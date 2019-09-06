Versie 19.02 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een ontwikkelversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis -installatiepakketten te openen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new after 7-Zip 19.00: 7-Zip now can unpack files encoded with Base64 encoding (b64 filename extension).

7-Zip now can use new x86/x64 hardware instructions for SHA-1 and SHA-256, supported

by AMD Ryzen and latest Intel CPUs: Ice Lake and Goldmont. It increases the speed of SHA-1/SHA-256 hash value calculation, the speed of encryption/decryption in zip AES, the speed of key derivation for encryption/decryption in 7z/zip/rar archives.

The speed of zip AES encryption and 7z/zip/rar AES decryption was increased with the following improvements: 7-Zip now can use new x86/x64 VAES (AVX Vector AES) instructions, supported by Intel Ice Lake CPU. The existing code of x86/x64 AES-NI was improved also.

There is 2% speed optimization in 7-Zip benchmark's decompression.

Some bugs were fixed. The source code of new version and another additional packages will be released later after some testing period.