Software-update: Inkscape 1.0 bèta 1

Inkscape logo (75 pix) De eerste bètarelease van Inkscape versie 1.0 is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. De implementatie van SVG is overigens incompleet. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 1.0 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Inkscape 1.0 beta1 available for testing

After releasing two less visible alpha versions this year, in mid-January and mid-June (and one short-lived beta version), Inkscape is now ready for extensive testing and subsequent bug-fixing.The most notable changes to watch out for are:

Read the draft release notes for Inkscape 1.0, which list more than 100 major and minor improvements and bug fixes since 0.92.4, in the Inkscape Wiki.Before the final release, the project plans to create at least one other Beta version. Translations and documentation still need to be updated. A list of known issues to be worked on before 1.0 can be found here.

Versienummer 1.0 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Inkscape
Download https://inkscape.org/release/inkscape-1.0beta1/
Bestandsgrootte 74,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Bron: Inkscape

Reacties (3)

MeMoRy
18 september 2019 19:05
Gaat de release commercieel worden? C.q. net gratis meer als 1.0 released wordt?
Zynth
18 september 2019 19:09
Licentietype is GPL (zie hierboven), dus nee.
jorikc
18 september 2019 19:10
Waarom denk je dit? Het is een open source project onder GPL licentie.
