Inkscape 1.0 beta1 available for testing
After releasing two less visible alpha versions this year, in mid-January and mid-June (and one short-lived beta version), Inkscape is now ready for extensive testing and subsequent bug-fixing.The most notable changes to watch out for are:
Read the draft release notes for Inkscape 1.0, which list more than 100 major and minor improvements and bug fixes since 0.92.4, in the Inkscape Wiki.Before the final release, the project plans to create at least one other Beta version. Translations and documentation still need to be updated. A list of known issues to be worked on before 1.0 can be found here.
- Theming support
- Origin in top left corner
- Canvas rotation and mirroring
- On-Canvas alignment of objects
- Better HiDPI screen support
- Controlling the width of PowerStroke with pressure sensitive graphics tablet
- Fillet/chamfer LPE and (non-destructive) Boolean Operation LPE
- New PNG export options
- Centerline tracing
- New Live Path Effect selection dialog
- Faster Path operations and deselection of large number of paths
- Variable fonts support
- Complete extensions overhaul
- Command line syntax changes
- Native support for macOS with a signed and notarized .dmg file