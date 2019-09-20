Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 2.98 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Changed:
- Added Discogs tag source for search via artist and album.
- Added Discogs tag source for search via artist and title.
- Added Discogs tag source for search via artist and year.
- Added Discogs cover-only tag source for search via artist and album.
- Added Discogs cover-only tag source for search via artist and title.
- Added Discogs cover-only tag source for search via artist and year.
- Added support for including files from tag sources to reuse common parts.
- Added support for multi-field search for tag sources.
- Added support for more descriptive SearchBy parameters for tag sources.
Fixed:
- Placeholders %_cover_height% and %_cover_width% were not mentioned in documentation.
- Error when copying cover art with invalid unset mimetype to clipboard.
- Undefined application state when changing filter while writing changes to files. (#46130)
- Files without extension were added to file list if loaded via Explorer shell extension. (#46100)
- Accidentally switched positions of cover save and cover remove buttons at extended tag dialog (since v2.96b).
- File version info still showed 2.96.2.0 and v2.96b.