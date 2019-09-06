Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: 7-Zip 19.02 alpha

7-Zip logo (45 pix) Versie 19.02 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een ontwikkelversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new after 7-Zip 19.00:
  • 7-Zip now can unpack files encoded with Base64 encoding (b64 filename extension).
  • 7-Zip now can use new x86/x64 hardware instructions for SHA-1 and SHA-256, supported
  • by AMD Ryzen and latest Intel CPUs: Ice Lake and Goldmont. It increases
    • the speed of SHA-1/SHA-256 hash value calculation,
    • the speed of encryption/decryption in zip AES,
    • the speed of key derivation for encryption/decryption in 7z/zip/rar archives.
  • The speed of zip AES encryption and 7z/zip/rar AES decryption was increased with the following improvements:
    • 7-Zip now can use new x86/x64 VAES (AVX Vector AES) instructions, supported by
    • Intel Ice Lake CPU.
    • The existing code of x86/x64 AES-NI was improved also.
  • There is 2% speed optimization in 7-Zip benchmark's decompression.
  • Some bugs were fixed.
The source code of new version and another additional packages will be released later after some testing period.

Versienummer 19.02 alpha
Releasestatus Alpha
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website 7-Zip
Download https://sourceforge.net/p/sevenzip/discussion/45797/thread/2839b954b9/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-09-2019 • 13:05

Reacties (2)

0The Zep Man
6 september 2019 13:09
Heerlijk pakket. Doet wat het moet doen, en niets meer. Goede documentatie en een bruikbare CLI en API maken het af.
0Bitzer
6 september 2019 13:45
Wat ik even wil opmerken is dat 7-Zip als je niet "extract here" gebruikt maar "extract to" eerst alles uitpakt in de Temp map, en dan pas naar de gewenste locatie kopieert. Dat zijn, als je grote bestanden uitpakt, een heleboel verbruikte GB's op je SSD.
