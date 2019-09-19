Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Paint.NET 4.2.2

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 4.2.2 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New:
  • AV1 (*.avif) images can now be opened (saving is not supported). Windows 10 v1809+ and Microsoft’s AV1 Codec are required (download: here)
  • DirectDraw Surface (*.dds) support has been greatly improved due to bundling DDSFileTypePlus v1.9.6.0 plugin. All DX10/DX11 formats should now be supported (e.g. BC4, BC5, BC6H, BC7), and encoding (saving) will make use of the GPU to greatly improve performance. Note that it’s no longer necessary to use the ".dds2" file extension.
  • 4-bit saving is now supported for PNG, BMP, and TIFF
  • The palette selection menu will now indicate which palette is currently active
Improved:
  • The maximum image size is now 262,144 x 262,144 pixels, up from 65,535 x 65,535 pixels. This is mostly for accommodating very tall or very wide images.
  • Startup performance has been improved for multi-core CPUs
  • Startup performance has been improved when a lot of custom shapes are installed
Fixed:
  • EXIF metadata of type Float and Double are now supported. This ensures GeoTIFF metadata is preserved.
  • Opening an image should no longer flicker due to the transparency checkerboard being drawn first
  • TGA images that are 16-bit with 1-bit alpha with a zero’d out alpha channel are now treated as opaque. This allows images from 5CC Map Maker (for Close Combat modding) to work.
  • JPEG XR’s file extensions (*.jxr, *.wdp, *.wmp) are now registered with Explorer
  • Pasting images that use RGB pixel ordering should now work (this affects PaintTool SAI)
  • Fixed a crash when manually typing in a very large number for the zoom level in the status bar

Versienummer 4.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Paint.NET
Download https://www.dotpdn.com/files/paint.net.4.2.2.install.zip
Bestandsgrootte 8,80MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-09-2019 06:350

19-09-2019 • 06:35

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Paint.NET

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Paint.NET

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Raspberry Pi 3

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True