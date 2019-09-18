De eerste bètarelease van Inkscape versie 1.0 is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De implementatie van SVG is overigens incompleet. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 1.0 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

After releasing two less visible alpha versions this year, in mid-January and mid-June (and one short-lived beta version), Inkscape is now ready for extensive testing and subsequent bug-fixing.The most notable changes to watch out for are: