen veroorzaakt of incremental fixes nodig heeft tussendoor. Geen idee waarom iOS dit soort rare sprongen doet, maar daar heb je ook geen beta program (as far as I know) die je zelf kan flashen als je wil.
0DigitalExcorcist

@AquaL1te1 oktober 2019 09:53
iOS heeft wel degelijk een beta programma. Moet je je voor aanmelden bij Apple en een bep. profiel installeren, dan kun je 'gewoon' meedoen. Binnen 15 minuten geregeld.
0quantumleapje

@Bierkameel1 oktober 2019 10:06
Het is niet omdat jij geen bugs ervaart dat er geen zijn.
Veruit de meeste mensen ervaren evenmin bugs op iOS 13. Dat betekent evenmin dat er geen zijn.
Reageer


