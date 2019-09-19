Versie 4.2.2 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen en kort daarop is er wegen een ontbrkend dll-bestand meteen een upvolger. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New: AV1 (*.avif) images can now be opened (saving is not supported). Windows 10 v1809+ and Microsoft’s AV1 Codec are required (download: here)

DirectDraw Surface (*.dds) support has been greatly improved due to bundling DDSFileTypePlus v1.9.6.0 plugin. All DX10/DX11 formats should now be supported (e.g. BC4, BC5, BC6H, BC7), and encoding (saving) will make use of the GPU to greatly improve performance. Note that it’s no longer necessary to use the ".dds2" file extension.

4-bit saving is now supported for PNG, BMP, and TIFF

The palette selection menu will now indicate which palette is currently active Improved: The maximum image size is now 262,144 x 262,144 pixels, up from 65,535 x 65,535 pixels. This is mostly for accommodating very tall or very wide images.

Startup performance has been improved for multi-core CPUs

Startup performance has been improved when a lot of custom shapes are installed Fixed: EXIF metadata of type Float and Double are now supported. This ensures GeoTIFF metadata is preserved.

Opening an image should no longer flicker due to the transparency checkerboard being drawn first

TGA images that are 16-bit with 1-bit alpha with a zero’d out alpha channel are now treated as opaque. This allows images from 5CC Map Maker (for Close Combat modding) to work.

JPEG XR’s file extensions (*.jxr, *.wdp, *.wmp) are now registered with Explorer

Pasting images that use RGB pixel ordering should now work (this affects PaintTool SAI)

Fixed a crash when manually typing in a very large number for the zoom level in the status bar

Fixed in version 4.2.3: A missing DLL, vcomp140.dll, was preventing the bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin from loading on some systems