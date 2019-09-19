Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Paint.NET 4.2.3

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 4.2.2 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen en kort daarop is er wegen een ontbrkend dll-bestand meteen een upvolger. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New:
  • AV1 (*.avif) images can now be opened (saving is not supported). Windows 10 v1809+ and Microsoft’s AV1 Codec are required (download: here)
  • DirectDraw Surface (*.dds) support has been greatly improved due to bundling DDSFileTypePlus v1.9.6.0 plugin. All DX10/DX11 formats should now be supported (e.g. BC4, BC5, BC6H, BC7), and encoding (saving) will make use of the GPU to greatly improve performance. Note that it’s no longer necessary to use the ".dds2" file extension.
  • 4-bit saving is now supported for PNG, BMP, and TIFF
  • The palette selection menu will now indicate which palette is currently active
Improved:
  • The maximum image size is now 262,144 x 262,144 pixels, up from 65,535 x 65,535 pixels. This is mostly for accommodating very tall or very wide images.
  • Startup performance has been improved for multi-core CPUs
  • Startup performance has been improved when a lot of custom shapes are installed
Fixed:
  • EXIF metadata of type Float and Double are now supported. This ensures GeoTIFF metadata is preserved.
  • Opening an image should no longer flicker due to the transparency checkerboard being drawn first
  • TGA images that are 16-bit with 1-bit alpha with a zero’d out alpha channel are now treated as opaque. This allows images from 5CC Map Maker (for Close Combat modding) to work.
  • JPEG XR’s file extensions (*.jxr, *.wdp, *.wmp) are now registered with Explorer
  • Pasting images that use RGB pixel ordering should now work (this affects PaintTool SAI)
  • Fixed a crash when manually typing in a very large number for the zoom level in the status bar
  • Fixed in version 4.2.3: A missing DLL, vcomp140.dll, was preventing the bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin from loading on some systems

Versienummer 4.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Paint.NET
Download https://www.dotpdn.com/files/paint.net.4.2.3.install.zip
Bestandsgrootte 8,80MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (4)

+123m3
19 september 2019 11:39
Hij start nu wel verrekte snel op zeg!
+1CriticalHit_NL
@23m319 september 2019 18:49
Bij mij start Paint.net 4.2.1 ook al erg snel (binnen een halve seconde) op in Windows 7, en dat vanaf een 4TB HDD uit 2013 (HGST 7K4000). Dit is zonder het programma een keer eerder gestart te hebben en zit dus niet in het RAM cache.
Tevens is de i7 3930K uit 2011 ook niet de nieuwste meer maar vlot genoeg blijkt nog wel. :)

Hoe dan ook een erg fijn programma en het is goed om te zien dat ze er zo actief zijn met doorontwikkelen, Microsoft Paint hierdoor compleet uit het oog verloren en afbeeldingen previewen doe ik wel via Total Commander.

Edit:
Wel één ding overigens wat mij een doorn in het oog is.
Je kan de installatie van Paint.net 'converteren' naar 32bit en 64bit .msi executables d.m.v in command prompt het volgende uit te voeren:
  • paint.net.4.2.2.install.exe /CreateMSI
Dit kan dan gebruikt worden om via een group policy op een domein server de updates te verspreiden naar de clients.
Echter, het valt me op dat als je handmatig op de client het programma zelf wilt updaten, dat dit niet gaat omdat de setup dan bestanden probeert te zoeken op een netwerklocatie, en dan wordt de setup afgebroken en is Paint.net verwijderd van het systeem.

Wil je dat oplossen moet je handmatig in Regedit een entry van paint.net zoeken (waar meerdere waarden instaan) en deze geheel verwijderen om het weer te fixen zodat de installatie wel kan voltooien.
Met andere programma's die via group policy vanaf de server worden gepushed is dit nog niet voorgekomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CriticalHit_NL op 19 september 2019 18:57]

0ODF
@CriticalHit_NL20 september 2019 11:08
Hier kun je lezen hoe Paint.NET te gebruiken in een GP omgeving: https://www.getpaint.net/...attendedInstallation.html
0xfj
19 september 2019 23:04
Ik heb 4.2.3 al. https://blog.getpaint.net...t-4-2-3-is-now-available/

[Reactie gewijzigd door xfj op 19 september 2019 23:05]

